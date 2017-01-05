Mt Elgon MP Hon Serut (URP) SWEARS to CAMPAIGN AGAINST Uhuru for LOCKING OUT his region of Development and Jobs

Mt Elgon MP John Serut has promised to campaign against the Jubilee Party for starving the region of development and jobs.

The legislator made the sentiments barely a week after he led a delegation to Deputy President William Ruto’s Sugoi home.

He accused the Jubilee Administration of failing to launch development projects in the constituency since it was voted in 2013.

Serut said that the area has not seen meaningful change yet it voted for President Uhuru Kenyatta to the last man.

“We want them to tell us of any serious project that has been launched here. We have received a raw deal despite the fact that we backed Jubilee,” he said.

The legislator told a gathering at Kaptoboi Secondary School on Wednesday that it was sad that Uhuru and Ruto had forgotten them.

“Deputy President William Ruto has been roaming between Webuye East and West to fundraise for various projects but he has forgotten us,” he said.

“It is time they launched projects in this region or I will launch a fierce campaign against them,” Serut said, days after affirming support for Jubilee.

Uhuru concluded his tour of western region last month, issuing title deeds to residents of Chepyuk Settlement Scheme at the foot of Mt Elgon.

The head of state also commissioned the construction of Kopsiro-Kapsokwony road and also issued deeds at Chepyuk, Trans Nzoia county.

But Serut, elected on an independent ticket during the 2013 poll, said they will not accept the situation where Jubilee leaders only visit them during electioneering time.

“We welcome the road projects. But we want other projects that will benefit the locals,” the MP said, citing award of state jobs and youth employment as some of the region’s needs.

“We want to be awarded serious posts in the top government agencies. We don’t want to feel sidelined anymore,” he said