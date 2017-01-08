GovernorLifeInDanger: Mombasa County Leaders DEMANDS Nkaissery to REINSTATE Governor Joho Kingi Security Detail



Coast leaders have asked Interior CS Joseph Nkaissery to reinstate the security detail of Governors Hassan Joho (Mombasa) and Amason Kingi (Kilifi) following their withdrawal on Friday.

They had initially given Nkaissery a two-day ultimatum on the matter, but later said they would deliberate with the Cord NEC on the next course of action.

Mvita MP Abdulawamad Nassir said among officers withdrawn were GSU and Administration Police.

An official within Joho’s camp said among the withdrawn officers were four bodyguards who worked on a rotational basis, three uniformed officers who used to guard his home and at least two officers at his office.

The politicians could not also verify if the two Governors had their firearm licences revoked.

Sources said the move may have been because the two governors dressed down President Uhuru Kenyatta over projects he had launched during his tour of the Coastal region.

Nassir termed the act ” uncouth” and claimed there are sinister plans being plotted. He did not expound.

“If anything happens to the governor and his family, we will held someone responsible. The event unfolded mysteriously,” Nassir said.

Joho had on Thursday lectured Uhuru claiming he was boasting of launching projects funded by other entities.

Uhuru, who officially opened the bridge on Thursday, boasted about his government’s allocation of large amounts of money to Coast counties, Mombasa in particular

“Over Sh600 million has been used to build this foot bridge. Foot paths and slums at the Coast will be upgraded at a cost of Sh3.2 billion,” he said without specifying the source of funds.

But Joho, who spoke in Bamburi while Uhuru watched, said the money for the bridge was donated by World Bank.

He dismissed claims that Jubilee administration had pumped a lot of money to implement projects in Mombasa.

“I know the history of this project. It started in 2010 way before Jubilee came to power,” he said.

“What we want to hear being announced is that the Jubilee government will leave behind a few billions for several projects,” he added.

Nasir was flanked by MPs Rashid Betsimba (Kisauni), Badi Twalib (Jomvu), Suleiman Dor (Msambweni), Mishi Mboko (Mombasa woman rep) Mombasa and other leaders in the press conference.