EMBARRASSING: Jubilee Senators TURN the HEAT on Uhuru for Deploying Police into Parliament

1. “Moi ruled for 24 years, Kibaki 10 years without barricades. So who is this other thing who brings police in Parliament?” ~ Senator Prof John Lanyangapuo

2. “The fool that instructed the police to barricade Parliament must be put to shame and condemned.” – Senator Prof. Kindiki Kithure

3. “I have been denied access to this house…police dogs have barked at me…we have anti-riot police and all roads have been barricaded,” Khalwale said.

5. “I stand with a heavy heart. I left my house at 5pm and travelled through the night only to get here and be blocked. These is ridiculous and unacceptable,” – Senator George Khaniri

6. “We come here and it looks like we are a state of conflict…this is not the way we conduct business we want to speak without fear” Senator Minority Leader Moses Wetangula

7. “We were not allowed to come with our cars…we want a clarification whether the executive has taken over,” Senator Janet Ongera

8. “I share the concerns of members but under the police act it is the duty of police to protect Kenyans and their property.. it is their duty to ensure senators access parliament,….they also have a duty to clear the roads for us and text time Mr Speaker you call for a special sitting, the business should be urgent and exceptional,” Meru Senator Kiraitu Murungi added.

