EXPOSED: Hon Fred Gumo and Ababu Namwamba in TROUBLE after President Uhuru Launched ‘FAKE’ Projects in Luyhaland, Locals FURIOUS!

By Kamasasa E

Jubilee is mischievous.

They launched 2 roads in Busia county 2 days ago. A few perusal reveals that in this year’s budget speech of CS FINANCE, these roads were never captured. Worsen the scenario is that no tender has ever been advertised and contracts awarded towards construction of these 2 roads in Teso areas. The question comes, why is Jubilee fooling Kenyans? Why fool our Teso brothers?

Lastly, Luhya elders prevailed upon Uhuru to waive sugar loans of up to 3.2B. True to his way of doing things, Uhuru rejected the request despite offering same waivers to coffee farmers (Mt Kenya) and Tea farmers (RV and Mt Kenya).

This time round, Luhyas won’t be cheap. We shall never be walk overs. Our price tag must be identified.

Luhyas will never be same again when the ballot comes knocking.

Meanwhile ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi has accused President Uhuru Kenyatta of launching projects that were not budgeted for during his tour of Western region last week.

Speaking at the Bishop Hannington ACK church in Mumias, the former deputy prime minister said all projects launched by the president in his tour of the region were fake.

“The projects are not reflected in the national budget and will not take off. Let the president desist from playing divisive politics with the people of Western region. It is wrong for the Head of State to lie to Kenyans in the name of launching projects when in real sense it is mere public relations,” said Mudavadi.

He asked the people of Western region to reject Jubilee and support the National Super Alliance (NASA).

Murie abalauhya?