…and FINALLY Raila Hosted King of Youtube and Official SPOKESMAN of the Voiceless Hon Sam Okemwa



It was emotional moment for one Sam Okemwa when he was hosted by Prime Minister Raila Odinga (aka People’s President) at his office -Capitol Hill.

Okemwa is a social media activist known for his hard hitting Youtube videos that focus on governance in Kenya. A graduate of The University of Nairobi’s Chiromo campus, Okemwa lives and works in Canada.

Due to his message that is consitent with the masses especially ordinary folks from accross Kenya, he was named spokesman of the Voiceless (majority Kenyans)

Okemwa was in Kenya to assess progress made by the Change Movement in readness fir the August 8 polls. He was shocked upon being told that it was possible to meet Prime Minister Odinga.

He was all smiles when he met Raila’s top aides Messirs Dennis Onyango and Silas Jakakimba who facilitated the meeting with Baba.

Both Raila and Okemwa seem to be reading from the same script; Kenya is ready for Change.



EARLIER: Hosted social media activist and supporter Sam Okemwa in Capitol Hill. Known for his innovative critiques on governance, Okemwa has grown to become a household name. I celebrate his efforts at creating change from an individual level.– Premier Raila posted on his Facebook after meeting Okenwa.

Okemwa flew back to Canada on Saturday, Kenyans are waiting for his next Video via his Youth Stand Up, Time is Now Facebook Page



Okemwa is also a recognized and accepted Gusii spokesman.

