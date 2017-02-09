FALLOUT in Nairobi Top Jubilee Leadership as Mt Kenya Mafia IMPOSES Peter Kenneth on Electorate

Jubilee Nairobi BRACES for major FALLOUT as Peter Kenneth is IMPOSED on electorate



A major fallout is looming in the Jubilee Nairobi chapter after it became apparent that former Gatanga MP Peter Kenneth is being imposed on the electorate.

As the JP Nairobi gubernatorial candidate, Peter Kenneth is being seen by analysts as a non-starter who will breed voter apathy and hand the CORD/NASA candidate an easy win in the 2017 elections. Those who have experience in Nairobi politics have termed Kenneth’s bid as the beginning get of the end of the Jubilee Alliance and one which if not managed well shall have far reaching ramifications for the Uhuru succession.

For an outsider like Kenneth to walk into a ruling coalition that was built under very difficult circumstances and is fighting hard for re-election, and then proceed to bully their way in to occupy one of the most resourced political positions in Kenyan geopolitics is a fact so hard to take to insiders who put their careers on the line to support Uhuruto. The reality is Kenneth’s forced entry has already given rise to internal rebellion which has been simmering in Jubilee for months.

Already, Nairobi diaspora voters who had relocated their votes from Kiambu, Muranga and as far Naivasha in specifically to vote for a compromise non-Kikuyu Jubilee candidate in Nairobi are moving their votes back in protest. They are disgusted that a president who enjoys lower and upper house majority could succumb to blackmail from Kikuyu supremacists from Muranga who have a sense of entitlement for Nairobi carried forward from post independence days.

What is worse is the speed at which JP leaders are ready to discard their strongest loyalist in Sonko, Sakaja and Waweru who have expressed interest in the Nairobi gubernatorial ticket and are willing to engage in healthy competition to establish the most popular among them.

Strategists who would like to remain anonymous but have close to Team Uhuru which is an independent secretariat reporting directly to the President believe that Kenneth’s candidature will ensure Kalenjins will rebel and vote NASA.

Given that Governor Evans Kidero has performed below average in his first term, Jubilee were seeing an easy ride to victory in 2017 but a ticket Peter Kenneth is presently viewed as retrogressive and endorsement of negative tribalism which is not good for Nairobi nor the country as it breeds voter apathy and in worse case can bring about a protest vote.

In church last Sunday, Sakaja and Sonko bitterly complained about being segregated in Jubilee on basis of their tribe. It remains to be seen, at this late hour of the campaign cycle, if they will be able to return to drawing board and re-start separate campaigns targetting different seats as Nairobi appears to be taken.

