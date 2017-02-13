Kenya Today

Kenya News, analysis & in-depth reports

GOING DOWN At This Rate, Uhuru Jubilee Might Soon DISCOVER OIL.

GOING DOWN At This Rate, Uhuru Jubilee Might Soon DISCOVER OIL.

7 Comments


By Gilbert Kenya
Both friend and foe are in agreement that there is no politician in Kenyan history who has consistently exposed corruption in government like Raila Odinga. You can be sure if the Jubilee gov’t operatives had any evidence that the man has been involved in any form of corruption, they would have hanged him out to dry by long time ago.

Jubilee isn’t resting easy as its fortunes keep on waning by the day. They face an imminent and resounding defeat, by a united opposition, in the August polls. To their chagrin, the four main opposition chiefs have been playing their cards close to their chests, regarding the flag-bearer issue. You can be sure Jubilee is eagerly waiting for the announcement of the opposition flag bearer so that the mudslinging and dirty propaganda games can begin in earnest, as they train their guns on whoever will be chosen. That’s why baba Abby is always begging the opposition to name their flag bearer!

Time is running out fast as the clock ticks towards the August 8th polls, and Jubilee has realised they might not have enough time to drag the opposition presidential flag bearer through the mud, and still have enough time for the mud to stick and set before the elections. However, it seems they suspect that Raila Odinga is likely to be the NASA flag bearer. That is why they have started depicting him as a corrupt individuall throug petty accusations. Isn’t it too late in the day for Jubilee? Nobody can trust them any more.

The incident of Dominion Farms Chief executive Officer, Calvin Burgess, who recently appeared in media headlines accusing Mr Odinga and his political cronies of frustrating his business by attempting to extort money from him, is just the beginning of the mudslinging game and we ain’t seen nothing yet.

But after all is said done, one thing remains clear: Jubilee is a sinking ship. It can only take a miracle of astronomical proportions for it to be salvaged. Just look at the rate at which big names are deserting this ship in the Rift Valley, Coast, Meru, Kisii and many other regions.

What should worry Jubilee more is that the exodus is not induced by “brown envelope” but by pressure from the people! It is now not a matter of “if” but “when” Jubilee will be kicked out of gov’t. Going by the rate at which it is sinking , Jubilee might soon discover oil.

Comments

  6. Some of the reasons why we should save Kenya again.

    President – Uhuru Muigai
    Attorney General. – Githu Muigai
    Chief of staff. Joseph Kinyua
    Speaker N.A – Justin Muturi
    CBK Govn – Patrick Njoroge
    CID Dir. – Ndegwa Muhoro
    NYS Dir. – Sam Michuki
    NIS Director Gen Philip Wachira
    Solicitor General – Njihi Mutura
    KRA Comm. – John Njiraini
    KPA Dir. – Catherine Muturi
    KAA Chairman- Julius Karangi
    NTSA Chairman – Francis Kimani Major
    NACADA Chairman – Col (Rtd) Julias Githiria
    KeNHA Director General – Eng Peter Mundia
    Kephis Chairperson – Esther Kimani
    CS Devolution – Mwangi Kiunjuri
    CS Transport and Infrastructure – Macharia
    CS Youth Affairs – Cecily Kariuki.
    PS National Treasury – Kamau Thugs
    PS Interior and National Coordination – Karanja Kibicho
    PS Health – Nicholas Murakuri

    Agricultural Dev corporation board members:-
    Joseph Mwereria
    James Karanja
    Julliet Wanjiru
    David Mwangi
    Janet Kirui.

    -James Ndegwa- Chairperson board of capital market
    -Joyce Ngugi- chairperson national council of children
    -Geoffrey Kamau- Kenya Animal genetics resources
    -Charles Waithaka- Micro&small enterprises authority
    -Geoffry Muturi- National cereal & produce board
    -Freshia Waweru- Anti-money laundering advisory
    -Wainaina Kenyanjui- National housing corporation
    -Chris Kiptoo- capital market authority
    -Stephen Gichohi- Retirement benefit authority
    -Christopher Nyagah- Kenya industrial dev.
    -Judy Kibaki- Kenya investment authority
    -Esther Mungai- National drought management
    -Stanly Michuki- Uwezo fund oversight board.
    I thought you should know your gov.
    #TukoPamoja
    Dont forget that out of 259 County Commissioners 193 are Kikuyu’s

    OCPDs out of 252, there are 138 kikuyus #hatukopamoja

    Reply Report comment

    • Those are very few government positions.the just 4.6% of all senior government positions. Now can you please list the names those who hold the rest 95.5% of senor government positions. Kubafffff wewe mavi ya punda

      Reply Report comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Disclaimer