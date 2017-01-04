FALLOUT: Kalenjin Leaders DEMAND Kikuyu Elders CLARIFY WHY DP Ruto SHOULD NOT Join Uhuru in the Campaigns

Kalenjin elders have asked their Kikuyu counterparts to clarify their statement that President Uhuru Kenyatta and DP William Ruto campaign separately.

They termed malicious the insinuation by the group that there are cracks in the Jubilee government amid preparations for the August 8 general election.

The elders referred to a story in a local daily which suggested that the DP should not be seen with Uhuru during his development tours across the country.

James Lukwo, Kalenjin council of elders chairperson, said in a press statement on Wednesday that they did not understand why the Kikuyus elders issued the remark.

“As a community, we feel there is a lot of hypocrisy in the statement. We ask leaders from Central to come out clearly on this matter,” said Lukwo.

“We want to know if they have decided to dump us. They should declare their stand early. As elders, we don’t want a repeat of 2007/8 skirmishes.”

He added that they read mischief in the sentiment and that it would not augur well for the unity of the two communities.

The chairman said Ruto’s aggressive campaign style was for the good of the Jubilee Party and should not be misconstrued as a plot to outshine his boss.

“He is not campaigning for his personal interest. We are dismayed by the statements made by some Central Kenya leaders,” said Lukwo.

The chair said their resolve to back Uhuru’s re-election and maintain unity among the two communities had not changed.

But he expressed uncertainty about Kikuyu’s support for Ruto in 2022 and asked if the community was only eying a win in the general election.

“They should be man enough and tell us if they will support our son in 2022,” said Lukwo.

“Those elders should not start confusing us. We shall rally behind the two leaders (Uhuru, Ruto) but our counterparts should tell us what is going on.”

Lukwo said Pokot, Kipsigis, Nandi, Elgeyo, Marakwet, Baringo, Ogieki, Keiyo elders discussed the issue in a meeting at Reformed Church of East Africa.

“The Jubilee team should campaign together to make sure it wins the elections,” he said. “We should see our two sons campaigning together.”