DRAMA: Hon Mike Sonko TRADES ACCUSATIONS With Nairobi County Officials Over Planned EVICTIONS as President WATCHED

Nairobi Senator Mike Mbuvi Sonko on Sunday differed publicly with the Nairobi City County Government officials in presence of President Uhuru Kenyatta over the planned eviction of residents in Mariakani, Jamhuri, Woodley, Uhuru, Jivanjee Gardens, Pangani, New Ngara and old Ngara estates.

It all started when soccer legend Joe Kadenge complained to the President that some crooks were planning to evict them from Mariakani estate where they have been residing since 1963.

Due to Kadenge’s poor health condition, Sonko had to intervene and narrated to the President the secrets behind the planned unlawful evictions.

Sonko told the President some crooks had fraudulently transferred the estate to LAPFUND by forging the signature of former NCC town clerk Roba Duba and former City Mayor George Aladwa and transferred the estate to their names.

Sonko who had previously attended several meetings on invitation by the Mariakani Estate committee led by Kadenge who is also a trustee of the estate started pursuing the matter and officially wrote to the Nairobi CID County Commander Mr. Julius Kamwende to carry out speedy investigations which begun immediately.

Both Roba Duba and Aladwa have denied being parties to the agreement. They have however reported that their signatures in the purported transfer were a forged and should be investigated.

As investigations were ongoing, a former committee member of the estate led by KANU politician Badi Ali after being compromised through their advocate who also forged Mzee Kadenge’s signature and hurriedly rushed to court to register a consent in favour of LAPFUND.

The move angered the residents and Senator Sonko forced them to disband the committee and appointed a new committee which went to court through a new advocate he hired for them.

The illegal consent order was set aside and Sonko, Kadenge and committee members went back to the CID to report the matter where Mzee Kadenge has also recorded a statement confirming that his signature was forged.

At this point, the Nairobi County Governor representative and Director of Communications Mr.Walter Nyambane intervened and said the county has set aside Sh500 million to compensate the residents in all the mentioned Nairobi city county estates in the new Urban renewal program.

It was at this juncture that the President intervened again and warned Nyambane that any move they coiunty makes affecting tenants there must be public participation.

Sonko intervened again and said “we will not allow the County Government to displace people without having an alternative solution and confirmation that they will occupy the new houses after construction and in any case construction can start in phases without necessarily evicting the tenant as there’s sufficient space for the commencement of the project”

