DRAMA: WHAT GOVERNORS from Coast region Told Uhuru, PAINFUL !

Uhuru 7 weeks stay at the coast doing carrying out light duties like launching street lights and issuing land lease certificates (MCA tasks) seem to bear no political fruits, here are the alleged reactions from area governors;

1. MOMBASA

Gov. Ali Joho : “Let me assure you that this time round it is no a joke. We will make way into State House; Raila Odinga will be the President and Uhuru Muigai Kenyatta will be the official opposition leader come 2017”. He adds, “The other day while in Likoni, they, Uhuru, Jubilee, … asked me to jump ship and join them. I can not and will not be bought, cowed or intimidated by cheap politics. As the ODM captain, I cannot abandon my ship. I have my own ship and it is ODM”

2. KILIFI

Gov. Amason Kingi: “If you come to Kilifi County as President of Kenya, I will walk with you to every corner as we meet the great people of this county. But if you come here as Jubilee leader or any other party, then I will show you where to seat. This is ODM stronghold just like Nyeri or Kirinyaga, Nyandarua or Kiambu is stronghold of your party. Here business is ODM , ODM is our business”

3. TAITA TAVETA

Governor John Mruttu: “We are no longer going to allow our people to be squatters when two or three people, ‘foreigners’ are occupying the whole county,”. Over half the population in the county are squatters. The Criticos and Kenyatta own hundred thousands of acres of land in the small county. A few days ago, Kenyattas announced they will donate 2000 acres to resettle some of the squatters. Too small, too late…locals don’t want to be squatters they want their land back.