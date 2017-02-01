BREAKING: IEBC Database INFLITRATED and Compromised, Registration of Ghost Voters done in Hon Chirchir’s Home”- Raila REVEALS

IEBC DATABASE INFILTRATED AND COMPROMISED:
By Raila Odinga
Today, we are here to demonstrate that the IEBC is currently registering foreigners and strangers to vote in the August 2017 election.
We have unearthed serious anomalies in the on-going voter registration that bring to questions the integrity of the register being compiled and the figures being released by the IEBC.
Our investigation has confirmed that numbers that do not qualify as identity card numbers have been used to register voters in parts of the country and that is responsible for what is being presented as high turnout in voter registration in those regions.
A random check shows that the following numbers have been used as national identification cards to register voters.
0 00 1 2 11 12 231 111 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 40
The IEBC database has been manipulated to ensure that the cell that has the document identification number can take any numbers instead of the eight (8) numerical national ID or seven numbers if a passport is used.
Having designed that cell as such makes it easy for IEBC to be complicit and difficult for anyone to know.
Below is a list of 8 people registered in the IEBC registry as voters using the identification document number 2 (as the national identification number.)
Identification Document Number Surname Family Name First Name
2 Gitonga Wilson Kimathii
2 Kanja Julius Ngede
2 Kihinge Evans Kariuki
2 Kirinya Victoria Gatwiri
2 Mu Ko
2 Mugara Duncan
2 Muia Mbinya
2 Wanjiru Caroline Nduta
We have information that the doctoring of the IEBC registration software was done intentionally by former employees of IEBC who are aliened to Jubilee as a way to ensure Jubilee strongholds register more voters.
The manipulation was done to ensure that single digit number such as the ones listed above can be used to register foreigners or even those without IDs.
But it is also possible that the names popping up under the fake ID numbers may be non-existent. These could be virtual voters, non-existent human beings being included in the IEBC register to create room for ballot stuffing during elections.
Information in our possession is that the doctoring exercise is currently being carried out in homes of a senior government official and the office of a former cabinet secretary.
The numbers above are only a drop in the ocean. The total number of people registered in the IEBC database using different combinations is estimated to be in the thousands.
A visit to any registration centre countrywide will reveal the above scandal is being carried out in a central location so long as one has the BVR kit linked to the IEBC database.
The IEBC must come clean on this matter. But not just that. These developments mean the audit and cleaning of the register is mandatory and has to be extremely thorough.
RT HON RAILA ODINGA
FEBRUARY 1 2017.
Comments
RICHARD ARAP says
Kanu style we were told choices have consequences Kenyans you will remain slaves for uhuruto for 20 years if you don’t refuse them.
Anonymous says
mwuzi ni yule yule ambaye ana lolote la kujenga taifa, ila tu kuiba ndo wa baki madarakani wakiendelea na uwizi tu!
Anonymous says
stop sense of a defeat
n says
huyu idiot ni achomwe.
Romufa says
Raila has high intel that is envied by gav..Talk of sealing all loope holes. Raila must hav learnt a big leason, hence having his men with sharp ears and eyes infiltrated in all gav agencies that will take long years for them to be noticed. No wonder why Uhuruto are always calling his name every minute and how he gets their secret and highly guarded information. Time will tell.
samjes says
We are not going to give them any space to rigg election shame on them
A.Odek says
Raila just soldier on,no rigging anymore this time round.
Morris says
Reason they did not want Hassan team’s to go home. “Stealing” is Uhuruto’s party ideology. Integrity is an endangered virtue in this country under Jubilee. Kenyans of goodwill from all walks of life should rise up and say NO to jubilee’s neo-colonization of Kenya and enslavement of the down trodden by voting them out. By interfering in voter registration exercise, Jubilee and Hassan Led IEBC that was sent home have demonstrated that stealing has now officially been institutionalized in Kenya.
Anonymous says
Is IEBC actually independent? Why is it being manipulated? The new chair should issue a statement on this.
Khalwaleist says
It was done by the former Commissioners.
Judith says
No wonder they insisted on manual identification…….Thieves.@We will not allow rigging again!!!
Romufa says
Wait for ruto and nduale to come hot in defending this open truth, the jubilee official whose house is being used for this illegal practices his come out saying he is not registering fake voters but church members.
jako says
Watanazwa! This time we have discovered their hideout Enough is enough. Not this time!
Hajufule_ Marsabit says
Is that the services an elected government could give to its citizens? Wake up, lets all 42 Kenya’s communities elect our God fearing government becoz the Nos shown are illuminati ones.
BOIT says
THE LORD OF POVERTY HAS SENSED DEFEAT, THE DEVILS LAST KICKS,
Anonymous says
BOIT the lord of poverty is you and your mothers kunt
BOIT says
Tell that to your pantyless mother IDIOT plus
Anonymous says
you’ve just sensed defeat babaaa
KENYAN EL-CHAPO says
THIS GUY’S INTEL IS SCARING JUBILEE TO THE CORE….
Hajufule_ Marsabit says
Hon James Orengo ,am a victim of personnel profile altered by Equity Bank two other characters namely: Anthony Kamau Dob :17/03/1993 &an Old Boy: Mangu 1945_1949. This’s an Isue ODPP, DCI, IPOA & HUMAN RIGHT are aware ,PLIS let it be in the court b4 the elections.
Anonymous says
JUBILEE fought tooth and nails for MANUAL VOTER identification for this REASON
susan says
WE ARE STRUGGLING TO REGISTER OUR PEOPLE AND SOME ARE REGISTERING NON EXISTING PEOPLE…
THAT WAS THE REASON FOR MANUAL BACKUP TO CONCEAL THESE NONSENSE.
LET THEM REJOICE BUT THEIR DAYS ARE NUMBERED.IF THEY CAN’T READ THE SIGNS, THEY WILL FEEL DIRECTLY NOT FAR.
RAO says
SUSAN YOU DESERVE DICK CHEESE FROM AN UNCIRCUMCISED UGLY PRODUCT OF JABOYA
Mwangi says
I can’t support them anymore. First we voted them in 2013 thinking that resources will equally allocated, instead they ended up taxing us and credit their accounts.
I have realized it is not about defending our tribes. I never opt to support RAILA, but between RAILA and UHURUTO, RAILA is better (hata wageni huanyia watoto Navajo).
RAILA don’t accept manual back-up otherwise we will be in for another 5yrs of suffering……
Wesly says
BETWEEN RAILA NA UMBWA AFADHALI NI VOTE UMBWA
Anonymous says
Which defeat? very stupid..Raila is talking facts nonsense. .
Anonymous says
It’s u who is In fact mo stupid if u can’t c plain truth n evidence presented by raila.
Anonymous says
INDEED CHEBUKATI HAS CONFIRMED RAILA SAID THE TRUTH.
so stupid.
boby says
Guys these are very fatile grounds for skirmishes worse than 2007/08.we better be careful on reactions.Let Chiloba tel us what he knows.
kamau says
am fade up with these jubiker
govt
Anonymous says
The truth is out,jubilee has sensed defeat and they are doing anything to remain in power,kudos rao,soldier on
shaddy says
Matiangi shld leave Education sector just to come and deal with this Tumbilee Wezi pamoja…. He cn fire all this IEBC thieves
jako says
May I remind Ngaiseri of his statement in Parliament on his a appointment to be CS. What did he swallow after his appointment tjat suddenly changed his mind to begin seeing every thing wrong with ODM and everthing right with Jubilee? He must have been pabtised by hpt sweet fire.