EXPOSED: HOW Rachel Shebesh ”CONNED” Peter Kenneth 20million

It has now emerged that Nairobi Women Representative Rachael Shebesh conned former Presidential candidate Peter Kenneth Sh 20million, she allegedly lied to him that she’ll persuade elected aspirants for Nairobi Governor’s race to step down.

This was revealed by sources during the meeting of Nairobi aspirants at Deputy President William Ruto’s residence at Karen in Nairobi this week.

According to sources Shebesh and some elected Mps collected the money from Peter Kenneth with a promise that she would deliver the Jubilee party nomination to him by persuading other aspirants including Nairobi Senator Mike Sonko, Dagoreti South MP Dennis Waweru, and former Starehe MP Margaret Wanjiru among others to step down for the former Gatanga MP.

She then called the aspirants to say President Uhuru Kenyatta had directed that they step down from the race in favour of PK.

However, things turned against her when the DP told the aspirants that he and the President have no preferred candidate in the Nairobi Gubernitorial seat. “There is nothing like that”, the DP said when asked about the directive for some to step down.

It’s now a wait and see situation if Peter Kenneth will demand for a refund from Shebesh