Hon Kosgei CAUGHT ON CAMERA BRAGGING on How he FORCED and THREATENED a Luyha Government Officer to Hire a Nandi

By Rift News Media

Is it right for the former Tinderet Mp Hon Henry Kosgei to segregate and undermine minority group of the Luhya community in Nandi County !?

If we can still have such leaders who preach tribalism in our community and still want to lead us then it’s unfortunate and very regrettable. The former minister was caught on camera bragging how he during his tenure as minister forced a Luyha government officer to hire and give the current Aldai MP Hon Serem

He threatened a senior Staff from Western to hire his friend who is the current MP now Aldai constituency by force and even went ahead to force the same person to hike salary Mr. Serem by threatening to fire him, he also threatened him that he will face EACC. The Luyha man then decided to surrender his job as a result of humiliation and pressure from Hon Kosgei.

This clip which is translated in kalenjin language was taken in an event where the said Hon was among the attendees, And i quote…..

……….. “My record speaks for itself. Amayuto inegei, angot Nandiek chemi Laikipia kongen kole Amuren. Katakomwa MP Arap Serem. Kibanyoru LEMIIN eng yo , nekiyu Alenji siir Arap Serem, kokooch musyara kidogo, alenji Plali Fool. Kekochi musyara chetutikin amunee ? Ikochi musyara che yamei. Kokoch musyara che yamei. Koech kolen kochesan, komaonii. Olenji ui gaa. Olenji chakuan aeng. Kakur anti corruption anan imite kasiit. Kometo kasiit. Kolabat.” Said Hon Kosgei”.