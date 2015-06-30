Kenya Today

Kenya News, analysis & in-depth reports

Kisumu Governor Jack Raguma’s HEADACHE Asaka Nyangara offers solutions to perennial Flooding in KANO

Kisumu Governor Jack Raguma’s HEADACHE Asaka Nyangara offers solutions to perennial Flooding in KANO

59 Comments

As 2017 political derby in Kisumu takes shape for the gubernatorial contest. Emotive Flood issue in KANO emerges painfully like a ghost coming to haunt the contest. Nonetheless, this is a perennial issue that points to the deficit of the current leadership, poverty of individual brilliance and insensitivity of the current regime with a bunch of stillborn solutions that seem to add every grain of misery to the populace of KANO.

However one candidate stands out like the statue of Jupiter Olympus in articulating pragmatic solution to this plague. ASAKA NYANGARA; a mercurial, Folksy pro people leader who penned a silver-bullet solution in post-tsunami Indonesia has developed a magic wand that will surely rattle are the pretenders to throne.

Below is an excerpt of Hon. Asaka Nyangaraâ€™s blue-print.

â€œWhere there is no vision, the people perishâ€. Proverbs 29:18
The peopleâ€™s Governor
The 2017 election is about putting people first. This is because of my belief that where there is no vision, the people perish. The people of Kano Sub-Country are already perishing due to failed flood mitigation experiments.

As your Governor and in accordance to our pledge in our national anthemâ€ Let all with one accord, in common bond unitedâ€ build our Kisumu County together, I will be guided that Disaster Risk Reduction should always be part of any Governmentâ€™s policiesâ€™ .

This is not the case with our present Governor who either has no clue or simply does not care about the perennial flooding in Kano Sub-County. When his government got into office years ago, he promised us that the perennial flooding in Kano would be addressed. We are still waiting.

But let us not wait any longer because as your Governor, I will address the Kano flooding as follows:

1. Build on local knowledge such as excavation of drainages (locally known as â€˜oulaâ€™) to drain the water away from settlements and farms. â€˜Oulaâ€™ is best established before the rainy season;

2. Reallocate 60 percent of the budget spent on relief handouts to flood victims to meet the costs related to flood control and disaster mitigation.

3. Establish â€˜no build zonesâ€™ in areas prone to severe flooding to save lives and property. This will be done through proper policies and legislation;

4. Establish early warning systems through local media as well as local authorities on disaster preparedness that includes monitoring of water levels in our streams and rivers through observation, sensors located at strategic places such as bridges etc. Alarming water levels will be communicated to our people in good time;

5. De-silt streams and rivers (such as Auji, Wigwa, Awach, Rae, Nyandoetc)during the dry season by machinery or through small scale schemes such as cash for work targeting the locals (more jobs!). The budget will be from the County budget and sustainability will be ensured through community participation;

6. Establish earth dams to act as water catchment apparatus (locally called â€œdagoâ€) to minimize flow of water into main streams, thus reducing flooding levels;

7. Raise and compact the river embankments/banks to withstand strong flow of water during rainy season. This will mitigate bursting of river banks;

8. Plant grass along river embankments/banks to retain the silts from blocking the rivers;

9. Plant trees at the catchment areas to protect the soil from being washed away to clog our rivers;

10. Establish networks with academe, UN world bodies such as UNEP and private sector for research on development on how to reverse the negative impacts of flooding into economic gain for us in Kano;

11. Contractors will not be permitted to divert rivers without prior planning and approval by the relevant County Authority;

12. Undertake river mouth dredging to avoid backflow of water from the destination/lake;

13. Create vigilante groups to monitor overgrazing on our river banks to avoid silting of our rivers;

Mr. Asaka Nyangara has a safe pair of hands, besides being a team player; his experience from South-East Asia puts him ahead of all players in the game including the clueless governor Ranguma, who despotic regime has become more of the problem than the solution

Comments

  16. I’ve racked up countless hours needlessly leveling up my characters and delving
    into giant maze dungeons and for what. We have sufficient information on every thing available online
    with us. The categories (Rushing Yards, Receiving Yards,
    Passing Touchdowns, and many more) are determined by the League Commissioner
    at the beginning of the year, and the winner of the league is
    the team owner who’s accumulated the most final category points at the end of the year.

    my website Final Fantasy Record Keeper Hack

    Reply Report comment

  26. I have been exploring for a little bit for any high
    quality articles or weblog posts on this sort hack clash of clans without jailbreak space .
    Exploring in Yahoo I ultimately stumbled upon this website.
    Studying this information So i am glad to show that I’ve a very excellent uncanny feeling I found out exactly what I needed.
    I most no doubt will make sure to don?t overlook this web site and provides it a look on a relentless basis.

    Reply Report comment

  27. Though it is based on my belief of how German leaders might
    have reacted in the spring of 1943 and references actual events that I have altered for the sake of the story it
    is not history. The panzer general 2 game editor
    has more scenarios than a similar app Korean War by DK Simulations.

    Model too is dubious of the prospects; he believes that the
    Russians know our intentions and has requested a delay to strengthen his
    forces.

    Reply Report comment

  28. Disposable plastic bags (for wet items, soiled items, or diaper disposal).
    Unless you are a barefoot runner, but that is a whole different story.
    Imagine the jooy on your guests’ faces when they receive
    beautiful photo invitations.

    my weblog Kids Song youtube

    Reply Report comment

  32. Recognizing I experienced just thrown absent an entire working day enjoying a sport, I hit the
    delete button. There are 3 cost-free printable candy crush hack iphone wrapper measurements offered:
    1. Even though this may not feel overly challenging, Candy Crush level seventy six introduces you to an entirely new problem: transporters.

    My web site heroes charge Hack

    Reply Report comment

  35. Undeniably imagine that that you stated. Your favourite reason seemed to be
    at the web the simplest thing to take into account clash of kings hack no survey; Mauricio,.
    I say to you, I certainly get irked at the same time as other people consider concerns that they just don’t know about.
    You controlled to hit the nail upon the highest and also
    defined out the whole thing without having side-effects ,
    folks could take a signal. Will likely be back to
    get more. Thanks

    Reply Report comment

  36. This is the right blog ideas for inventions (pcsignal.net) everyone who wishes to understand
    this topic. You realize a whole lot its almost tough to argue with you
    (not that I actually would want toâ€¦HaHa).

    You certainly put a new spin on a topic that has been written about for years.
    Excellent stuff, just wonderful!

    Reply Report comment

  39. What i don’t realize is actually how you’re now not actually
    a lot more neatly-appreciated than you may be now.
    You’re so intelligent. You realize thus considerably relating to
    this topic, made me in my opinion believe it from so many varied angles.
    Its like men and women aren’t involved except it is one thing to accomplish with Woman gaga!
    Your individual stuffs excellent. At all times maintain it up!

    My blog: gta 5 pc download (Thorsten)

    Reply Report comment

  42. Diabetics can grow the Diabetes Info of poor
    eyesight. This is so the eyesight becomes poor because changes are caused by untreated diabetes in the arteries in the eyes.
    The condition could be medicated through the use of laser light treatments treatments to
    the retin-a and is known as diabetic retinopathy. Kidney infection is just another
    symptom that is diabetic.

    Reply Report comment

  45. The D&G version comes with gold accents and gold tinted headsets.
    Overall, the controls are fantastic and happy around the
    Gameboy Advance. To start the celebration, Universal released the 25th anniversary Blu-Ray appropriately on the 25th of October.

    Marketed like a reader and media player, it knows what it really wants to be.
    Looking back and sizing farmville to its sequels, this looks pathetic in comparison.

    My web blog http://www.sanah.ca/index.php/component/k2/itemlist/user/239845

    Reply Report comment

  46. Then you will need to be aware of the data shown below in case you
    want to to discover the very best acne cream that removes scars
    on your skin. So as to search for the right acne cream that’s most installed for
    your skin-type, the goods has to be well set to assist melt
    scar tissue formation, promote new epidermis expansion supporting boost collagen production.

    Reply Report comment

  49. I planned to propel a candid remark in order to articulate thankfulness to you for all you pleasurable tips and tricks you are placing on this website. My extended internet lookup has instantly been thankful with precious essentials and too techniques go more than with my two friends. I d mention we locate visitors are actually capable to live in an first-rate situate with lots of perfect professionals with beneficial pointers. I truly stroke in truth privileged to possess second-hand your entire muddle internet situate and enjoy truly more awesome instances reading here. Show gratitude you yet over on behalf of every thing.
    Octavio http://00heebner8874.pen.io

    Reply Report comment

  50. This form develops as we all get older and is known as the wear and tear style of arthritis. Most facial exercise users proclaim that they look years younger, and almost immediately, that the results are obvious. PleaseÂ feelÂ comfortableÂ toÂ discussÂ theÂ problemsÂ withÂ theÂ expertteamÂ membersÂ becauseÂ theyÂ willÂ provideÂ youÂ theÂ bestÂ possibleÂ careÂ atÂ aÂ decentprice.

    Reply Report comment

  52. I enjoy what you guys are usually up too. Such clever work and reporting! Keep up the awesome works guys I’ve added you guys to blogroll.|

    http://kalyanamandapam.directory/cat/florists-flower-decorators/{wedding

    Reply Report comment

  54. I’ve always felt producing a indie movie does not give someone the creative license to waste other peoples hard earned
    money. (This is why he never gave up) Wealthy
    men can’t survive on an island that is surrounded by poverty.

    There are so many freelance videographers on You – Tube and Vimeo these days.

    Reply Report comment

  55. Because it has proven effective to stop porn from ever appearing on your families home computer, reducing your children. ) Some will find out about porn from their parents; I hear stories
    all too often where Junior stumbled onto Dad. The way most website hosting servers work these days is have thousands of
    different websites on the same (shared) servers running together as
    it is much more efficient and cost effective.

    Reply Report comment

  56. Holiday shopping online gets bigger every year thanks to how easy it is to do price comparisons from your
    computer. So determined was Dell that he eventually dropped out of school to focus on what would
    later become a force to reckon with in the whole world.

    ItÂ isÂ betterÂ toÂ buyÂ personalÂ healthÂ careÂ productsÂ thatÂ willÂ beÂ suitableÂ forÂ ourÂ skinÂ type.

    Reply Report comment

  57. Myth #2: cash wear down Loans price more than Paying Overdraft fees

    While you could have the money breach, you have to hijack
    affordable precautions to keep the wealth safe.
    The IRS pedmits issuance of a cash leap forward for journey bills within thirty days of the tavel expenditure.
    with a purpose to guarantee compliance with the
    IRS restrictions, the university has modern trial for the
    issuance and reconciliation of a cashh come through issued for
    travel functions.
    Applyfor$one hundred too $1,0zerozeroCashelectronically deposited your personalaccounton the
    subsequent banking daylight. Easyqualifications You arePRE-APPROVEDfor up to$1,
    zero0zerowhen you metthis easy qualification guidelines:
    you have to consume steady repeated revenue or you have
    to be currently employed you must chomp abank or credit unioncheckg oor
    savingsaccount . You must bbe atleast 1eight years oldd you must
    consume agross earnings of nott lless than$eightyzeroper month.
    i’m not aresident ofNew York. Loans not accessible on this nation. Apply at this
    time ! different requirements may apply.need apaymorning loan ?brief on cash?
    neesd cash for a vacation? How about a car repair?it doesn’t matter what you need to fruitfulness your loan for, Pacific new ideea can makeit happen. We
    approve regardless of credit score history. Iflate unds and unexpected
    payments chomp you again money-wise,Pacific batter down cann help.We
    concentrate on serving to individuals pay their payments on time without
    anyexpensive charges or hassles. We additionally provide the quickest servicesfound on the internet!
    It solely takes a atomic to use. when you’re approved we candeposit
    the cash directly your account on the subsequrnt banking day.there isn’t
    any responsibiliry to if you qualify. just assume, via acash invention loan fom
    Pacific advance you possibly can pay offf your payments and avoid those latecharges.Notto
    point out, through paysurrounded byg your payments on years you will meater your credit score historyfrom being
    paid bloow with detrimental points.There’sno purpose to undergo contained
    by between pay periods. Apply . it is fast and straightforward.

    Reply Report comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Disclaimer