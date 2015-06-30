Kisumu Governor Jack Raguma’s HEADACHE Asaka Nyangara offers solutions to perennial Flooding in KANO

As 2017 political derby in Kisumu takes shape for the gubernatorial contest. Emotive Flood issue in KANO emerges painfully like a ghost coming to haunt the contest. Nonetheless, this is a perennial issue that points to the deficit of the current leadership, poverty of individual brilliance and insensitivity of the current regime with a bunch of stillborn solutions that seem to add every grain of misery to the populace of KANO.

However one candidate stands out like the statue of Jupiter Olympus in articulating pragmatic solution to this plague. ASAKA NYANGARA; a mercurial, Folksy pro people leader who penned a silver-bullet solution in post-tsunami Indonesia has developed a magic wand that will surely rattle are the pretenders to throne.

Below is an excerpt of Hon. Asaka Nyangaraâ€™s blue-print.

â€œWhere there is no vision, the people perishâ€. Proverbs 29:18

The peopleâ€™s Governor

The 2017 election is about putting people first. This is because of my belief that where there is no vision, the people perish. The people of Kano Sub-Country are already perishing due to failed flood mitigation experiments.

As your Governor and in accordance to our pledge in our national anthemâ€ Let all with one accord, in common bond unitedâ€ build our Kisumu County together, I will be guided that Disaster Risk Reduction should always be part of any Governmentâ€™s policiesâ€™ .

This is not the case with our present Governor who either has no clue or simply does not care about the perennial flooding in Kano Sub-County. When his government got into office years ago, he promised us that the perennial flooding in Kano would be addressed. We are still waiting.

But let us not wait any longer because as your Governor, I will address the Kano flooding as follows:

1. Build on local knowledge such as excavation of drainages (locally known as â€˜oulaâ€™) to drain the water away from settlements and farms. â€˜Oulaâ€™ is best established before the rainy season;

2. Reallocate 60 percent of the budget spent on relief handouts to flood victims to meet the costs related to flood control and disaster mitigation.

3. Establish â€˜no build zonesâ€™ in areas prone to severe flooding to save lives and property. This will be done through proper policies and legislation;

4. Establish early warning systems through local media as well as local authorities on disaster preparedness that includes monitoring of water levels in our streams and rivers through observation, sensors located at strategic places such as bridges etc. Alarming water levels will be communicated to our people in good time;

5. De-silt streams and rivers (such as Auji, Wigwa, Awach, Rae, Nyandoetc)during the dry season by machinery or through small scale schemes such as cash for work targeting the locals (more jobs!). The budget will be from the County budget and sustainability will be ensured through community participation;

6. Establish earth dams to act as water catchment apparatus (locally called â€œdagoâ€) to minimize flow of water into main streams, thus reducing flooding levels;

7. Raise and compact the river embankments/banks to withstand strong flow of water during rainy season. This will mitigate bursting of river banks;

8. Plant grass along river embankments/banks to retain the silts from blocking the rivers;

9. Plant trees at the catchment areas to protect the soil from being washed away to clog our rivers;

10. Establish networks with academe, UN world bodies such as UNEP and private sector for research on development on how to reverse the negative impacts of flooding into economic gain for us in Kano;

11. Contractors will not be permitted to divert rivers without prior planning and approval by the relevant County Authority;

12. Undertake river mouth dredging to avoid backflow of water from the destination/lake;

13. Create vigilante groups to monitor overgrazing on our river banks to avoid silting of our rivers;

Mr. Asaka Nyangara has a safe pair of hands, besides being a team player; his experience from South-East Asia puts him ahead of all players in the game including the clueless governor Ranguma, who despotic regime has become more of the problem than the solution

