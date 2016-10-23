BREAKING: Lawyer Representing Boniface Mwangi in a CASE against DP Ruto ATTACKED in his House

A lawyer for activist Boniface Mwangi had his house raided on Friday, sparking fears among his legal team of intimidation.
According to Mr Mwangi’s lead lawyer Gitobu Imanyara, the people who broke into Mr Mugambi Laibuta’s Kiambu home only took off with a laptop which contained some of the evidence the defence would be relying on in the defamation suit.
“We had asked Mr Laibuta, a consultant for Boniface Mwangi’s legal team, to work on something related to the suit. He had been using his laptop on Mashujaa Day. But on the same night, Mugambi’s house was broken into and the people involved took off with his laptop. Nothing else was taken from the house,” said Mr Imanyara.
Apparently, Mr Laibuta was not in his house at the time of the raid.
The case has been reported at Thindingua Police Patrol Base, Kiambu, under OB02/21/10/2016.
“It was a professional job. After breaking into the house, they only took his laptop which he had been working on, which raises our fears that the person who did that was looking for some specific information,” said Mr Imanyara.
The raid on Mr Laibuta’s house seems not isolated as other members of the legal team and Mr Mwangi himself claimed that there is systematic intimidation and harassment by people believed to be agents of the State.
Mr Mwangi’s lawyers filed a counter-claim to the defamation suit that Deputy President William Ruto has instituted against the activist.
Besides the raid at Mr Laibuta’s house, Mr Imanyara also claims there have been attempts to hack into his e-mails.
“They hacked into my e-mail account and started sending out e-mails to my contacts, some in very high places, that I was soliciting money. I believe they want to show we are just after money, which is not our interest,” the lawyer said.
More worrying, Mr Imanyara also believes the hacking could have been meant to retrieve the evidence they intend to rely on and any witness statements “but what they failed to realise is that we have backed up all the information we have”.
He told the Sunday Nation that his assistant has also faced similar actions.
“The reason, we believe, was to access the evidence in our possession and identify the witnesses and probably influence them. We now know and if anything happens to any of our witnesses, we shall know it is them (the plaintiff’s agents),” said Mr Imanyara.
But Mr Ruto, through his lawyer Kioko Kilukumi, termed as “ridiculous” claims that the defendants are being intimidated.
“Have the complainants lodged formal complaints with any investigative agencies? If so, what have the investigations revealed?” Mr Kilukumi posed.
Mr Kilukumi said Mr Ruto was neither aware of the defence claims, nor does he have specific information regarding the claims of harassment.
Comments
Alfred Odipo. says
Kilukumi is talking like that, and even himself he knows even if such incidences are reported no action can be taken.
Anonymous says
Kenya yeti
Stephen Kahindi Kilifi County says
The case is already in court and no amount of intimidation will stop that case to proceed. No doubt somebody here will pay dearly. Underestimate Mwangi at your risk. Daily Nation carries an elaborated story. Mwangi ameshika panga kwa mpini na Ruto ameshika kwa makali. Tuone ninani atakaye katwa? We are watching closely as the case proceeds. Bensuda and ICC is watching.
REAL MGIRIAMA HALISI says
HAAHAAH. WISHFULL THINKING.
Anonymous says
NDO IYO RUTO BE PATIENT
kakawe says
Its too early to relate anything else with this case, but you very well know that the man is capable of doing anything to safeguard his interests!
Anonymous says
Able to do anything to safe guard his interest? let him try. He is called Mwangi not Yebei.
raphael says
“Ruto, kaulilia wembe,kapewa!, each a ajikate mwenyewa”,.
raphael says
Ili ajikate mwenyewe!,.
SIAFU... says
I bet mwangi and his brigade are familiar wit the saying,”if u rattled a snake u must be prepare to be bitten!” he must understand very well that it’s not a walk in the park to case wit ruto. I think by now mwangi has gotten the message and his is thinking thrice about the matter. If ruto defeated icc what is kenya court to him? Ask ur self these questions mwangi and don’t be a fool thinking u stand a chance here. We know u for your philanthropic demonstrations but dont be so sure of ur dreams of defeating ruto in any court case. I thinking ur wasting ur time and money here. You bite off too much than u can chew my friend. Pliz invest ur energy in profitable things which can help u in future. Ruto is giant and u r a dwarf but lets wait and see bkoz luck do exist.
Annah says
William Ruto is the one who took Boniface Mwangi to court. So Mwangi has to defend himself.
sam asin says
kawaida ya ruto…story y jj ilienda aje….tumezoea
Anonymous says
Even in the bible David vs Golliath. who lost? and remember Mwangii is not alone he has blessings from ICC fixers. Try eliminated Mwangi and kiss kikuyu votes goodbye let alone campaigning in central. Do you know Gitobu Imanyara Mwangi’s lawyer? moto wa kuotea mbali.
Governor Johnalex. says
Kiss kikuyuz votes Goodbyee??..and u will paid 4 it Dearly,4 u will Evacate R.valley u and Your Group,.and ruto will Must Rule…NA BONDE LA UFA MTASIKIA KWA RADIO NA KUONA KWA Tv!!…Msifikirie Mko Werevu Sana,WE ARE WATCHNG UUU!
Anonymous says
It’s very unfortunate, that the comments raised by some of us, purport to reflect that one party is already correct and condeming the other. Distorted minds of some kenyans declined to political alienations. God help us.
Guest says
After reading the whole input, I am surprised by the ignorance of most of the writers. Why would you believe everything Mwangi and Imanyara say? Why don’t you ask yourself a few questions, they haven’t said the house was ransacked, the thieves could not possibly have walked into the house and picked the laptop. What if this is a staged incident to make look bad? It’s just a defamation case, the DP can’t loose his sleep over such a small matter. If Mwangi got any information about Juma’s murder why didn’t he forward it to the police or any other investigative authority. He rushed to the media, is media the judiciary? He is a liar. Let’s learn how to respect our leaders and one another.
Emmanuel kipyego says
True
Nyaga says
We shall know in due course who is a liar,killer and winner. Electorate watching this.
khalwaleist says
Ruto fighting Kikuyus?!
Kany says
Juma was more powerful than this Boniface. Poor mind
shakur says
KAMA kawaida. These was common during Kenyatta and Moi era. So they say like father like the son. Mwangi and Kenyans in general should expect more as long as UHURU and THE POLITICAL STUDENT of moi are in power,,,,,,,,,,, SOLUTION? They must GO!
Mc Odhiambo says
There comes a time when God Himself has the sole responsibility of guarding and protecting His poor people like He did to the Israelites! Wrong is wrong even when it is largely accepted….let’s pray that the poor people of God will be salvaged as far as this case is concerned!
stanlaw says
jesus saith unto them and who believe to give tithes in the church
“put your sword back into it it’s place;for all those who take up the sword shall perish with the sword
KEN MUTUA says
Sisemi kitu
Anonymous says
Hahaha beta abega than a thief
Millyahiambo says
Stanlaw says thx 4 the word of God which changes not,if u take by the sword u will die by the sword,
Willy Mutinda says
quite interesting how things are dramatically changing for this case. Let’s not be over excited about this and wait for the final verdict, owing to the fact that no evil will ever prevail over good
Mzalendo PG says
This is unfortunate, if Ruto is that intolerant we shall not vote for him in 2022’not at all
Anonymous says
mwangi u might have all the proof but my advise …: GO SLOW ON WATER AND TOILET PAPER:
Governor Johnalex. says
Sometimes we Have to Work hard for thinks that will benefit us in Either Way,left or Right!..Fight a loosing Battle is Being a Hero Of being Participant Bt a Looser of Untold Miseries!…Hahahahahahaaaa!,itz better to die while fighting what matter 2 urself than being fame of Doom!..boniface,u cannt be Mashujaa!..be Wise!
Governor Johnalex. says
