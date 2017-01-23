BREAKING: DP Ruto CHASED LIKE A DOG in Bungoma, FORCED to RAN for SAFETY



Kenya’s second largest tribe-Luyha has rejected Jubilee. Deputy President William Ruto was forced to change his route and cancel a rally after youths turned violent and barricaded Bungoma bus stage.

Ruto began with a meeting in Mumias and was to address another at the Bungoma bus park. He was forced to turn away at the main Mumias road, going through Mateka- Siritanyi then Kanduyi.

Accusing the Jubilee administration of neglecting them, the youths said the DP would not address them.

They chanted pro-NASA and ODM slogans, destroyed Jubilee campaign materials that had been given by Governor Kenneth’s Lusaka team and gave police a tough time as they tried to restore calm.

A team, which included security and media personnel, was forced to leave the bus park.

Motorists were also affected. Taxi association chairman Collins Opata told the Star that they decided to block the DP as the government’s promises to them have not been fulfilled.

“We are tired of being taken for a ride by the DP. He has been here so many times yet our region still lags behind in development. We wanted to show him he is no longer needed,” he said.

Meanwhile Ayama Ayammah says

You don’t heckle the Deputy President, you don’t throw stones at his motorcade. You organise yourselves and appoint a spokesperson so that when the DP arrives, you sit him down and tell him: “Your Excellency, we are youths with no sustainable sources of income. Some of us are Boda-Boda riders, most of us jobless. You’ve been at the helm of this country for five years. We are tired of being used by politicians to initiate acts of violence. What have you done for us?”

If the DP fails to answer, you tell him, “Sir, because you have failed to create us jobs, we are voting you out of office in August. Now kindly drive back to Nairobi.” Then when the opposition leaders come to campaign in Bungoma the next week, you remind them of what fate awaits them if they fail to deliver in the event that they form the next government.

That way, your problems are solved. But if you throw stones, heckle after being incited by political leaders who have also done nothing concrete for you, you remain poor, your ride your Bodaboda and die before 40. As you throw stones, ask yourself, are the children of the opposition leaders throwing stones here with us?

If their children are not there with you, know that you’re being kept poor so that you can be easily used to perpetuate their interests