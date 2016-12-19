EXPOSED: Hon Fred Gumo and Ababu Namwamba in TROUBLE after President Uhuru Launched ‘FAKE’ Projects in Luyhaland, Locals FURIOUS!

By Kamasasa E
Jubilee is mischievous.
They launched 2 roads in Busia county 2 days ago. A few perusal reveals that in this year’s budget speech of CS FINANCE, these roads were never captured. Worsen the scenario is that no tender has ever been advertised and contracts awarded towards construction of these 2 roads in Teso areas. The question comes, why is Jubilee fooling Kenyans? Why fool our Teso brothers?
Lastly, Luhya elders prevailed upon Uhuru to waive sugar loans of up to 3.2B. True to his way of doing things, Uhuru rejected the request despite offering same waivers to coffee farmers (Mt Kenya) and Tea farmers (RV and Mt Kenya).
This time round, Luhyas won’t be cheap. We shall never be walk overs. Our price tag must be identified.
Luhyas will never be same again when the ballot comes knocking.
Meanwhile ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi has accused President Uhuru Kenyatta of launching projects that were not budgeted for during his tour of Western region last week.
Speaking at the Bishop Hannington ACK church in Mumias, the former deputy prime minister said all projects launched by the president in his tour of the region were fake.
“The projects are not reflected in the national budget and will not take off. Let the president desist from playing divisive politics with the people of Western region. It is wrong for the Head of State to lie to Kenyans in the name of launching projects when in real sense it is mere public relations,” said Mudavadi.
He asked the people of Western region to reject Jubilee and support the National Super Alliance (NASA).
Murie abalauhya?
Comments
Onyango says
Cord people need to get a life and leave ababu alone. By the way like alai said Uhuru won 2017 elections in 2014. Get over it.
james says
That’s your own opinion! Hatutingiziki!
Njarozady Mali says
Friend, you are not Onyango you are NJoroge,fool kids
Joseph says
Jubilee is a bunch of suspects so they should be removed from the power
Musasia says
How do fake projects look like? Is it road built-up in the air? Toy hospital equipments? A non existing ray paper mill? Cloth hunging lines surposed to be electric grid? A fart that is supposed to be sugar bailout? Yes locals are very mad that’s why we smashed pharaos car wind sheild. And wait we shall do it again.
Anonymous says
Looks like nothing and that’s what they launched. More questions please
Ochieng says
You must be blind
Anonymous says
We Luhyas are CORDed 100%….!!
Wepukhulu says
Say We luo.
Anonymous says
In 1992, the former president Moi duped the Teso, Bakhayo, and the Wanga that the Government is going to construct a sugar factory an Mamble in Busia County. There was a bee hive activity. The field was cleared and machinery brought in. After the elections there was a standstill tion 1997 when the same trick was repeated. To date we have never seen this Factory. Is it possible that uhuRuto are using the same tactic?
Ochieng says
Go ask jirongo, madvd or kalonzo what tricks they were playing with the luhyas . They were all in the kanu government.
jicho moja muganda says
Jubilee is wearing off kiuk old folks urge uhuru 2drop Ruto thats the last nail.Plz dep prezo Nasa backs u come back
Oginya NASA says
As per the current state of politics in the country, chupili is going home.
Jomo Kibe. Kiambu. says
Si waLuhya ni ngo´mbe easily cheated idiots ! Why were your cheap women dancing like fools infront of Uhuru& Ruto Shetani nyinyi! Mademonis Dimonis.
Kibe Mugumia says
Hon Mudavadi is infected with the ODM/CORD virus of opposing anything ment to benefit Kenyans. Is it not viable to construct the roads for the befit of the locals. Is it his concern where the money will come from for the project to kick off and proceed till completion. If I were him I would commend the projects and ask for a suplimentary budget to complete the projects before polls for the benefit of the locals. Haki some leaders drive on reverse gear.
concerned Kenyan says
Western Kenya leaders need Jesus and Jesus alone. They had /have no agenda for their region and thats why they are among the poorest counties in Kenya. Of all people, following Mudavadi and Rao is no difference from following a blind person towards a cliff…., .
Anonymous says
This kind of nonsense can only come from someone with a warped concept of reality. A very dangerous psychological state. It is the the governments of the Kikuyu and Kalenjin that saw to it that no resources were sent to some parts of Kenya and not the Luhya leaders.
So those following thieves and murderers are moving away from the cliff?
Between Lines says
True to the point, some leaders drive on reverse gear while others like Rao puts on a speed of 100mph in a round about (circle).Look at what he said concerning formation of JP ‘it will kill democracy’ and what is he trying to form NASA which is similar outfit. Haki tunachukuliwa kiujinga.
Anonymous says
NASA is a coalition. JP is a monolithic party. Spot the difference?
CJ. Simbiri says
How I Wish We all stop looking at every issue with a tribal mind. Please tribes are not corrupt, thieves or these bad things we say. it is only individuals who do bad things but not on behalf of their tribes. Please lets appreciate each other and live like one nation. If we destroy this beautiful Nation, tutaenda wapi?
kiptoo says
You don’t need gun or bomb to bring jubilee down you only need a voting card to kii this government and save the future generations from the hands of William ruto and co.