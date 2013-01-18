Youthful Ken Obura wins Kisumu Central ODM primaries

Ken Obura (centre in a blue tie) at a past social function with friends.
Who is this man Ken Obura? That was the question that many folks asked themselves when the fresh faced young candidate threw his hat into the ring to duel for the newly carved out Kisumu parliamentary seat.
Few people gave him any chance. His was a long overambitious shot. After all, he was up against previous Member of Parliament and well oiled businessman and wheeler dealer, Reverend Ken Nyagudi and a host of wealthy Kisumu businessmen including Abdul Abdi.
In capturing the ODM ticket for the cosmopolitan constituency, Mr. Obura has confounded pundits and critics alike. ODM is the preferred party in Kisumu and his ascension to parliament, barring anything drastic is given.
What many folks donâ€™t know is that Ken Obura has been in politics for a while now. He honed his skills at the University of Nairobi where he vied for the powerful position of secretary general. He ran an aggressive and flamboyant campaign but owing to the ethnic politics of the University at the time he lost narrowly. In spite of that loss by the narrowest of margins, Ken Obura refused to fade away into oblivion and went ahead to form the official opposition.
The SONU constitution did not provide for an official opposition, technically making Ken Oburaâ€™s mission to look like that of a lobby group. That notwithstanding, he had support and his presence was felt. He proceeded to actively check the SONU council especially on issues of transparency and corruption.
Obura did not graduate from the University with a degree in political sciences or other social science course but one in the sciences. He nonetheless retained a keen interest in politics and joined other like minded young luminaries who founded the Young Kenyans for Raila07 aÂ youth movement that campaigned for the Right Honourable Prime Minister in his presidential bid in 2007.
Folks who know Ken Obura closely will tell you that he is an aggressive, fearless and daring go getter. He is particularly put off and offended by unreasonable, if unnecessary red tape in his pursuits. Like the United States Governor for New Jersey, Chris Christie, Ken Obura is forthright, blunt and likes to speak his mind unfettered by fear or paranoia!
Ask him about his mentor in politics and he will tell you straight away that it is the right Honourable Prime Minister Raila Odinga. Indeed, like the prime minister, the young MP to be generates extreme passions among folks who know him. The late Vice President Michael Christopher Wamalwa Kijana once spoke about Raila Mania and Raila phobia. On the date that he captured the ODM ticket, social blogs were awash with comments that illustrated these points.
Hate him or like him, Ken Obura is a guy that is fun to be with. He has such a sense of humour that an hour long session with him will tickle you so much to leave your ribs aching.
Like his mentor Raila Odinga, the youthful candidate is also an enigma of sorts. He cuts the mien of a playful boy, a fact that may have contributed to his rivals to underrate him. But behind that boyish trait is a calculating, sly and scheming politician with a single minded focus and attention to detail. Another thing that most folks and his rivals may not know is that he began to plan for the Kisumu seat as soon as the constitution was passed.
While folks celebrated the passage of the constitution, Ken Obura scoured the document for opportunities that the new document would present. He spent hours with his friends and advisors strategizing on how to exploit the new opportunities for youth leadership.
Kisumu Central constituency is not just the capital city of the former Nyanza province. It is a business hub for the whole of Western region and is a conduit for trade for the East Africa region owing to its proximity to Uganda and Tanzania.
Kisumu Central has many challenges including unemployment, poverty, disease, lack of capital, the water hyacinth menace among others. In his manifesto, he has indicated that he has the panacea to mitigate these problems. He appreciates that the leadership in Kisumu county must come together to ameliorate the suffering of the masses regardless of Political party affiliation and particularly the youth .
In his campaigns Obura promised to reach out to the yet to be elected governor, senator, other elected representatives, technocrats and the president to be Hon. Raila Odinga who is his personal friend to develop Kisumu.
Does he have the quality to represent Kisumu town Central?
That remains to be seen but signs are that he is up to the task. The youthful alumni of Maranda High School and who calls the University of Nairobi his alma mater is an eloquent and avid debater, a brilliant planner and wise schemer. He is a successful businessman
Having won the hardest duel to win the ODM nominations is a great relief to Ken Obura. He has one foot in the debating chambers of parliament but he must not rest on his laurels. He can continue to consolidate the gains but the reprieve also gives him the chance to join the presidential campaign for the prime minister. That will give him the forum to meet other successful candidates and the prime ministersâ€™ henchmen. That will be a good bonding opportunity to obtain useful contacts that will come in handy for him in the noble mission to represent the folks of Kisumu County.
Comments
Grace Essendi says
Congrats Ken!
Ogutu Buxtone says
Great article K'Onyango Ochieng Dennis.
Sylvester O Nyadero says
Its a great opportunity for the youthful leader, I knew Ken right from the University as a freshman and he has been very consistent with what he wants. He was so passionate about the prime minister even at a time that every student leader who wanted political leadership could only identify himself with James Orengo.
As his former Campus Chair and the Organizing secretary of SONU'98 I know the leadership that Kisumu will get.
This is great Ken for the people of Kisumu and SONU'98 in general.
Wish you all the best.
Vincent Abuya says
alot of praise about the guy!, great CV and full of passion………but wait a minute, the guy was rigged in, the rightful candidate for Kisumu Central is Abdul Dubai. For the first time in the history of Kisumu people will go against the party wishes. People will vote for Abdul Dubai Ford Kenya candidate, that's include me.
Jerry shim says
Political sector in kenya nids 2 b reshufld as seen in ksm. Kenyans plz lets bring in new brums to switch of frm old undeversified systm 2 modern ways of politics.
Francis Opiyo says
Congrats Ken obura recall days with him in the UON corridors.
Jasper Charana says
never underestimate this guy. infact he was rigged out during the SONU elections by the likes of Eckomas Mutuse.
Njogu Wa Muthee says
Dont misrepresent facts my brother Charana…Mutuse had nothing to do with Oburas failure to clinch the sec gen seat… he lost fairly to Wanjala.
Mercyowino98@yahoo.com says
Congrats ken l lovd u frm da start,infact i voted 4u,so lets action speaks so long……….
Anonymous says
This is one leader with a great vision for the city constituency. I voted for him and will vote for him on 4th of March because i believe in him. Kudos Ken will support you
Anonymous says
Obura omera, kucha ingo…u r the best wachana na kina Abdul Dubai
Eric ongojo says
Let ken obura b,Abdul Qadir nyale in kisumu central
Fredrick Aoko says
I knew Ken Obura way, way back from our days in the University, very confident, astute and intelligent, decisive, swift and responsive person with with strong leadership ability. Kisumu central should nurture his leadership as him being the youngest current mainstream political leadership in Nyanza Represent and is pregnant with the Future direction. He has proved Quality performance First time and i am confident he will remain always. you have my full support Ken. I wish all the university of Nairobi alumni all the best its time the new generation give direction to the leadership of this Nation and/or including County government. Kudos! Kudos!
Fredrick Aoko