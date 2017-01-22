

Former Presidential candidate Peter Kenneth and his group of Mps led by Nairobi women rep Rachel Shebesh, Hon John Ndirangu and Hon. Maina Kamanda on Sunday stage managed the disruption of a church event in Nairobi’s Kayole estate.

Kenneth who has declared his bid for the Nairobi Governor’s seat is reported to have planned the chaos in a bid to gain public sympathy. Chaos errupted soon after the church service at Kayole PCEA church after police were forced to shoot in the air to contain a group of youths who were planted outside the church premises to attack worshippers after the service.

According to sources the Kenneth group paid the close to 100 youths to disrupt his event and paint a bad picture on his main rival Nairobi Senator Mike Sonko. One of the youths had even put on a tshirt with an image of Sonko’s dad who died two years ago.

At the time of the event Sonko was miles away in Sagana Nyeri County where he has camped with President Uhuru Kenyatta to mobilize for mass registration of voters in Central Kenya, Meru, Laikipia and Isiolo. Tomorrow the President is proceeding to other counties. Heres a clip of what transpired.