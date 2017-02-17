Kenya Today

OUTRAGE over DISRUPTION of Raila’s Public Rally in Turkana by Jubilee Goons

THE PRESS STATEMENT

DISRUPTION OF TURKANA RALLY

ODM party condemns in the strongest terms the actions of the hired youth who disrupted an ODM peaceful rally in Turkana this afternoon. Kenya is a democracy and all Kenyans have the right to assemble and rally.

Kenyans are struggling with an ever rising national debt, unprecedented levels of corruption, a broken national security system and an electoral infrastructure that exposes us to divisions, hence the actions of the hired youth shows that the Jubilee government is not interested in the welfare of Kenyans.

ODM will and shall continue advocating for the rights of Kenyans in the different platforms and continue to address issues of Kenyans.

Sen (Dr) Agnes Zani
SG, ODM

