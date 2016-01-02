Duale in panic as Raila endorses Farah Maalim in 2017 Garissa Township parliamentary race

Leader of Majority in Parliament, Aden Duale is in great shock following former Deputy Speaker and Lagdera MP Farah Maalim’s pronouncement to join the 2017 Garissa Township Parliamentary race.

DualeÂ has served as a representative of the Dujis Constituency in the National Assembly of Kenya since the 2007 parliamentary elections. After initially being elected with the Orange Democratic Movement, he switched parties for the 2013 elections, and won re-election as a member of the United Republican Party.

Duale has since fallen out with ODM and is a vocal supporter of the Jubilee Government who on many occasions has been on the spot of defending a failing government. Duale has also in the recent times spoke negatively on the Rt Hon Raila Odinga on the war against corruption.

The reception received by Hon Raila in his recent trip to Garissa was a clear indication that Dualeâ€™s time is up and the people are hungry for a different leader. Rumors indicate that Duale is very nervous about this announcement as it is clear Hon Faarah Maalim will be a formidable opponent, one that will clearly throw himÂ off.

Over 90 fleet of cars are waiting for Faarah Maalimâ€™s convoy at Bangale to escort him into Garissa town.