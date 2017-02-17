OUTRAGE over DISRUPTION of Raila’s Public Rally in Turkana by Jubilee Goons

THE PRESS STATEMENT
DISRUPTION OF TURKANA RALLY
ODM party condemns in the strongest terms the actions of the hired youth who disrupted an ODM peaceful rally in Turkana this afternoon. Kenya is a democracy and all Kenyans have the right to assemble and rally.
Kenyans are struggling with an ever rising national debt, unprecedented levels of corruption, a broken national security system and an electoral infrastructure that exposes us to divisions, hence the actions of the hired youth shows that the Jubilee government is not interested in the welfare of Kenyans.
ODM will and shall continue advocating for the rights of Kenyans in the different platforms and continue to address issues of Kenyans.
Sen (Dr) Agnes Zani
SG, ODM
#RailaSafety Let me remind our friends in Turkana East;peace should be our "daily bread".Some actions might lead to unbearable consequences
— Maurice K'ojuka (@k_ojuka) February 17, 2017
so sad this is happening in Kenya #AsystemIsComingDown #RailaSafety @Team_CORD @florence_mutua @TheODMparty https://t.co/2a6AjyWLs3
— Frank Silvester (@frank_silvestar) February 17, 2017
Reports of assassinations attempts on Raila Odinga in Turkana. Details shortly. #RailaSafety
— Hon Lee Makwiny ™ (@leemakwiny) February 17, 2017
Comments
Ra's mahono says
Assassination claims made by this page are in very bad light.
Stephen Kahindi Kilifi County says
Hon Mama Agnes Zani this cowardly act should be condemed by Kenyans from all walks of life. God forbid. Shindwe shetani.
kadri walalo says
mkuki kwa nguruwe turkanasa hawataki kunaswa
ricky tanui says
rft valley ni jap usipoteze time huko
Errupe says
gov Nanok hataki upuss ya NASA…that’s why he sent goons to disrupt babas meeting.
Kamau says
Mahono can u have your head check perhaps u do suffer from uncurable disease. What would u say if it happened to uhuru?
Kamau says
Raila amewanasa infact Hon Lodepe defected to baba. Didnt you fools see that? All jubilee tricks have been conerned.
uhuru says
the same happened to ruto in kisii,narok,bungoma and makueni. mbona hamkulalamika?