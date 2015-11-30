Kenya Today

Kenya News, analysis & in-depth reports

SHOCKING PHOTOS of HOW Hon Keter was HARASSED by alleged Statehouse FORCES at JKIA as the Pope left for Uganda

SHOCKING PHOTOS of HOW Hon Keter was HARASSED by alleged Statehouse FORCES at JKIA as the Pope left for Uganda

110 Comments

The anti-corruption buster and Nandi Hills MP Hon Alfred Keter was held by the balls at JKIA by alleged Statehouse security who blocked him from bidding the holy father Pope Francis bye bye. He had desired to shake hands or at least wave ‘to tap blessings’ from the man of God. But he was a marked man.

As much as he could make a move, security seemed tighter than tight. He was completely blocked.

In the end he walked away protesting in his trademark style -throwing hands in the air, he was escorted away by Statehouse chief of Staff Joseph Kinyua.

Is it the beginning of the end for his political career? The powerful forces around former powerful devolution CS Ann Waiguru seem determined to frustrate the fiery MP- perhaps for his incessant impeachment motion that sought to humiliate the president in Bunge.

But who gave instructions to have him locked out? Was Kinyua escorting him out or it was just by chance? Why chase an elected leader like an astray dog? this is disrespect to the great people of Nandi.

2

3

4

5
2

4

Comments

  6. kenyans pls let us join forces to vote kikuyu out of power,coz they are already ready to rigg 2017 elections,the arenot to hand over power to non kikuyu…..Ruto you are not lucky watch my words,has kikuyu voted for any other tribe in the historu? do you think you are special???? not at all you shid be ready for a rude shock…mass acion and the rule of jungle law is and wound be the way to get power out of kikuyu mafia n ruling class.
    infact uhuru wish to give power to peter keneth.2022. RUTO WATCH……….KENYANS WATCH

    Reply Report comment

  10. It is terrible and pathetic to thow an mp like keter out so as not to meet pope. Keter has been disgraced in the most inhuman way. Jubilee are drunk with power and behaving like demi-gods and want pple to start worshipping them. This is regrettable and unforgivable! They have become corrupt and evil. Impunity is the cup of tea! They refuse to do good and embrace evil. They worship success and money! They are thirsty for fame and material gain. They do not care about the poor at all. They do not spare anyone who criticise them. They think they are special and lord’s over the poor to satisfy there hearts desires. They think they are ruling kenya but ruling themselves. They become hungry,greedy and selfish with there own interests n cartels. As for keter my advice is,he should know people! The devil knows what they should to him next probably in the dark when no one is watching! So watch your back mister! Pray that u dont fall into there temptation,bkoz it will be something more evil than just an embarrassment.

    Reply Report comment

  12. One day uhuru said he is a victim of inheritance and every ear heard in Kenya so please Kenyans lets vote wisely to a different person uhuru inherited arrogance and looting from his father who used to say -kumanyoko kuma za mama zenu am sorry for writing that my fellow Kenyans forgive me but ni ukweli.

    Reply Report comment

  14. Are the Karmic debts of the victims coming to an end ???
    We do not know what is being completed for the Uhuruto Souls
    It is appropriate that we respond to their circumstances with compassion.
    But its not appropriate that we perceive them as UNFAIR because they are NOT.

    The coming of the Pope was not by accident but to give us a chance to balance our Accumulated External Power us with our Authentic Power.The victims Karma debts have started Haunting us to our
    Grand children .

    We have lost Reverence
    Thats life we must not harm
    We must not destroy our fellow Humans

    The Blood of the Victims/Witnesses now called Mungukis are all crying from the Grave Yet
    we dance /take photos with the Pope least we forget KARMA of the ALL THE VICTIMS will follow us
    to the Grave..

    Reply Report comment

  16. Har r r r r mbeeee, har r r r r mbeee, mtu akicheza na thirikari yetu tutjfanya nini? . . . . . . . . Mtu akicheza na thirikari yetuTutafanya nini. . . . . . . . And the next day . . . . . . . .

    Reply Report comment

  28. I think that what you said was actually very logical.

    However, what about this? suppose you composed a catchier post title?
    I mean, I don’t wish to tell you how to run your website,
    however what if you added a title that makes people want more?
    I mean SHOCKING PHOTOS of HOW Hon Keter was HARASSED by alleged Statehouse FORCES at JKIA as
    the Pope left for Uganda is a little vanilla. You ought to peek at Yahoo’s front page and watch how they
    write post titles to grab viewers interested. You might add a
    video or a related picture or two to grab people
    excited about what you’ve written. In my opinion, it
    could bring your posts a little bit more interesting.

    Reply Report comment

  31. There are very disturbing news that are coming from your backyard and should be worrying cords BOY2men 1…the killings in Nyanza in the name of ODM elections1…2.. The high number of new aids infections in Nyanza and western ..3..poverty levels not only in Nyanza and western but also in the Luos and Luyhas inhabited slums in Nairobi that is kibera math are korogocho and any other slum where the inventor of the flying toilets thrives my advice to BOY2men organize civil education in your regions and ask your people to shun bad cultural practice like “jaboya”(fish for sex) terro buru(widow inheritance )to reduce infections rate … Educate your people to till their land instead of doing mennual jobs for the hated Kikuyus and Asians ..improve their reasoning capacity by telling them the truth since any time u lie to them that you did not lose elections you give them false hopes that one day they will loot all the kikuyu wealth when u become the president. Which only the foolish Luos and Luyhas believe…if you cannot contain an internal matter like elections how can you handle the challenges of a country !!!kalonzo should swallow his pride and lead his people to jap and negotiate for a position for the sake of his people otherwise he does not fit in BOY2men

    Reply Report comment

  34. When I opened this link, I expected to see A photo of Keter being held the Kanu style, juju vidole zikiguza chini but kumbe akuna kitu. Being sensational in Headline aisaidii kitu. Where are the shocking pics?

    Reply Report comment

  38. Excellent items from you, man. I have remember your stuff prior
    to and you are simply too excellent. I really like what you’ve acquired right here, certainly like what you’re saying and the best
    way in which you are saying it. You are making it entertaining and you continue to take
    care of to stay it sensible. I can not wait to learn much more from you.

    That is actually a terrific website.

    Reply Report comment

  39. Just wish to say your article is as astonishing.
    The clearness in your post is simply great and i could assume
    you’re an expert on this subject. Fine with your permission allow me to grab your RSS feed
    to keep updated with forthcoming post. Thanks a million and please continue
    the enjoyable work.

    Reply Report comment

  42. Howdy! This article couldn’t be written much better! Reading through this article reminds me of my
    previous roommate! He always kept talking about this. I am going to send this post to him.
    Fairly certain he’s going to have a very good read.
    I appreciate you for sharing!

    Reply Report comment

  53. certainly like your web-site but you have to take a look at the spelling on quite
    a few of your posts. Many of them are rife with spelling problems and I to find
    it very bothersome to inform the reality on the other hand I will definitely come back again.

    Reply Report comment

  54. What i do not realize is in reality how you’re now not
    really a lot more neatly-appreciated than you may be now.
    You’re very intelligent. You recognize therefore significantly relating to this subject, made me in my opinion believe it from numerous numerous angles.
    Its like women and men are not interested except
    it’s one thing to do with Lady gaga! Your personal stuffs
    great. All the time handle it up!

    Reply Report comment

  55. Everything said was actually very logical. But, think on this,
    suppose you typed a catchier title? I mean, I don’t want to tell you how to run your website, but suppose
    you added a title that makes people desire more? I mean SHOCKING PHOTOS of HOW Hon Keter was HARASSED by alleged Statehouse FORCES at JKIA as
    the Pope left for Uganda is a little boring. You could peek at Yahoo’s front page and note how
    they create news titles to get viewers to open the links.
    You might add a related video or a pic or two to grab readers excited about everything’ve got to say.
    Just my opinion, it could make your posts a little bit more interesting.

    Reply Report comment

  56. It’s a pity you don’t have a donate button! I’d without a doubt donate to this superb blog!
    I guess for now i’ll settle for book-marking and adding your RSS feed to my Google account.

    I look forward to fresh updates and will share this website with
    my Facebook group. Talk soon!

    Reply Report comment

  58. It was a week before Valentine’s Day, and he had flowers delivered the next
    day with an invitation to dinner to make it up to her.
    ve brought to the surface emotions in each of the doctors that we.
    Said to Ron Weasley, Voldemort’s Horcrux torments him in an attempt to protect itself before Ron stabs it.

    This newest outing is known as Monopoly Streets and it differs quite
    tiny from earlier console outings of the nations favourite asset trading online game.
    Those of us who have not used some of the bitch
    inside of us, have we caused ourselves to neglect some
    of our dreams and goals, because we have tried so hard to not be
    a bitch.

    Reply Report comment

  60. You actually make it seem really easy with your presentation but I
    to find this matter to be actually one thing that I believe I
    would by no means understand. It seems too complicated and extremely wide for me.
    I am looking ahead for your subsequent post, I’ll try to get the grasp of it!

    Reply Report comment

  69. It’s a pity you don’t have a donate button! I’d most certainly donate to this superb blog!
    I guess for now i’ll settle for book-marking and adding
    your RSS feed to my Google account. I look
    forward to brand new updates and will share this blog with my Facebook group.
    Chat soon!

    Reply Report comment

  70. An impressive share! I have just forwarded this onto a coworker who was conducting a little homework on this.

    And he in fact ordered me dinner due to the fact that I found it for him…
    lol. So let me reword this…. Thanks for the meal!! But yeah, thanx for spending some time to talk about this matter here on your web site.

    Reply Report comment

  83. I do not know if it’s just me or if everyone else encountering issues with
    your site. It seems like some of the text on your posts are running off the screen. Can somebody else please provide feedback and
    let me know if this is happening to them too?
    This may be a problem with my web browser because I’ve had this happen before.

    Appreciate it

    Reply Report comment

  90. I happen to be commenting to let you understand what a superb encounter my girl obtained visiting your blog.
    She even learned numerous issues, not to mention what it’s like to possess a very
    effective helping spirit to have the mediocre ones quite simply gain knowledge of specific extremely tough subject areas.
    You truly did more than visitors’ expected results. Thank you for providing these important, trusted,
    explanatory and easy thoughts on your topic to Sandra.

    Reply Report comment

  92. I’ve been exploring for a little bit for any high-quality articles or
    blog posts in this kind of house . Exploring in Yahoo I eventually stumbled upon this
    website. Studying this info So i’m happy to express that I
    have an incredibly good uncanny feeling I discovered exactly what I
    needed. I most no doubt will make certain to do not omit this web site and provides it a glance
    on a relentless basis.

    Reply Report comment

  95. I comment each time I especially enjoy a article on a website or if I have
    something to valuable to contribute to the conversation.It is triggered by the passion displayed
    in the post I read. And on this article SHOCKING PHOTOS of HOW Honn
    Keter was HARASSED by alleged Statehouse FORCES aat JKIA as the Pope left for Uganda.
    I was actually excited enough to leave a comment :-) I actually do have a coluple of questions for yoou if you
    do not mind. Could it be just me or does it ppear like a ffew of the
    remazrks look as if they are written by brain dead visitors?

    :-P And, if you are writing on additional places, I’d like
    to keep up with you. Could you make a list the complete urls of all your community pages
    like your twitter feed, Facebook page or linkedin profile?

    Reply Report comment

  101. I don’t know if it’s just me or if perhaps everybody else experiencing issues with your site.
    It appears like some of the text in your posts are running off
    the screen. Can someone else please provide feedback and
    let me know if this is happening to them as well?
    This may be a problem with my web browser because I’ve had this happen before.
    Thanks

    Reply Report comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Disclaimer