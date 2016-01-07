Here is the NATION article that ANGERED State House Operatives, FORCED management to SACK EDITOR

Your Excellency, 2015 was a bad year for Kenya.
All the pillars of our nationhood were tested and most were found wanting.
Some collapsed, some were deeply weakened, while others were desecrated beyond repair.
We are talking about the presidency, economy, security and, most importantly, the people.
We acknowledge the fact that it has been a tough year for leaders across the world â€” what with global economic upheavals and terrorists wreaking havoc everywhere.
However, we reject the almost criminal resignation and negligence with which your government has responded to our national crises this past year.
We need not recount the number of lives lost, the losses incurred by businesses and opportunities wasted for millions of Kenyans due to the incompetence of the Executive.
With the exception of a few family businesses and tenderpreneurs who raked in billions of shillings â€” thanks largely to political patronage â€” everyone is losing money in this country.
The stock exchange is brewing losses instead of creating wealth.
Companies are sending workers home to stay afloat, while small businesses are shutting down mainly because of Executive myopia.
The people losing jobs are joining millions of desperate youth who have never know a job, despite having education.
This growing army of disgruntled youth and middle-aged people pose a grave risk to the country which, unfortunately, the government seems to understate.
Mr President, unemployment, corruption, bureaucratic incompetence and economic paralysis are the bane of your regime.
DO SOMETHING
The country today is crying for action â€” practical measures to guarantee the citizens that the government has been seized of their concerns.
Instead of providing this leadership, you and your lieutenants â€” the Deputy President, Cabinet, MPs and Senators â€” have adopted a default campaign mode of regaling the public with tales of largesse to come.
Your Excellency, three years is a long time to live on hope.
On more than one occasion you addressed the nation and promised to fix the fundamentals of statehood once and for all.
However, nothing has come of it.
Your Excellency, why do you make promises that you cannot keep?
Remember November 24, 2015, when you reshuffled the Cabinet?
You promised to constitute a budget office at State House to address the financial mess thatâ€™s Jubileeâ€™s hallmark in two weeks.
Almost six weeks later, nothing has been heard of it. And this is not the first time.
Mr President, these half-measures are harming the presidency and your authority as the First Citizen of Kenya besides tormenting Kenyans.
Among other challenges, it creates an impression of a reluctant leader, one who enjoys the trappings of office but not ready to get the work done.
Worse, it suggests that you are being held captive by some forces you cannot disentangle yourself from.
You swore to uphold the national good, Mr President, what is it that is holding you hostage?
Mr President, this newspaper supports the presidency as the symbol of national unity.
However, we will not sit back and cheer when the very pillar of nationhood threatens its very sustenance.
Mr President, there comes a time when the rhetoric must stop and some work gets done.
We challenge you, Mr President, to walk the talk of executive probity and nationhood this year.
For close to three years, you have been declaring your tigritude on rooftops, it is now time to pounce.
Not least because your legacy hinges on it, but it is the only decent thing to do. Happy New Year, Your Excellency.
Comments
Anonymous says
Anonymous says
ole kiptarus maina koinen says
that is nonsense, “njoroge peter”. I think if you spend time writing shameful things then you are the dead man. are you a live and a real peron or true kenyan?????????????????????????????????????
Anonymous says
He can still use his freedom of expression via letters to the editor! He has learnt employers have rules and standards.
Gordon says
bravo Galava the ills in the society must be ponted out and we will continue pointing them out keep the fire burning brother.
Richard Chim says
That’s excellent ,it is the behavior of jubilee we have so many youths already finishing university and no jobs this is a timed bomb . Now they are busy noising on Raila ,why talk about raila and he is correcting you? Raila has said truth many times only the govnment to deny but later inakua ukweli shame on you poor government which steels from its youth fund like NYS. My country men this is not hard working executive it is a bad omen to Kenyans. Heko huyo mwandishi nakuombea utapata kazi nyingine.
Omari says
The truth will always make people suffer .Who doesn’t know these things the editor wrote. Making us seat down doesn’t mean that our hearts are seated down.We have a strong resilience to resist every intimidation whenever a genuine criticism by one of us is raised towards this useless government.I call it useless because that is what it is. I rise above my tribe and be counted with a multitude of Kenyans who have been oppressed by this regime.You borrow and you steal. You bribe and you buy politicians who feel their stomachs.
Anonymous says
The king is naked!
aoko says
JAP in slumberland, 85% of kenyans are now above average students on economic issues. Am very sure these 85% kenyans will not blink their eyes to kick out this regime. Sad enough there are people who can not afford even a meal a day but still sing uhuruto, simply they are kikuyu or kales.
Aden Nur says
YA kumani joroge is Right
The SAD facts are
Kikuyu ARE the CHOSEN TRIBE
THEY HAVE GIVEN US A 24HOUR DRUNKARD FOR A PRESIDENT
THEY HAVE GIVEN US A KNOWN JUNKIE FOR A PRESIDENT
THEY HAVE GIVEN US A CLUELESS IMBECILE FOR A PRESIDENT
THEY HAVE GIVEN US A FORM FOUR DROPOUT FOR A PRESIDENT
THEY HAVE GIVEN US A KNOWN HOMOSEXUAL FOR A PRESIDENT
THEY ARE THE ONLY KNOWN MURDERERS IN THE REGION
THEY ARE THE ONLY KNOWN THIEVES IN THE REGION
YA LET THE minutes DESTROY US FOR HAVING THESE GREAT QUALITIES
gimo says
aish.is this an over 18 yrs posting this or a 12 years old boy?
Anonymous says
These are facts that we cannot run away from, it’s time to walk the talk, sacking a person expressing his views which a constitutional right is pure intimidation and is not acceptable by all standards.
Anonymous says
Bravo Mr. Editor, even if it was your beloved, would you shower him or her with praises oblivious of the wrongs. Isnt the presidency a public office where the citizeny have a right for information? The editor has done a good job and has asked the questions on behalf of the silent Millions. And it is morally wrong to keep silent when things are getting bad because of a job.
wuoddhako oyiedhi says
what was wrong with this article to warrant any one a suspension from work? Why do people compromise their integrity for political correctness even when the truth is staring you right in your eye ball?
Robert Murumba says
Truth hurts, pains, disturbs but it sets one free. You will get a better job my friend. If devil closes a door for you, God opens wide gates for you. Worry not.
anonymous says
cant believe prople in their right mind can find time to write wat njoroge n Aden nur just did,we the youth represent to a large extend everything that is wrong about this country.It hurts that thes and many others of same mindset vote m determine the fate of other civilized n respectful kenyans who know that different as our enthnic backgrounds may be,we all are heir to a shared destiny as a country.I hope n pray someday we can discuss pitics based on issues n policies and noth ethnic/political affiliations and tribal stereotypes.Proud to be Kenyan
Anonymous says
all those disturbed and exploited like me let’s assassinate Uhuru raila Ruto kalonzo…all the former presidents and take back what is ours…our money….why should we lick their rich asses when there kids attend prestigious schools abroad…whether luo or Kikuyu ,kamba or kallenjin…they all stole what is ours..and laugh at us when we take sides…the only tribes in Kenya are the rich and the stupid poor…who love licking their asses ….I will kill them…
Anonymous says
Any man with a sense of responsibility, justice and heart of love irrespective of the scale will never become intolerant to the truth and real facts however bitter and painful but man full of pride, arrogance, incompetence,dishonesty, mischief and hypocrisy can never withstand any truth except to fiercely fight it irrespective of its aftermath effects because ignite guilt feelings and his true identity within him for indeed to live a life and status of pretence and fantasy in a real world is like seating on blazing fire…..
Simon says
That the true state. Why sack such a messager?
Anonymous says
Very true piece of writing
ONYANGO MACOCHUODHI says
The only SAD FACT
RAILA WILL NEVER BE PRESIDENT
inspite of ‘Kimanis’ comment
leonard wuo migori says
Kikuyu’s are the worst enemies of this country madering people like tom mboya Ouko Robert Otieno kajwang Fidel odinga 2017 wakikuyu wote warudi. central where they belong orles,,,,,,,,,,,,mtakufa kama kukuku hapa nyanza kuma ya ngina kenyata
otecho says
Mr president its high time to act stop intimidations ,no one can run away from his shadows
shopping says
