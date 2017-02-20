Politics Hon Peter Kenneth in PANIC as Jubilee Nomination Approaches, he Distrusts Statehouse Operatives Share









PETER KENNETH IN PANIC AS JUBILEE NOMINATIONS APPROACHES. Panic has hit the Peter Kenneth camp in Jubilee Party as he prepares to face off with a nominee of Team Nairobi in the party’s Nairobi Governor’s seat nominations.

The former Gatanga MP who made a last minute decision to join President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee Party has now reportedly sent emissaries to State House to prevail on Sonko to step down from the Nairobi gubernatorial race. According to a source from Sate House, PK wants Sonko to defend his Senate seat until 2022, then he supports him for the gubernatorial race as he takes on DP William Ruto for the Presidency in 2022.

Sonko has reportedly rejected the offer from PK. Sonko’s hard line stance has angered PK and his Jubilee camp led by Starehe MP Maina Kamanda and Rachel Shebesh who have now hired bloggers to destroy Sonko’s image politically. According to one of the fake news blogs funded by PK Sonko is accused of supporting NASA in the August 8 polls.

The PK camp has also been angered by Sonko’s latest philanthropic campaign where he has offered 15 Sonko Rescue ambulances to offer medical services in the city as the doctors strike continues to bite.

Sonko has also entered into a deal with a number of private hospitals to offer free outpatient and inpatient services to city residents until the doctors strike is over. So far hundreds of Nairobi residents have benefited from Sonkos innitiative.

