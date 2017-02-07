Uhuru Ally Hon Mary Wambui DENIES Drug Trafficking, USA Embassy Report alleges she is a ‘DRUG BARONESS’

Uhuru ally and Jubilee Othaya MP Mary Wambui has vehemently denied that she is involved in drug trafficking, saying she is a God-fearing woman.

Wambui told journalists on Tuesday that she could not comment further on reports that the US was looking afresh into Kenyan suspects, including her.

“I’m a God-fearing woman who cannot do such things. Let me not comment further,” she said.

She spoke at Kagicha area in the constituency after disbursing CDF funds to community groups.

The MP later toured the four wards in Othaya where she gave Sh22.6 million to women’s groups and asked unregistered voters to get listed before the February 14 deadline.

The Sunday Standard reported that America has renewed the push against Kenyan drug lords and turned the spotlight on prominent Kenyans previously accused of having links in narcotics trade.

A week after the Akasha brothers were arrested and flown to New York, drug investigators were reported to be looking afresh at the files of ‘big fish’ in Kenya.

The people were named in an American Embassy report made public six years ago.

The report, which was handed to the then Internal security minister George Saitoti, triggered high-level investigations, not only into the Akasha brothers but also well-known Kenyans who have since risen to powerful positions.

Those named alongside Wambui were Kiambu Governor William Kabogo, Senator Mike Sonko, former assistant minister Harun Mwau, former Kamukunji MP Simon Mbugua.

They have all denied involvement saying the report lacked facts and was aimed at tarnishing their names.

More reporting by the STAR

