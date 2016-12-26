SHOCK as Hon Kaburu’s Home is DEMOLISHED by Top Nairobi LAND GRABBERS- Mike Sonko Moves to RESCUE the Victims



”It is indeed a very sad Christmas for the family of Mrs Winnie Kaburu who was Prof. Ole Kiyapi’s running mate in the 2013 presidential race as hired goons threatened and attempted to demolish her house in Westlands Rhapta Road.

This could have been a very good case of burning down at least one bulldozer to ashes but the grabber and his goons didn’t take more than 15 minutes on the property, they just vandalised it and assaulted Wiinnie’s daughters, broke her watchman’s leg and disappeared.

I am contemplating of extending my notice of burning down any bulldozer found demolishing any property illegally to a shoot to kill notice.

Please note that from today, any hired goon/ hooligan found at any property stealling or illegally evicting or demolishing any property/ land belonging to hardworking Kenyans in Nairobi County will not be spared but will be shot dead.

As I play oversight role, I have a number of pending cases on behalf of Nairobians and I am a fan of court cases and I will take full responsibility.

Marry Xmas fellow Kenyans”