HILARIOUS: See WHAT DP Ruto gave His Nandi People for Chrismass- Reports OOJr, with Photos

By Onyango Ochieng Jr.

Kalenjin women beggars gather at Ruto’s home to receive 4 teaspoons of salad worth 4 bob, a bag of salt worth 5 bob, ½ kg unga worth 25bob,5 teaspoons of sugar worth 10 bob, 4 mandazis worth 20 bob and a special toilet paper from Chandaria made of sisal worth 10 bob.

Then Ruto whose office has squandered billions and billions of shillings enough to feed Ethiopia for 800 days, goes ahead to erroneously quote Acts 20:30, forgetting that the money his office has wasted is enough to turn the lives of these people around: from sharecroppers to shareholders of our national cake.

Ok, ‘Mr. Blessed is to give’; this women are about 400, the 100 million that was alledily given to Maryanne Kaitany to bribe MPs to impeach Waiguru was enough for you to give each woman here 250,000 each.

Recall his office has been voted the worlds third biggest headquarter of unarmed robbers! I told you the devil has warned God not to send anyone from Ruto’s office to hell, because they might steal the matchbox for burning sinners & even rig the register. So is this what these people enjoy for being in govt?

