DP Ruto HECKLED and HUMILIATED in Narok, Rift Valley Over Jubilee EMPTY Promises and Corruption- ”Masai HAWAPENDI UJINGA” !



By KIPLAGAT KIRUI

William Ruto had a rough time explaining the Jubilee government’s development record to Narok South subcounty residents on Thursday.

The Deputy President went to Sogoo trading centre to launch the voter registration exercise and the Last Mile connectivity project.

Trouble started when he took to the podium and invited the Narok Deputy Governor Evalyn Aruasa to address the people.

Aruasa’s speech was cut short by a heckling crowd that demanded that one of their own air their grievances.

*Resident Kiplele Maritim told the DP that he and President Uhuru Kenyatta’s administration has done nothing for them* despite their support in the 2013 general election.

“We are together in Jubilee Party but in development matters we are not together at all,” he said.

Maritim added Jubilee had not fulfilled promises to make roads passable, improve health care and end unemployment among youths and harassment by police.

“We are demanding our rights. Let it not be said that we are opposing Jubilee. We want them to work for us,” he said.

The residents further said Ruto promised 10 youths from the region that he would get them jobs when they visited him in his official residence, but that this had not happened.

*Maritim said the DP should listen to them complaining,* not the few people who tell him all is well on the ground as they “suffer”.

*The people threatened to eject MCA Moses Cheruiyot* from the meeting, accusing him of being a stumbling block to development.

But in his defense, Ruto asked them to patient, and added that the Jubilee government had carried out several projects in the area.

“We are already done with Olmegenyu-Olololunga road and this road… Ololulunga –Sogoo… we will also tarmac. But we will put murram temporarily,” he said.

Ruto toured the area with Energy CS Charles Keter and Narok Governor Samuel Tunai. Others were MPs Ken Kiloku (Narok East), Gideon Konchellah (Kilgoris) and Soipan Kudate (woman representative), and Narok South parliamentary aspirant Nahashon Langat.