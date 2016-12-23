Hon Junet Mohammed to DP Ruto: Kenyans AIN’T SO STUPID, Everything is Online, BVR Kits DO NOT REQUIRE Electricity



KENYANS AIN’T SO STUPID.

1. KCPE & KCSE results – online

2. Driving licence – online

3. Police abstract – online

4. Tax returns – online

5. E-citizen Online

6. Communication – online

7 News & info – online

8. Government tenders – online

9. Payslip – online

10. Jobs pplication – online

11. IFMIS – online

12. BVR for verification of voter presence at election – impossible, hence MANUAL

Related