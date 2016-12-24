EXPOSED: BROKE Eldas MP Hon Keynan Goes Mteja on his People, AVOIDS Wajir County

Broke Eldas MP avoids Wajir County .

The silence of the Eldas Member of Parliament Hon Aden Keynan has left residents of Wajir county of worried as to what exactly happpened to the over-confident, full of drama MP. Even his online supporters are stranded for lack of instructions from their master.

Word in the high streets of Nairobi allege that Hon Keynan lost close to Kshs 100million through gambling. Hon Keynan is said to have diverted calls to his cellphone lines and therefore unreachable to many of his supporters.

The outspoken MP was conspicuously absent during the homecoming party in Wajir of his preferred Gubernatorial candidate Ambassador Mohamed Abdi last week.

The flamboyant MP who carries himself as the county King maker walked out on Governor Hon Ahmed Abdullahi during this year’s Jamhuri day celebrations in protest following fierce heckling by the locals for his continued undermining governor Abdullahi’s development agenda.

It is believed that the one time flamboyant MP is extremely broke unable to foot his own bills and thus going underground to avoid his supporters. Being broke has made the MP a target of Statehouse operatives who are keen on drafting any Somali leader to campaign for Uhuru. Northrn Frontier region is largely an opposition stronghold.



The MP has been previously accused of misusing the privileged Public Investment Committe to blackmail corporate and head of parastatols.