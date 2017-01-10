Moses gift Osinya, who is the adopted son of senator Mike soko was yesterday admitted into one of the best schools in Kenya, Lenana school
Sonko and his wife took up the role of educating gift and his younger brother satrin after their mother was killed in a terror attack in Mombasa in 2014.
Hon Mike Sonko’s Adopted Son Moses Gift Osinya ADMITTED to BEST NATIONAL School- Lenana Boys
