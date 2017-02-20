Politics EXPOSED: Rtd President Moi party KANU to DISINTEGRATE FURTHER as Hon Nick Salat Supports NASA while Gideon Moi is for UhuruTena Share











It is highly likely that KANU will is divided, party leader Gideon Moi is supporting Uhuru re-election while Party secretary general Hon Nick Salat is supporting the opposition super alliance NASA that includes among others the 2013 Amani coalition presidential candidate Hon Musalia Mudavadi(whom KANU supported).

Here is the media invite by KANU, where it is expected that Gideon Moi will endorse Uhuru while Nick Salat will endorse NASA

MEDIA INVITE

The long awaited meeting of the KANU National Executive Council in which the party’s Chairman Hon Gideon Moi will present a report on the way forward for the party, will be held tomorrow 10am at the KANU HQ in Hurlingham. The report is expected to be debated and adopted at the end of the meeting.

