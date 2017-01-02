HERE is DP Ruto’s Mole Planted at Raila Secretariat To SABOTAGE CORD Leader’s Digital MESSAGING Agenda

Raila’s digital communications: Who’s the enemy within?

By Mutua Kaleli

Today, Kenya’s opposition and more so Raila Odinga have remained hostage to Jubilee driven media propaganda, media censorship and have had their reported news information heavily distorted in the eyes of the public.

But why should this happen in the present day of phenomenal social media growth? Why can’t what Raila Odinga said or done or planned be properly diseminated effectively and professionally on digital media?



Who is the impediment in all this?

He is the well known silent mole at Capitol Hill Square. He has an attitude which suggests Raila is his private property which he can pocket. His links to Deputy President William Ruto are a poorly kept secret. His incompetence in the digital media era is there for all to see. He draws money from opposition coffers for publicity but fails to allocate the money accordingly. Raila digital media strategy pales in comparison to that of Uhuru Kenyatta.

He was tagged to be spokesman a few years ago but has since morphed into a gate keeper, acting like speech writer, a selfish photo editor, clueless digital strategist, a sly media relations coordinator and the biggest political commercial broker around the Raila Campaign.

The nearer the election approaches, the more he tightens his powerful grip on information and the candidate’s activity.

Because he gains financially when Raila is in opposition fighting government by trading and leaking information, he works alone and is conditioned to frustrate other communication practitioners in and around the party and coalition.

That is the enemy within!

Even with Donald Trump template on how to ignore Mt Kenya mafia media and still access millions of Kenyans via social medial is hard to adopt at the Raila secretariat just because of this one notorius Ruto mole.