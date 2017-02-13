GOING DOWN At This Rate, Uhuru Jubilee Might Soon DISCOVER OIL.



By Gilbert Kenya

Both friend and foe are in agreement that there is no politician in Kenyan history who has consistently exposed corruption in government like Raila Odinga. You can be sure if the Jubilee gov’t operatives had any evidence that the man has been involved in any form of corruption, they would have hanged him out to dry by long time ago.

Jubilee isn’t resting easy as its fortunes keep on waning by the day. They face an imminent and resounding defeat, by a united opposition, in the August polls. To their chagrin, the four main opposition chiefs have been playing their cards close to their chests, regarding the flag-bearer issue. You can be sure Jubilee is eagerly waiting for the announcement of the opposition flag bearer so that the mudslinging and dirty propaganda games can begin in earnest, as they train their guns on whoever will be chosen. That’s why baba Abby is always begging the opposition to name their flag bearer!

Time is running out fast as the clock ticks towards the August 8th polls, and Jubilee has realised they might not have enough time to drag the opposition presidential flag bearer through the mud, and still have enough time for the mud to stick and set before the elections. However, it seems they suspect that Raila Odinga is likely to be the NASA flag bearer. That is why they have started depicting him as a corrupt individuall throug petty accusations. Isn’t it too late in the day for Jubilee? Nobody can trust them any more.

The incident of Dominion Farms Chief executive Officer, Calvin Burgess, who recently appeared in media headlines accusing Mr Odinga and his political cronies of frustrating his business by attempting to extort money from him, is just the beginning of the mudslinging game and we ain’t seen nothing yet.

But after all is said done, one thing remains clear: Jubilee is a sinking ship. It can only take a miracle of astronomical proportions for it to be salvaged. Just look at the rate at which big names are deserting this ship in the Rift Valley, Coast, Meru, Kisii and many other regions.

What should worry Jubilee more is that the exodus is not induced by “brown envelope” but by pressure from the people! It is now not a matter of “if” but “when” Jubilee will be kicked out of gov’t. Going by the rate at which it is sinking , Jubilee might soon discover oil.