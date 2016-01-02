Duale in panic as Raila endorses Farah Maalim in 2017 Garissa Township parliamentary race

Leader of Majority in Parliament, Aden Duale is in great shock following former Deputy Speaker and Lagdera MP Farah Maalim’s pronouncement to join the 2017 Garissa Township Parliamentary race.
Former Deputy speaker and Lagdera Mp Hon Faarah Maalim has declared to vie for Garissa township constituency. He is set to go it with the current Mp and house majority leader Hon Duale.
DualeÂ has served as a representative of the Dujis Constituency in the National Assembly of Kenya since the 2007 parliamentary elections. After initially being elected with the Orange Democratic Movement, he switched parties for the 2013 elections, and won re-election as a member of the United Republican Party.
Duale has since fallen out with ODM and is a vocal supporter of the Jubilee Government who on many occasions has been on the spot of defending a failing government. Duale has also in the recent times spoke negatively on the Rt Hon Raila Odinga on the war against corruption.
The reception received by Hon Raila in his recent trip to Garissa was a clear indication that Dualeâ€™s time is up and the people are hungry for a different leader. Rumors indicate that Duale is very nervous about this announcement as it is clear Hon Faarah Maalim will be a formidable opponent, one that will clearly throw himÂ off.
Over 90 fleet of cars are waiting for Faarah Maalimâ€™s convoy at Bangale to escort him into Garissa town.
Comments
Richard Chim says
MAALIM a very good and organized man komesha mdomo kubwa duale mara hiyo .Garisa people give maalim he is sound mind not duale.
Anonymous says
Simba says
Maalim ni Simba wa Nyika
anonymous says
Duale serves the master, not the people,we want to c if he wll b back to Parliament with his fake reasoning
kennix david says
i see #duale defecting to #CORD again before #2017 ……. #Farah’s humility and #intelligence will take him places
Anonymous says
Ahahahaaaa, who is laughing now.? And whovwill have the last laugh,time will tell. Go Maalim go
Anonymous says
Baisa says
Go Maalim go! U are the pples
voice with the voice of a man.
Moses kuria says
Duale is a terrorist
juakali1980 says
I sure hope to live long to see Farah Maalim be president one day…
George omolo odera says
we need leaders and not puppets like Duale who talks to please uhuru snd Ruto.Duale,kindiki and kipchumba are the ones ruining uhuru’s government ,they defend even lies..uhuru watch out these puppets are spoiling for you.
Tom says
Ati a convoy of 90 cars waiting for Maalim?since when did cars numbers win elections?in 2012,LOP reportedly purchased sleek Ml benzes to counter uhuru!! Sas hii ako wapi?saa zingine please refrain from posting useless i nformation that doesnt warrant response!!
raphael says
Ndio, hizo 90 wanapanda watu, vip Upooo!,.
CNS says
That is what we we call news.
arap madoya says
and u have responded
anonymous says
Another terrorist, u dserv death
Anonymous says
For sure Farah is the man who can take the people of GARISA a cross the bridge not duale who can support even what is evil e.g. alitetea waiguru to the last minute!
Gsolo says
Farah Maalim is one of the foremost thinkers we have around. He is rational, articulate, honest and an intellectual giant of unmatched quality. To retire political demagogues of this world, the likes of Aden Duale, Maalim is a good bet.
Khalwaleist says
Duale is Uhuru’s slave.
Yasska nunkey says
Farah malim and late khalif waze wa nep
Mau mau says
The co-ordinator of al-shabaab farah maalim could not win in lagdera which is the home of the largest refugee camp in Africa even after kajuang helped him register a sizable number of refugees as voters .how on earth is he going to beat the man from dujis duale comes from the second largest clan in garrissa county and is married to ret.gen Mohamed daughter who are the biggest clan in garrissa for those who have a clue of how Somalis vote will tell you Somalis are very conservative they will only vote their clansmen given the opportunity so it’s simple if you so like this terror sponsor identify a constituency in LUO Nyanza for him
raphael says
huo ni ukoloni, mamboleo, ambacho hakiwezi kuupeleka Kenya mbele. Wasomali Sio wakikuyu, wasomali ni waislam, wengi, na wanaroho ya ki-islam amani, Amani.
Anonymous says
Faarah has the qualities.Go Faarah go
raphael says
Maalim juu!,.
Anonymous says
Nduale is a spent catrige
Kisii Man says
Duale u ere now dead Go back to Cord and apologize
Ouma Fred says
Maalim F. the right choice, brilliant chap and mature politician.
kuria good one says
I actually wonder why ODM did not nominate Farah Maalim to Parliament. Angekua kiboko ya Wezi wa jubilee
MAGDA AWINO FROM LAKE VICTORIA BUNDALANGI says
BE INFORMED B4 POSTING DIRTY PROPAGANDAS:
1: FARAH MAALIM HAILS FROM LAGDERA NOT GARISSA TOWN SHIP
2: NEP MOVE WITH CLANS AND THEIR ARE NO LUO CLANS 4 RAILA TO ENDORSE MAALIM SIO KISUMU
3: IF FARAH WAS DEAFETED BY AN OLD GENERAL YUSUF HAJJI IN SENATE RACE HE WILL WIN IF LUO WILL MIGRATE AND VOTE IN GARISSA.
stanley tale says
maalim.. a total man.
onyi says
duale ni mwizi
Anonymous says
Duale ashindwe
Ali says
Farah maalim he is our hero as we somali community
Hamba says
We are proud of you Simba Farah maalim. Duale he is sycophant and he will go home this round
ochola says
Go F maalim go
Aden says
Both ‘re somlies guys we welcoming all.
Karubuni .
Kin says
Bro forget ati the largest clan ni ya duale u only live around river tana banks area compare to other clans who swept last election governor,women rep plus 2 mps u only used kanu and the old retired general create seats for urselfs last kanu days forget dujis now farah wins early mng garissa shall b liberated from sons and inlaws of so called retired general regime wacheni kuota just pledge ur loyalty early hata afadhali kamba get mca niminated tutapatia mbili next time kenya one garissa si ya …dualle bye