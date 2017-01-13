How Raila gave President Uhuru a two-hour ultimatum to release Joho unconditionally

Opposition chief Raila Odinga yesterday gave President Uhuru Kenyatta a 2-hour ultimatum to either release Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho who was being detained at Urban police station or face the consequences.

According to sources close to Prime Minister Raila Odinga, the premier made a call to the president and lectured him for close to 20 minutes and ordered him to release Joho and other leaders unconditionally or risk plunging the nation into chaos.

According to Mombasa County Director of Communications Richard Chacha, Governor Joho together with Kisauni MP Rashid Bedzimba and Mvita’s Abdulswamad Shariff Nassir were arrested by police when they arrived at the Coast Provincial Police Headquarters following the arrest of an unidentified Joho’s ally Businessman Ibrahim.

The leaders were later released shortly after the conversation between the Raila and Uhuru. Reliable sources have also revealed to us that the Prime Minister had earlier on lectured interior CS Joseph Nkaisery and lectured him on the same.

Although it was confirmed to us by Joho’s lawyer that his client was detained, the police however, refuted those claims and said it was Joho and other leaders that refused to leave the station until Joho Ibrahim is released.