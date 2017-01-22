VIDEO: DRAMA in Isiolo and Meru as HECKLING Rock Uhuru Tour, Youths REJECT Jubilee, BURN Campaign Materials

Events in Isiolo county where Uhuru and area governor were heckled were not highlighted by mainstream media, in Meru youths took to the streets burning Jubilee Tshirts and other campaign materials while chanting in praise of opposition leader Raila Odinga>>>
Watch below raw, uncut, unedited videos from Isiolo and Meru. Uhuru is going home come August 8th….
Hassan says
Why hate a tribe becouse they know how to accurate wealth. Somalis know how to do it. Luo have no idea, pwani people just lazy, get your shit together like golden teeth kaluma
Kamara Daudi says
Ati nini Khalwale?
Khalwale said if Jubilee steals election, and that they believe the Cord-Nasa candidate won, they will swear their candidate in a neighboring country.
“Senegal has taught us a lesson if our candidate is not sworn we will swear him in Tanzania the same way Gambian President Adama Barrow was sworn in Senegal as the former President Yahya Jammeh had refused to relinquish power”, Khalwale said.