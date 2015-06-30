Kisumu Governor Jack Raguma’s HEADACHE Asaka Nyangara offers solutions to perennial Flooding in KANO

As 2017 political derby in Kisumu takes shape for the gubernatorial contest. Emotive Flood issue in KANO emerges painfully like a ghost coming to haunt the contest. Nonetheless, this is a perennial issue that points to the deficit of the current leadership, poverty of individual brilliance and insensitivity of the current regime with a bunch of stillborn solutions that seem to add every grain of misery to the populace of KANO.
However one candidate stands out like the statue of Jupiter Olympus in articulating pragmatic solution to this plague. ASAKA NYANGARA; a mercurial, Folksy pro people leader who penned a silver-bullet solution in post-tsunami Indonesia has developed a magic wand that will surely rattle are the pretenders to throne.
Below is an excerpt of Hon. Asaka Nyangaraâ€™s blue-print.
â€œWhere there is no vision, the people perishâ€. Proverbs 29:18
The peopleâ€™s Governor
The 2017 election is about putting people first. This is because of my belief that where there is no vision, the people perish. The people of Kano Sub-Country are already perishing due to failed flood mitigation experiments.
As your Governor and in accordance to our pledge in our national anthemâ€ Let all with one accord, in common bond unitedâ€ build our Kisumu County together, I will be guided that Disaster Risk Reduction should always be part of any Governmentâ€™s policiesâ€™ .
This is not the case with our present Governor who either has no clue or simply does not care about the perennial flooding in Kano Sub-County. When his government got into office years ago, he promised us that the perennial flooding in Kano would be addressed. We are still waiting.
But let us not wait any longer because as your Governor, I will address the Kano flooding as follows:
1. Build on local knowledge such as excavation of drainages (locally known as â€˜oulaâ€™) to drain the water away from settlements and farms. â€˜Oulaâ€™ is best established before the rainy season;
2. Reallocate 60 percent of the budget spent on relief handouts to flood victims to meet the costs related to flood control and disaster mitigation.
3. Establish â€˜no build zonesâ€™ in areas prone to severe flooding to save lives and property. This will be done through proper policies and legislation;
4. Establish early warning systems through local media as well as local authorities on disaster preparedness that includes monitoring of water levels in our streams and rivers through observation, sensors located at strategic places such as bridges etc. Alarming water levels will be communicated to our people in good time;
5. De-silt streams and rivers (such as Auji, Wigwa, Awach, Rae, Nyandoetc)during the dry season by machinery or through small scale schemes such as cash for work targeting the locals (more jobs!). The budget will be from the County budget and sustainability will be ensured through community participation;
6. Establish earth dams to act as water catchment apparatus (locally called â€œdagoâ€) to minimize flow of water into main streams, thus reducing flooding levels;
7. Raise and compact the river embankments/banks to withstand strong flow of water during rainy season. This will mitigate bursting of river banks;
8. Plant grass along river embankments/banks to retain the silts from blocking the rivers;
9. Plant trees at the catchment areas to protect the soil from being washed away to clog our rivers;
10. Establish networks with academe, UN world bodies such as UNEP and private sector for research on development on how to reverse the negative impacts of flooding into economic gain for us in Kano;
11. Contractors will not be permitted to divert rivers without prior planning and approval by the relevant County Authority;
12. Undertake river mouth dredging to avoid backflow of water from the destination/lake;
13. Create vigilante groups to monitor overgrazing on our river banks to avoid silting of our rivers;
Mr. Asaka Nyangara has a safe pair of hands, besides being a team player; his experience from South-East Asia puts him ahead of all players in the game including the clueless governor Ranguma, who despotic regime has become more of the problem than the solution
Comments
dave says
The most poor solutions I have ever come across
Anonymous says
Like seriously? Is it out of malice or pure honesty?
onyanchab@yahoo.co.uk says
Disaster management from a proffessionall. Kisumu people please check out the God sent servant.
Ferne says
Adelphi trade insurance qld (http://www.laboiteajen.ca) Brokers Limited is a trading company of
Adelphi Holdings (UK) Limited.
Stewart says
GPS units are also used-to estimate cab insurance uxbridge road, http://www.cadabike.com/, charges by automobile insurance firms.
Alvaro says
This implies having items such as public
and private hire minicab insurance uxbridge road – bymesterskab.dk,, as well as
address for taxi fleets.
Susan says
Quotes for repair works will should be submitted to your motor
trade insurance definition [omlaw.hyperphp.com]
provider to approve the expense or repair service.
Delbert says
You need to be a genuine motor trade insurance uk
investor (full or part-time) to get approved for motor profession cover as well as insurance coverage companies may request for evidence of this.
Avery says
Policy agreement is just not the brand-new part of market, which means you’re aware with all the benefits of traders insurance wichita ks (Camille) coverage.
Krystle says
Our experienced group of company trade insurance alibaba [Glenna] policy specialists work with leading UK
insurers.
Ben says
Public Adjusters are the only type of claims adjuster that could legitimately represent
the privileges of a protected during an minicab insurance stratford (pertanian.uma.ac.id) state process.
Melva says
What landlord insurance is, just how it differs from house owners insurance, and also
suggestions of conserving cash on annual costs.
my homepage http://www.safeindus.com/index.php/supply/systems/clean-agent-flodding-system/co2-system/item/100-co2-clean-agent-system?limitstart=0
Abbie says
When you use our electric motor field quote system we
examine all our service providers providing you with low-cost motor trade insurance online quote field insurance policy quotes.
Porfirio says
Discovering motor profession trade insurance cost (Freya) policy at GoMotorTrade
is very easy as we only need you to submit one easy
online form.
Florene says
To set up a quote, it will possibly be better to call us to review your full needs via among our motor trade insurance online quote (evention.co.za) Trade Insurance coverage professionals.
Brett says
I’ve racked up countless hours needlessly leveling up my characters and delving
into giant maze dungeons and for what. We have sufficient information on every thing available online
with us. The categories (Rushing Yards, Receiving Yards,
Passing Touchdowns, and many more) are determined by the League Commissioner
at the beginning of the year, and the winner of the league is
the team owner who’s accumulated the most final category points at the end of the year.
my website Final Fantasy Record Keeper Hack
Chauncey says
Nike en seo.org . Hasta el 75 % de descuento al por menor!
PuntuaciÃ³n en el syle , anotar en el precio!
more from:outlet de zapatillas nike
Darwin says
It’s enormous that you are getting ideas from this paragraph
as well as from our argument made at this time.
my pazge – Rimadyl for dogs without vet (http://bit.ly/)
Alta New says
The Health System on Davison Method is a hair clinic begun in 2004 to offer people in the Detroit location lacking health insurance.
Malcolm Labarre says
So if we are without our cars for a number of months this can set you back consumers around $200.00 when we finally obtain our vans back.
Cheryl says
Welcome to our michael kors online store,100% authentic quality, best appearance michael kors handbags fast Shipping.
Michael Kors Outlet Michael Kors Handbags
Sheri says
By advertising on the Internet, you can overcome barriers of distance.
my site marketing a product
Andres says
On the heels ofÂ DirecTV’s November launch of select VOD content, Comcast has finally premiered its own hd 4k (Dyan)
service, launching December 18,Â 2014.
Rochelle says
Melissa claimed she experienced unpleasant for Caera, the
fortuneteller I was likelying to test.
My blog: http://www.funnyordie.com/chosenerwo
Russell says
Download JURASSIC WORLD MOBILE GAME CHEAT for your Jurassic World game
on db-gamingpro! and 100% SAFE, game codes andd hacks for iOS, Android
and Windows Phone!
Gena says
I have been exploring for a little bit for any high
quality articles or weblog posts on this sort hack clash of clans without jailbreak space .
Exploring in Yahoo I ultimately stumbled upon this website.
Studying this information So i am glad to show that I’ve a very excellent uncanny feeling I found out exactly what I needed.
I most no doubt will make sure to don?t overlook this web site and provides it a look on a relentless basis.
Yolanda says
Though it is based on my belief of how German leaders might
have reacted in the spring of 1943 and references actual events that I have altered for the sake of the story it
is not history. The panzer general 2 game editor
has more scenarios than a similar app Korean War by DK Simulations.
Model too is dubious of the prospects; he believes that the
Russians know our intentions and has requested a delay to strengthen his
forces.
Aurelia says
Disposable plastic bags (for wet items, soiled items, or diaper disposal).
Unless you are a barefoot runner, but that is a whole different story.
Imagine the jooy on your guests’ faces when they receive
beautiful photo invitations.
my weblog Kids Song youtube
Bradly says
Welcome to our coach online store,80% Discount waiting for youCoach Purse Outlet Coach Outlet Factory
Florentina says
There are numerous points that make Oranum first-rate and a wide range
of to other psychic source around the world.
Review my blog: drinksindustry.ru – Ariel
–
Alisha says
Il reste aussi probable de gÃ©nÃ©rer des obtenir gemmes gratuit dragon city
de faÃ§on illimitÃ© dans le marchÃ© de Clash Associated with Clans.
Stuart says
Recognizing I experienced just thrown absent an entire working day enjoying a sport, I hit the
delete button. There are 3 cost-free printable candy crush hack iphone wrapper measurements offered:
1. Even though this may not feel overly challenging, Candy Crush level seventy six introduces you to an entirely new problem: transporters.
My web site heroes charge Hack
Beatris says
I do not even understand how I ended up Go Here, http://globalcodemarketing.com,, but I assumed this publish was great.
I don’t realize who you’re but definitely you’re going to a well-known blogger if you are not already.
Cheers!
Mabel says
constantly i used how to patent a product read smaller posts
which also clear their motive, and that is also happening with this piece
of writing which I am reading here.
Roseanna says
Undeniably imagine that that you stated. Your favourite reason seemed to be
at the web the simplest thing to take into account clash of kings hack no survey; Mauricio,.
I say to you, I certainly get irked at the same time as other people consider concerns that they just don’t know about.
You controlled to hit the nail upon the highest and also
defined out the whole thing without having side-effects ,
folks could take a signal. Will likely be back to
get more. Thanks
Felicia says
This is the right blog ideas for inventions (pcsignal.net) everyone who wishes to understand
this topic. You realize a whole lot its almost tough to argue with you
(not that I actually would want toâ€¦HaHa).
You certainly put a new spin on a topic that has been written about for years.
Excellent stuff, just wonderful!
Merle says
For newest news you have to pay a visit web and
on internet I found this website as a most excellent web site for most up-to-date updates.
My web site Lose fat
Rebbeca says
Thank you.
Have a look at myy web-site – binary options forum
Moses says
What i don’t realize is actually how you’re now not actually
a lot more neatly-appreciated than you may be now.
You’re so intelligent. You realize thus considerably relating to
this topic, made me in my opinion believe it from so many varied angles.
Its like men and women aren’t involved except it is one thing to accomplish with Woman gaga!
Your individual stuffs excellent. At all times maintain it up!
My blog: gta 5 pc download (Thorsten)
Alda says
Very nice post. I simply stumbled upon your weblog and wished to say that I’ve
really enjoyed surfing around your weblog posts.
In any case I will be subscribing to your rss feed
and I am hoping how do you crack a wifi password write again very
soon!
Renate says
Thanks for sharing your thoughts about customize your
own t shirt. Regards
my blog custom tee shirt
Aisha says
Diabetics can grow the Diabetes Info of poor
eyesight. This is so the eyesight becomes poor because changes are caused by untreated diabetes in the arteries in the eyes.
The condition could be medicated through the use of laser light treatments treatments to
the retin-a and is known as diabetic retinopathy. Kidney infection is just another
symptom that is diabetic.
Ima says
He also said that Mojang will not be handling the Xbox version – causing much speculation and
worry among players. What gadget designed in PHP, Javascript, or Flash would you dress in your website right
now to draw visitors? http://snipurl.com/29xq36n
Coy says
Appreciate the recommendation. Will try itt out.
Stop by myy page jual drumband
Brett says
The D&G version comes with gold accents and gold tinted headsets.
Overall, the controls are fantastic and happy around the
Gameboy Advance. To start the celebration, Universal released the 25th anniversary Blu-Ray appropriately on the 25th of October.
Marketed like a reader and media player, it knows what it really wants to be.
Looking back and sizing farmville to its sequels, this looks pathetic in comparison.
My web blog http://www.sanah.ca/index.php/component/k2/itemlist/user/239845
Raymond says
Then you will need to be aware of the data shown below in case you
want to to discover the very best acne cream that removes scars
on your skin. So as to search for the right acne cream that’s most installed for
your skin-type, the goods has to be well set to assist melt
scar tissue formation, promote new epidermis expansion supporting boost collagen production.
Ila says
Download Jurassic World Game Hack! Watch this video and learn how!
My blog – androi cheats
Shelley says
Find good jordans cheap and classic. For this season holiday,the hot welcomed legend blue
11s(xi) retro 2014 for sale at lowest price in our jordan shoes outlet website.
Really at wholesale price under such big competition.
more from : http://www.aa-dc.org/tags/Hardaway-Genuine-Low-Black-Red-Grey-Women-cheap-for-sale
Octavio says
I planned to propel a candid remark in order to articulate thankfulness to you for all you pleasurable tips and tricks you are placing on this website. My extended internet lookup has instantly been thankful with precious essentials and too techniques go more than with my two friends. I d mention we locate visitors are actually capable to live in an first-rate situate with lots of perfect professionals with beneficial pointers. I truly stroke in truth privileged to possess second-hand your entire muddle internet situate and enjoy truly more awesome instances reading here. Show gratitude you yet over on behalf of every thing.
Octavio http://00heebner8874.pen.io
Sloalob says
This form develops as we all get older and is known as the wear and tear style of arthritis. Most facial exercise users proclaim that they look years younger, and almost immediately, that the results are obvious. PleaseÂ feelÂ comfortableÂ toÂ discussÂ theÂ problemsÂ withÂ theÂ expertteamÂ membersÂ becauseÂ theyÂ willÂ provideÂ youÂ theÂ bestÂ possibleÂ careÂ atÂ aÂ decentprice.
decorators at chennai|decorators in chennai|balloon decorators in chennai|home interior decorators in chennai|birthday party decorators in chennai|marriage decorators in chennai|birthday decorators in chennai|wedding stage decorators in chennai|stage deco says
Remarkable! Its really awesome article, I have got much clear idea about from this paragraph.|
http://kalyanamandapam.directory/cat/decorators/{interior
stage decorators in chennai|best wedding decorators in chennai|decorators for wedding in chennai|decorators in chennai for wedding|flower decorators for wedding in chennai|best wedding stage decorators in chennai|stage decorators in chennai for wedding|we says
I enjoy what you guys are usually up too. Such clever work and reporting! Keep up the awesome works guys I’ve added you guys to blogroll.|
http://kalyanamandapam.directory/cat/florists-flower-decorators/{wedding
black mass torrent says
surface temperature of material without touching it. If the
pump has a modulable leak, this pressure can be exceeded and the unit slowly deflated until the correct pressure is attained.
and having something invisible whisper or even shout in.
99 Homes Torrent Kickass says
I’ve always felt producing a indie movie does not give someone the creative license to waste other peoples hard earned
money. (This is why he never gave up) Wealthy
men can’t survive on an island that is surrounded by poverty.
There are so many freelance videographers on You – Tube and Vimeo these days.
efukt.be says
Because it has proven effective to stop porn from ever appearing on your families home computer, reducing your children. ) Some will find out about porn from their parents; I hear stories
all too often where Junior stumbled onto Dad. The way most website hosting servers work these days is have thousands of
different websites on the same (shared) servers running together as
it is much more efficient and cost effective.
shopping, says
Holiday shopping online gets bigger every year thanks to how easy it is to do price comparisons from your
computer. So determined was Dell that he eventually dropped out of school to focus on what would
later become a force to reckon with in the whole world.
ItÂ isÂ betterÂ toÂ buyÂ personalÂ healthÂ careÂ productsÂ thatÂ willÂ beÂ suitableÂ forÂ ourÂ skinÂ type.
stemmata says
Myth #2: cash wear down Loans price more than Paying Overdraft fees
While you could have the money breach, you have to hijack
affordable precautions to keep the wealth safe.
The IRS pedmits issuance of a cash leap forward for journey bills within thirty days of the tavel expenditure.
with a purpose to guarantee compliance with the
IRS restrictions, the university has modern trial for the
issuance and reconciliation of a cashh come through issued for
travel functions.
Applyfor$one hundred too $1,0zerozeroCashelectronically deposited your personalaccounton the
subsequent banking daylight. Easyqualifications You arePRE-APPROVEDfor up to$1,
zero0zerowhen you metthis easy qualification guidelines:
you have to consume steady repeated revenue or you have
to be currently employed you must chomp abank or credit unioncheckg oor
savingsaccount . You must bbe atleast 1eight years oldd you must
consume agross earnings of nott lless than$eightyzeroper month.
i’m not aresident ofNew York. Loans not accessible on this nation. Apply at this
time ! different requirements may apply.need apaymorning loan ?brief on cash?
neesd cash for a vacation? How about a car repair?it doesn’t matter what you need to fruitfulness your loan for, Pacific new ideea can makeit happen. We
approve regardless of credit score history. Iflate unds and unexpected
payments chomp you again money-wise,Pacific batter down cann help.We
concentrate on serving to individuals pay their payments on time without
anyexpensive charges or hassles. We additionally provide the quickest servicesfound on the internet!
It solely takes a atomic to use. when you’re approved we candeposit
the cash directly your account on the subsequrnt banking day.there isn’t
any responsibiliry to if you qualify. just assume, via acash invention loan fom
Pacific advance you possibly can pay offf your payments and avoid those latecharges.Notto
point out, through paysurrounded byg your payments on years you will meater your credit score historyfrom being
paid bloow with detrimental points.There’sno purpose to undergo contained
by between pay periods. Apply . it is fast and straightforward.
man up movie torrent download says
You also have a choice to make between soft and hardcore adult
movies and channels. Firstly, you need to ensure to watch movies legally.
Ali Zafar plays an upcoming ambitious journalist in ‘Tere Bin Laden’ He is shown desperate to
go to the states to pursue his career.
HarryNox says
HarryNoxPM