SHOCKING PHOTOS of HOW Hon Keter was HARASSED by alleged Statehouse FORCES at JKIA as the Pope left for Uganda

The anti-corruption buster and Nandi Hills MP Hon Alfred Keter was held by the balls at JKIA by alleged Statehouse security who blocked him from bidding the holy father Pope Francis bye bye. He had desired to shake hands or at least wave ‘to tap blessings’ from the man of God. But he was a marked man.

As much as he could make a move, security seemed tighter than tight. He was completely blocked.

In the end he walked away protesting in his trademark style -throwing hands in the air, he was escorted away by Statehouse chief of Staff Joseph Kinyua.

Is it the beginning of the end for his political career? The powerful forces around former powerful devolution CS Ann Waiguru seem determined to frustrate the fiery MP- perhaps for his incessant impeachment motion that sought to humiliate the president in Bunge.

But who gave instructions to have him locked out? Was Kinyua escorting him out or it was just by chance? Why chase an elected leader like an astray dog? this is disrespect to the great people of Nandi.



