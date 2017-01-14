ODM Press Release On The Harassment Of Governor Joho By The State

The ODM Party wishes to express the displeasure in the manner in which the State is manhandling, harassing and causing undue embarrassment to the Deputy Party Leader thee Hon. Hassan Ali Joho. The Governor of the County of Mombasa has for some time now been subject to intimidation and humiliation by the Jubilee administration who are uncomfortable with his stand on many ills and vices committed by them.

It is an open secret that Governor Joho’s woes began the day he rejected overtures by the government and their agencies to lead a mass defection from the opposition to Jubilee. He has since stood firm in the defence of the people of the Coast mostly who live as squatters on their own land. The fact that Hon. Joho commands massive support among the people of the Coast for his bravery to stand against Jubilee lies and propaganda has made him an enemy of the State hence the harassment.



The ODM would like to remind Jubilee that their failure to deliver on their election promises to the public, the massive public looting right from top to bottom and their increasing unpopularity should not be vented on innocent and hardworking opposition leaders.



As a party we are demanding that the government stops the harassment of opposition leaders, particularly Governor Joho. We read mischief in the earlier statements by Government Spokesman Mr. Eric Kiraithe and the Coast Regional Co-ordinator Mr. Nelson Marwa and yesterday’s subsequent arrest of Gov. Joho and two Members of Parliament Hons. Abdulswamad Nassir and Rashid Bedzimba in Mombasa.



The government must serve her people equally and should embrace the basic democratic tenets of fair competition at all times. Harassment of our leaders shall be resisted.

Sen (Dr) Agnes Zani

Ag. Secretary General

14th Jan. 2017