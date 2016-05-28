PHOTOS: Uhuru in Kiambu, connects ELECTRICITY to the MOST POOR, Elimination of JIGGERS may be NEXT



By Hon J B

The move by the government to ensure every household has electricity is commendable and must be hastened. I’d like to see this program benefit every household in my village in Nyatike. I also support people in authority mingling freely with the underprivileged in the society as the President is doing. This doesn’t amount to celebrating poverty or mocking the poor.

It’s only through such interactions that those in authority get to understand, deeply, the sufferings the people they lead undergo out of the comfort of their lavish offices in Nairobi and palatial homes in Runda, Karen or Muthaiga. Of course better policies ought to be put in place to elevate people from poverty by expanding opportunities and creating employment so that people can build for themselves decent housing that do not dehumanize them.