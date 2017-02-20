Politics Hon Murkomen STRIKES AGAIN, Blames Statehouse Operatives over ‘KILLINGS’ in Kerio Valley, says CS Nkaissery ‘Not Doing Enough’ to End Violence Share









Elgeyo Marakwet Senator has given up the fight for security restoration in his home if his recent Facebook post is anything to go by. The parroty legislator’s choice of words in his post shows signs of hopelessness and despair.

The senator who has been traversing the country popularizing the fast fading jubilee brand has also had to face the dark reality of suspected Pokot bandits slaughtering people in Marakwet East. In his post, Murkomen stated clearly that the whole thing of trying to save his people sucks and he is pissed off. He further stated that there is a deliberate sabotage, maybe from government operatives to hold Kerio Valley people under bloodbath for longer.

On the same day he posted the disheartening sentiments, Pokot bandits hit Mogil village, killed a strapping young man before making off with dozens of animals and the deceased head. The situation has seen over twenty people lose lives and hundreds of herds stolen within half a year.

Elsewhere in Arror, at the other end of the valley, residents stated demonstrations after the government sent troops to disharm them even after Pokots raided and stolen fifty animals. This comes days after the senator warned state house operatives of their conduct lest he leads the Rift Valley pack to Raila’s NASA. The last time Raila visited chesongoch, he assured residents he will do all he can despite the government lackluster.

