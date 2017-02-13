GOING DOWN At This Rate, Uhuru Jubilee Might Soon DISCOVER OIL.

By Gilbert Kenya
Both friend and foe are in agreement that there is no politician in Kenyan history who has consistently exposed corruption in government like Raila Odinga. You can be sure if the Jubilee gov’t operatives had any evidence that the man has been involved in any form of corruption, they would have hanged him out to dry by long time ago.
Jubilee isn’t resting easy as its fortunes keep on waning by the day. They face an imminent and resounding defeat, by a united opposition, in the August polls. To their chagrin, the four main opposition chiefs have been playing their cards close to their chests, regarding the flag-bearer issue. You can be sure Jubilee is eagerly waiting for the announcement of the opposition flag bearer so that the mudslinging and dirty propaganda games can begin in earnest, as they train their guns on whoever will be chosen. That’s why baba Abby is always begging the opposition to name their flag bearer!
Time is running out fast as the clock ticks towards the August 8th polls, and Jubilee has realised they might not have enough time to drag the opposition presidential flag bearer through the mud, and still have enough time for the mud to stick and set before the elections. However, it seems they suspect that Raila Odinga is likely to be the NASA flag bearer. That is why they have started depicting him as a corrupt individuall throug petty accusations. Isn’t it too late in the day for Jubilee? Nobody can trust them any more.
The incident of Dominion Farms Chief executive Officer, Calvin Burgess, who recently appeared in media headlines accusing Mr Odinga and his political cronies of frustrating his business by attempting to extort money from him, is just the beginning of the mudslinging game and we ain’t seen nothing yet.
But after all is said done, one thing remains clear: Jubilee is a sinking ship. It can only take a miracle of astronomical proportions for it to be salvaged. Just look at the rate at which big names are deserting this ship in the Rift Valley, Coast, Meru, Kisii and many other regions.
What should worry Jubilee more is that the exodus is not induced by “brown envelope” but by pressure from the people! It is now not a matter of “if” but “when” Jubilee will be kicked out of gov’t. Going by the rate at which it is sinking , Jubilee might soon discover oil.
Anonymous says
Deeply thought of and clearly brought out….
RICHARD ARAP says
N Y S ?EUROBOND?GALANA KULALU?HEALTH? Waachane na RAO hakuna mtu atasikia hizo porojo za terrorist duale nguruwe mwitu huyu. We are focused now to send them home aug2017.
Raila amolo mkundu says
LOOKING UP AT HOW HIGH NASA IS FLYING THEY WILL SOON BE IN JUPITER.
anonymous says
Meat eating-house is gradually phasing out
Ida sura mbovu says
Zipapa njoo utengenezee baba choo. So he can stop farting in public. Bring along a full red carpet with you.
Ezekiel Kasiera says
Some of the reasons why we should save Kenya again.
President – Uhuru Muigai
Attorney General. – Githu Muigai
Chief of staff. Joseph Kinyua
Speaker N.A – Justin Muturi
CBK Govn – Patrick Njoroge
CID Dir. – Ndegwa Muhoro
NYS Dir. – Sam Michuki
NIS Director Gen Philip Wachira
Solicitor General – Njihi Mutura
KRA Comm. – John Njiraini
KPA Dir. – Catherine Muturi
KAA Chairman- Julius Karangi
NTSA Chairman – Francis Kimani Major
NACADA Chairman – Col (Rtd) Julias Githiria
KeNHA Director General – Eng Peter Mundia
Kephis Chairperson – Esther Kimani
CS Devolution – Mwangi Kiunjuri
CS Transport and Infrastructure – Macharia
CS Youth Affairs – Cecily Kariuki.
PS National Treasury – Kamau Thugs
PS Interior and National Coordination – Karanja Kibicho
PS Health – Nicholas Murakuri
Agricultural Dev corporation board members:-
Joseph Mwereria
James Karanja
Julliet Wanjiru
David Mwangi
Janet Kirui.
-James Ndegwa- Chairperson board of capital market
-Joyce Ngugi- chairperson national council of children
-Geoffrey Kamau- Kenya Animal genetics resources
-Charles Waithaka- Micro&small enterprises authority
-Geoffry Muturi- National cereal & produce board
-Freshia Waweru- Anti-money laundering advisory
-Wainaina Kenyanjui- National housing corporation
-Chris Kiptoo- capital market authority
-Stephen Gichohi- Retirement benefit authority
-Christopher Nyagah- Kenya industrial dev.
-Judy Kibaki- Kenya investment authority
-Esther Mungai- National drought management
-Stanly Michuki- Uwezo fund oversight board.
I thought you should know your gov.
#TukoPamoja
Dont forget that out of 259 County Commissioners 193 are Kikuyu’s
OCPDs out of 252, there are 138 kikuyus #hatukopamoja
Shoga joho says
Those are very few government positions.the just 4.6% of all senior government positions. Now can you please list the names those who hold the rest 95.5% of senor government positions. Kubafffff wewe mavi ya punda