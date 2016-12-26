BREAKING SAD: Former Bomet Police Boss – OCPD Abel Sande is DEAD



Former Bomet OCPD Abel Sande is dead.

“Sande was found dead on Christmas Day in his house in Marsabit Town. It’s not clear what caused the death but some colleagues have suspected a heart attack.

His colleagues say he was found dead on Sunday evening.

“He had failed to pick his calls and when the station commander went to check his house he found him dead in his bed,” said Eastern regional police commander Gideon Amalla.

Amalla said the body was moved to the mortuary as probe into the cause of death is launched. A post-mortem was scheduled to be conducted to establish the cause of the death.

The deceased had served at his current station for just a month. Before joining Marsabit Central Police station as the OCPD, he served in Bomet for over two years in the same capacity.

He was moved to Marsabit following complaints he was biased in Bomet.”

By The Standard Newspaper..