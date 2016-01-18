DRAMA: WHAT GOVERNORS from Coast region Told Uhuru, PAINFUL !

Uhuru 7 weeks stay at the coast doing carrying out light duties like launching street lights and issuing land lease certificates (MCA tasks) seem to bear no political fruits, here are the alleged reactions from area governors;
1. MOMBASA
Gov. Ali Joho : “Let me assure you that this time round it is no a joke. We will make way into State House; Raila Odinga will be the President and Uhuru Muigai Kenyatta will be the official opposition leader come 2017”. He adds, “The other day while in Likoni, they, Uhuru, Jubilee, … asked me to jump ship and join them. I can not and will not be bought, cowed or intimidated by cheap politics. As the ODM captain, I cannot abandon my ship. I have my own ship and it is ODM”
2. KILIFI
Gov. Amason Kingi: “If you come to Kilifi County as President of Kenya, I will walk with you to every corner as we meet the great people of this county. But if you come here as Jubilee leader or any other party, then I will show you where to seat. This is ODM stronghold just like Nyeri or Kirinyaga, Nyandarua or Kiambu is stronghold of your party. Here business is ODM , ODM is our business”
3. TAITA TAVETA
Governor John Mruttu: “We are no longer going to allow our people to be squatters when two or three people, ‘foreigners’ are occupying the whole county,”. Over half the population in the county are squatters. The Criticos and Kenyatta own hundred thousands of acres of land in the small county. A few days ago, Kenyattas announced they will donate 2000 acres to resettle some of the squatters. Too small, too late…locals don’t want to be squatters they want their land back.
MKOMBOZI says
I see genitals of naked truth BIG
George says
it is not really as before.truth hurts always not sometimes
James Makau says
ODM tuko gagari round hii,hatutaki childish politics,we are more than serious itself.
Anonymous says
What governors from the coast will tell Pharao when he visits” wewe Katahiri “.
omweri james says
extremely true,that is the fact and they should accept it
FATUMA NDULO. KINANGO says
HOW WAS MALINDI ODM PARTY NOMANATIONS, AND WHY PANIC IF 4 SURE COAST BELONG TO ODM.
ACTIONS SPEAK LOUDER THAN WORDS, ACTIONS WILL SPEAK COME 2017,
KURA NI SIRI NA HAKUNA ANA MBILI.
Mr. Maji Marefu Badokufa says
Ndio Fatuma; actions will speak louder than words, next year. Why are you still saying “in 2017”??
Kura ni siri hata wewe hujui, ama unajua? Kama unajua matokeo, twambie nani amekupa siri ya wnzio??????????????????
Msanii says
@coastal governors, thanks for keeping the cordians candle burning,
Anonymous says
No leader worth his salt can sell out his people for selfish interests.Taita Taveta is owned by a few families.How can squatters in their ancestral land be fooled for ever?
Julius says
Let’s the people decide
Josch says
Thats reality I respect the leaders of Mombasa tell them the truth
Kash says
I see people saying there will that’s Kenya we want.
maggy omosh says
yeah let it be that way for him in USA when the soldiers are killed his loyalty Barrack Obama sheds tears as and everything goes to a stop as he releases the strongest troops but what Kenyatta can do best here is smile while campaigning he doesn’t have the heart this are not 100+lives of chickens but of human beings who are husbands,uncles fathers etc like he is…..Kenyans should not make the same mistake
Michael musa says
Ataanzia wapi a replica of 2002 elections.
PETER JUMA says
SOMETHING BIG AND GREAT IS COMING LIKE ACHANGE IN TANZANIA
Khalwaleist says
The Son to the thief wants to mesmerize the squatters.
Anonymous says
Mimi nashukuru kina oginga odinga nyanza tungekua………
Awuor Nyar-Ksm county says
ok let us watch that munguki who is laughingat the coast and his soldiers are being butchered
Kiage says
This Is Kenya And All We Have Aright To Join Any Political Part At Your Own Will But Not To Be Paid To Join Or Intimited By Such Powerfull Politicians.
Humstaza, artiste says
I like leaders who are loyal and I hope that voters will reward them by taking them back to their current positions.
kamau onyango says
m the Miguna’s book ‘PEELING
BACK THE MASK page 544’Raila is
….. read it
kenyaforum.net/2012/07/16/miguna-miguna-and-‘peeling-back-the-mask’-miguna-on-raila-odinga/
faith says
@kamau…Sad facts are as follows:
Breaking News in Nyanza goes like this:
Obama becomes the first black American president, Lupita wins Oscar Award, Origi joins Liverpool, Aluoch becomes the first African/woman to be the deputy president of the ICC, Raila becomes the first African to pend his signature on the famous wall of FAME. …and many more are on the way coming as many intellectuals are born and conceived everyday in the great Nyanza and western regions. …
Now let’s cross over to the Breaking News in Central Kenya and surrounding: Njeri a nyeri woman chops of his husband’s manhood, Mau mau a kirinyaga man rapes his 90 year old grandmother, wanjiru a kiambu woman raped a horny dog to get pregnant and gave birth to a son and they named him mau mau, njuguna a murang’a man stole a neighbour’s cow and raped it to death. …and only recently a man in nyeri chopped of his 8year old genitals. …and many more stories to originate from this wonderful province. …
….And yet you compare these two regions, they are incomparable because in nyanza intellectuals are born while in central migwits and danda heads dump sites are found…..In other words you can’t compare light and darkness.
Augustine says
Ahahhahah.. This Kikuyu and Luo thing will never end…
Renny says
And don’t forget Nyanza is the most poorest with high HIV prevalence…
Anonymous says
Its very funny, one tribe invading and grabbing others ancestral lands yet others cant even business in that particular tribes area leave alone owning land there. Its shameful. I cant accept to become president of such country.
Anonymous says
He cant b in power come next year..by hook or crook power is ODMs this time round…
Anonymous says
Soon n very soon God wll give us the type of leadership we deserve.
Anonymous says
Should the lord of poverty come calling it is the duty of these lazy Governors to wrestle him to the ground and forcibly circumcise the ‘boy’ so as to cleanse the coast regions of calamities.
Anonymous says
That time prophecies talked about is now..Uhuru will fall jus like the Mogumo tree tree did..He s a failure president and we cant allow him to continue urinating on us for another 5yr term!!
Kodoyo says
Make it happen
babygal says
yeah. let them be told the truth. thumbs up Mombasa leaders.
mike says
Great.grab the beast by the horns and kick him where it hurts
faith says
ODM
hatamtuhonge tutakula tu but vote ni Raila
Anonymous says
Turkana wote tuko ODM
Wikiz Kogelo says
ODM 2ko imara
Limbe Leaf says
Raila 2017 uzuri tunajua waizi wetu
baba damu says
heko mombasa,ODM ndio mpigo wetu wa roho,raila ndiye nuru ya wakenya
evans says
RAO will help this country come out of this murky situation.we start respecting public money.hongera kwa bishop Eliud wapukala for refusing stolen money from politicians in harambees.
Anonymous says
uhuru will take the seat morning unless odm change prez candate”ask for iwill show how to beat jap.
Robert Murumba says
I like these coastal leaders. They are firm, honest and and not easily swayed. Keep up.
Kipkorir says
Even we teachers frm Uasin Gishu tuko nyuma ya Rao 2017
ODM Adviser says
ODM will never win the presidency but you can win more counties if you want.ODM is a popular movt in Kenya they can even win 40 out 47 counties but……
and this is where Raila never understands the 6 Ballots 5 can be ODM but the 6th WHITE one will not go to Raila..Kisii, Turkana, Wajir, Mandera, Parts of the coast will never VOTE for Raila, ask them to tell the truth..I used to hate Uhuru but when in Isiolo someone told me why Uhuru is not the best but for now between RAILA, KARUA, KALONZO & MUDAVADI ..UHURU is the most liked among them …thats a fact you can take that to the bank..
Coast is an ODM stronghold yes but ask how many will VOTE for Uhuru as an individual and RAILA…unless ODM changes the flagbearer to someone like FARAH MAALIM or a more calmly, non war-mongering leader
Omunga says
The only person I can give my vote.
stanley thairu says
@UHURU the presdent,you r the king of, ruo’s, ruhya’s and kaaba’s up to 2022, ODM mwenye haraka tupatane 2032
Where is MRC ?Where are they hiding? says
Settle more gema idps in every Coast idle-land -Uhuru lacks strategy to occupy all Coast lands and in the rift valley .
What happened to MRA ?Why can’t Joho & Hassan send all idle youth to Yemen for guarrilla training rather than yapping like pigs? Recruit more young kids fromevery coast school for military call-up put education aside liberate coast first then schools in a free liberated Coast. Seek finances from Arab middle East Like ISi Sound can finance Coast liberation front & train MRC idiots.
Anonymous says
shule ni muhimu sana
Anonymous says
well done is better than well said.Rao
Anonymous says
Baba tuko nyuma yako
Kamau wa Thuge says
hata sisi huku nyeri tumechoshwa na uogozi wa uhuru wa kenyatta. round ii tutampa baba kifuguo cha state hse, mayouth wa nyeri mpoo?,,
Anonymous says
I wonder if the Kalejingas are reading this.
Badir Yassin Mohammed says
Hahaaa hii ni stategy tu ile yenu ya pwani c Kenya round hii mujaribu tu ujinga ndo mtajua hamjui…Uhuru tena!!!
charlo says
Uhuru Kenyatta….we will support u come 2017…u r politicians maniac
Anonymous says
Hmn…i dont think its right for us to start folowing u guys now. Politics!!!
CessPeters says
talk trash or wateva u want… Red eyed uhuru tena, ata akitaka kuvotiwa tena 2022, We will still vote 4 him. Sick people!!!! may 2017come faster, u gonna hate uaselfs wen u hear uhuru has won 99% of the votes. Hahaha. . ..
CessPeters says
since wen dd leaders tok like this.Am highly dsapointed in them.