PHOTOS: Uhuru in Kiambu, connects ELECTRICITY to the MOST POOR, Elimination of JIGGERS may be NEXT

By Hon J B
The move by the government to ensure every household has electricity is commendable and must be hastened. I’d like to see this program benefit every household in my village in Nyatike. I also support people in authority mingling freely with the underprivileged in the society as the President is doing. This doesn’t amount to celebrating poverty or mocking the poor.
It’s only through such interactions that those in authority get to understand, deeply, the sufferings the people they lead undergo out of the comfort of their lavish offices in Nairobi and palatial homes in Runda, Karen or Muthaiga. Of course better policies ought to be put in place to elevate people from poverty by expanding opportunities and creating employment so that people can build for themselves decent housing that do not dehumanize them.
Comments
mutiso says
While some leaders are taking their followers to eat teargas. Others are trying very hard to improve the life’s of the poor people. Even spending some time with their families to better understand what are the challenges they face on a day to day life. So to the Lord of poverty hold a million parallel rallies, today,tomorrow, next week, next month next year or even 5yrs to come. The government of the will and shall remain yubilee
Anonymous says
It’s better than wasting time and risking their lives in the streets .
Stephen Kahindi Kilifi County says
Bila shaka hapo ni Ichaweri Uhuru’s Gatundu home village. Na sio hapo pekee just take a walk around Gatundu, places like Ruiru, Juja farm, Githunguri Kiambu Ndumberi Banana Kanunga Limuru, Kiamwangi Kamwangi, Wamwangi, Wamuguthuko, Mundoro, Kiganjo, Gacharage, Kiamworia Ikuma, Gakoe Mataara, Igigenia Nge’thu Gatukuyu, Makomboki, Ndakaini, Ndunyuchege, Kanyenyaini Kangema Kanorero, Gekoe, Muranga Muriranjas Githambo, Koimbi Sagana, Makuyu, Sabasaba Kamahuha Kangari, Mareira Kigumo Muthithi Kirere, Githumu, Gatanga, Kaharati, Maragua etc, you will be shocked stiff to see how poor people are around those areas. With huge tracks of coffee and Tea plantations poverty is still high and rampant. Lords of poverty are certainly found everywhere. Go to north eastern Garissa Modagashe Garbatula, Habaswein Wajir Elwark Rhamu Mandera and see how somalis survive with one meal a day and here the loud mouth Duale thinks every Somali is rich. Take the Isiolo route past Nyeri, Nanyuki uende hapo Joskak Hotel uone malaya walivyo wengi chungu nzima, huwo ni umasikini and also see the Rendiles at Leisamis.. waaaah.. utashituka kama huko ni Kenya. Marsabit, Sololo mpaka Moyale ndani the boranas, it is chaos everywhere. I know all these areas as the back of my hand don’t be cheated Kenyans, poverty is all over.
akinyi says
True but ouru is providing solutions to end poverty while pharao is the problem. He tells his people to burn clinics and toilets built in kibera. Destroys business in the name of protest.
REAL MGIRIAMA HALISI. says
Generalizing poverty will not help your LoP politically. He has been an agent of poverty for so long by opposing all government good plans to liberate the people from poverty with the fear of loosing politically if the government fulfills its pledges to the people. For an example he opposed the issue of tittle deeds in coast as that is his political weapon to the people. He has been going round the world portraying the country negatively and scaring away potential investors. By him causing havoc in the name of protest the country lost a lot of revenue as most businesses remained closed. The resources used to disperse the crowds could have been used else where. Its high time kenyans realize what it takes a country to develop. Political instability is a recipe of poverty and who ever causes it is the Lord of Poverty in kenya who is RAO.
Kim Kim says
Good, now we know we are all the same. we have rich and poor all over the world. Kilifi also has the rich owning beach plots and laxury hotels while the rest struggle in plots. The same in Newyork, Brussels, Minsk, Katmandu and Jarcata. Al- jazira had a feature yestarday on world poor and beggers…everywhere from Oslo to Manila. The eutopia of everybody being rich and cormfortable is very elusive. The responsibility is upon an individual to work and achieve, and God helping us. The fact that the Govt is doing something about lifting lives if the poor is commendable. We just can not be exparts of seing negatives in everything.
Moses Ogeto says
Let’s be realistic, the President is visiting the poor while the opposition are demonstrating with the poor in the streets. Mr. President-continue your good work.
Ruth waithaka says
Good work my president.
emmanuel goroba says
Plz plz Uhuru improve ur village first