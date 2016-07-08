POLL: Mike Sonko WIDENS lead over Kidero in Nairobi County Gubernatorial Race

With about a year to the general election, the Nairobi gubernatorial seat seems to be Senator Sonko’s, as it has been consistently shown by Centre for African Progress (CAP) surveys and indeed other polls. In a poll released early February by TIFA headed by former Ipsos CEO Maggie Ireri, Sonko led with 28%. Other candidates such as Waweru had 1%. This trend has not changed in Sonko’s case as shown by his 41% score in this CAP poll.
Sonko’s closest rival is Kidero who has 29%. Dennis Waweru has 9%, Margaret Wanjiru has 7%, Miguna Miguna of “Peeling back the Mask” fame has 5% while Fwamba N.C Fwamba has 4%. Below is the breakdown of the poll:
Nairobi County Gubernatorial Seat: Sample Size: 3,400
|1
|Sonko, Mike
|1,394
|41%
|2
|Kidero, Evans
|986
|29%
|3
|Waweru, Dennis
|306
|9%
|4
|Wanjiru, Margaret
|238
|7%
|5
|Miguna Miguna
|170
|5%
|6
|Fwamba N.C. Fwamba
|136
|4%
|7
|Sakaja, Johnson
|102
|3%
|UNDECIDED
|68
|2%
‘
Jubilee Nominations
While it is clear that Kidero will be the CORD candidate, Jubilee contenders will have to fight it out so that the winner can face Kidero in the general election. The respondents in this poll were hugely in favour of Sonko being the Jubilee nominee. 51% felt that Sonko is the best candidate to beat Kidero while only 20% felt that Waweru is the best man to face Kidero.
The story gets even better for Sonko in a general election match-up where he beats Kidero by 17% points with his 57% score compared to Kidero’s 40%.
It is not difficult to understand the Sonko phenomenon. He has perfected the art of handouts which he frequently gives to Nairobians in the low income settlements. While some people might view the handouts as a “bad political culture,” Sonko correctly argues that it is foolhardy to tell a hungry 50 year old woman that you are going to start a project that will generate money in one or two years. The idea is to give the handout and follow it up with a solid plan to make it easy for these people to sustain themselves.
Tribal Politics in the City
Tribe is certainly a factor in Nairobi politics. While Waweru was initially poised to reap the benefits of tribe, it has become increasingly clear that President Uhuru will not be comfortable campaigning for a Kikuyu for the city county’s top job. This is a message the businessmen in Nairobi have been sharing for a long time, and none of them is eager to join Waweru.
The other element is that even if Waweru were to be the Jubilee nominee, he cannot beat Kidero who will easily get Kamba votes that Sonko will easily get if he is the nominee. Then there is Sonko’s high personal popularity that transcends tribe, a factor that will make it difficult to push him aside even if that might be the wish of some in the ruling coalition. There is no doubt that if Sonko is not the Jubilee nominee, Kidero will come back as governor.
Other big winners in this latest poll are Fwamba and Miguna, candidates whose numbers were quite low in the previous poll. Fwamba has risen to 4% even without declaring, courtesy of a concerted effort by youthful Luyhias in the city to take advantage of their large population. It remains to be seen what will happen if he finally declares, something he cannot do at the moment since he is a civil servant. Miguna is rising as well despite his cartoonish theatrics. His rise can be attributed to his “say it like it is” manner which resonates with a section of Nairobians.
Sakaja is the greatest loser in this poll, and CAP speculates that his inability to answer questions related to his graduation might be behind the dismal performance. It is alleged that he never graduated from the University of Nairobi or any other university or college for that matter, thus effectively locking him out of the race. If that is the case, it is possible that he may have declared interest in the seat purely for selfish reasons such as bargaining for other positions.
Comments
Erick says
mluhya-wafula-budalangiman says
Its grim reality that useless Babu Raila is a failure in life. The curse he has is that he will never be president, even after all his pathetic struggles.
Raila is a deadman politically, elderly and useless.
In terms of succession, if only he was wise, he could have groomed people like Ababu, Joho, etc.
But a foolishman will never give space to other people. And foolishness is the Raila type of political mentality. He will be buried with ODM, He will never be president.
Anonymous says
he brought devolution that helps your pathetic miserable life and family…focus on jubilee boss..you sit there whining all day na uko kwa serikali…nyangau wewe..like ypur mother!!!
kiks says
Wafula your taking like areal mluhya. Even from ur coment it showz dt u dont know anything dt surounds you and why they surounds you. the only thing am sure u know is eating too much and reporting to toilets
concerned citizen says
The above list looks good, but you have to let the candidates debate and objectively pick the best one out of the pack. Otherwise we ‘ll end up with Kidero or the likes who will loot to the last penny.
Personally, I think Migunax2 seems to be the best candidate. He is highly educated, have foreign experience which is an asset to the world of internet and foreign interaction. Objectively, he seems to be all rounded candidate. I would recommend you to watch his interviews with JFKoinange shows. His ideas and approaches to Nairobi problems are amazing. Lets forget tribalism and pick the right candidate. Your vote counts, Don’t be deceived by KSH 10 that float during elections and dries up a day after election.
Mburu says
Wafula Should Have Parental Courtesy For The Elderly, That’s Raila.
Richard Arap says
Wafula what about yourself will you make it to that top sit? Even an mca? Wewe ndio wazungu wanamwita NUGU kabisa slave yaani mtumwa.Jaribu sana improve your comments otherwise no body will feel anything on what you are posting I can judge your IQ from those comments you are posting.
comrade says
Mike Sonko,go…go ua valid.Bring tha Change n Expose tha Rot In City Hall.B a voice 4 Tha Voiceless..,
sani sani says
Miguna gud enough,but what party does he belong?The dude malign the party he ought to go wth making him luk crazy.He has what it take bt too much patronizing,hubris ad much grandiose over his competators…slow down dude nairobian are watching ad taking note,
Being educated doesnt tantamout a gud leader,jurys are member of the public and litteraly vote at behest of their boss tking cognizant of their tribal cacoon whch is a bigger factor….Sonko cn clinch the seat thro’ his magnanimity traits bt expect less to happen interms of develpmentz cz the guy is showy ad bravado tena integrity too low ad moral fabric,He has sense of egocentric and reckless boldness which wil take him nowhere….he ought to borrow a leaf frm his counterpart senotor jnr mutula, He nid to shun sense of libertine ad eschew indulging in sme petty theatric…Sonko devently wil sail thro’ coz 70pecent of nairobian are mediochres who depend on handouts to do smthng sonko tke it as hobby contralary to the lest of the leaders who preach maendeleo bila hongo!!! I mean its a tough journey!
Dan Otieno says
The results is not reflecting what is on the ground
mombasa says
Be civilized my friend wafula you are out of the realy topic n u xeem 2 very primitive.
Anonymous says
sonko tosha