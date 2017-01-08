…in Ghana Raila was Accorded Super VIP Reception as DP Ruto was tagged for a mere SPECTATOR at the INAGURATION of President Nana Akufo-Ado



WATCH RAW VIDEO: From Independence Square Accra, Ghana, watch as the Rt. Hon. Raila Odinga was seated with fellow African statesmen Annan, President Koufor, President Rawlings and President Mahama at the front row, DP Ruto is rrlegated to the back of the podium gere crowds blocked his view of the proceedings .

Cameras failed to catch Kenya’s official representative to the event DP Ruto who was sitting somewhere in the third and fourth rows where he was recognised among “other African goverment representatives” but our roving cameran managed to find him straining to keep up.

Reports from Accra say a dejected DP Ruto is booked to fly back to Kenya immediately as Rt. Hon. Raila Odinga and his delegation joins President Nana Akufo-Ado and other invited heads of state for a Sunday thanksgiving church service and state luncheon in his rural home town.

Mandela (RIP), Jaramogi (RIP), Nkurumah (RIP) and Nyerere (RIP) smiling down upon Africa from heaven.