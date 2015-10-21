Kenya Today

DP Ruto building sh1.2 billion World class PALACE, SUPERIOR than President Moi’s Kabarak home

Deputy President William Samoei Ruto is constructing an imposing private residence near Eldoret town on alleged disputed land where IDPs have staked for years.

The DP is shifting base from his Turbo home to this new palace, located in Moiben Constituency.

When complete, the home will be the most luxurious residence for a political figure in East and Central Africa. It is only comparable to Mobutu Sesse Seko’s ‘paris in the jungle’ Gbadolite home, constructed at the height of Kuku Benda Wazabanga’s corrupt, ruthless rule, today a haunted relic of everything that went wrong with Mobutu’s Congo.

Among the foremost features of the home is an airstrip, an athletics stadium bigger than Migingo Island, a German-inspired bunker, three Olympic-sized Swimming pools, Â and a cow-shed big enough to accommodate 1000 cows, 900 sheep, 600 goats and 1300 rabbits.

The home is allegedly being constructed by a renowned Chinese constructor who is said to have constructed the home of the Prince of Monaco.

The guest house, detached from the main house, will be able to accommodate 200 men, 200 women and over 127 children.

The home is estimated to sit on a land the size of Mpeketoni, or Nairobi University main campus.

 

â€œIt will be a home befitting the status of a President,â€ a source familiar with the DP’s political activities said.

Comments

    • I think that is a compliment to Raila. He not only preaches water but drinks it as well. He is living within his means if inspite of owning two factories of cylinder gas and ethanol, a and having been a PM for 5 years, he does not have ostentatious wealth. The only profession the hustler has been into from the time he left university is politics. Don’t you find something sickening about such ostentatiousness considering that people like moi who were in the top echelon of power for 24 years and even Museveni has been in power for a longer period has not found it necessary to bolster their ego as this? What is the need of having 3 Olympic size swimming pool. Am afraid he is displaying a sickness. He reminds me of the late Bokassa who built himself a golden throne and died miserably clutching notes of money.

      Reply Report comment

  7. I have never supported Raila Odinga before but I do find it very childish to constantly insert your painful words into his assology even if he has done nothing. Dont you find it very akward to keep on mentioning Railas name in every negative way. A grown up man is known by what he stands for but not how much he swings arround abusing people yet his father did not achieve even the slightest poltical contest in his community. Please just pretend to be a grown up man and stop swelling peoples stomach with nasty stench from your stenchy gap

    Reply Report comment

  10. This is quite irresponsible for a one term Dp to behave like he will be the next president of kenya.This is the most stupid idea a grown up like ruto, living in a third world country like kenya should think of!!

    Reply Report comment

  15. First of all IDPs wil haunt you, second this is a broke govt that cannot feed its people just like Zimbabwe…….1.2 b for an hustler………what an amazement for any Kenyan to hear……corruption at its best.God will judge everyone accordingly.

    Reply Report comment

  16. I don’t see anything wrong here what’s the hullabaloo about the dp also has a right to transact his private businesses lyk anybody else criticise him when he fails in his official duties not his personal live

    Reply Report comment

  22. It is time for us all to stand and cheer for the doer, the achiever â€“ the one who recognizes the challenges and does something about it.,Mr DP is my hero whatever it cost,

    Reply Report comment

  23. endeleeni kuroboka tu..si mjenge yenu ya 1.2 milion…nashanga na nyinyi wajinga..ruto tu akianza any project mnasema sujui ni corruption..sai anajenga nyumba mumesema corruption…si mngesoma ka rutto afue muwe viongozi…go on mr dp na plans zako..wacha waendelee kuongea nonsense..hata obama amejenga nyumba ya 120 bilion..sa ni corrupt uko usa?…wajijnga nyinyi leave alone dp.

    Reply Report comment

  29. Can’t a man just build his home in peace assholes!!! U have to make a big deal out of it. So silly. 2yrs kitugani. Kwani u’DP ndio kazi yake ya kwanza. N am sure the broke morons are the ones bitter here. Tengenezeni pesa zenu..nkt. Ruto, kama ina servants quarters nimeibook.

    Reply Report comment

  30. every people are talking about the money and the size of the house to me it his money how he have gotten it is not my business njenga karume was ones a charcoal burner ber died leaving behind an empire and being the most established man in the country but the issue is that there is question of IDP land that the property is being constructed on that is the only thing you people arent looking on and that is what you are to ague about

    Reply Report comment

  33. The picture of the house shown here is a sham, that the aerial view of the 150 million dollar mansion of Aaron Spelling, the entertainment industry mogul, writer, producer and director in that industry in the US.

    Reply Report comment

  37. Ruto is a warrior,a soldier and defense for such a man is crucial.that could be a big home with enough training ground. For over 1000 soldiers. Just thinking maybe it’s a second foot jesus.

    Reply Report comment

  39. Ahem, I normally don like sharing my political inclination especially at some point but are some of us genuine when they start talking about Ruto stealing our money???
    How much do u think he is worth? How many avenues do u think funds his lifestyle?
    Do u think being the DP of this nation is jst any other position that he can not afford the 1.2b?
    Are u aware of his fiscal data anyway?
    Why cant we focus on more serious issues to build our own and stop this crap since it’s a waste of resources….

    Reply Report comment

  40. I am sure the cost of this home is exaggerated. Even the way this amateur writer has described the building is just as stupid as whoever started passing 1.2b Ruto mansion propaganda. How can you compare with Mpeketoni, Migingo etc, places I am sure you have never been even. In fact, the upcoming building is placed in an area where there is an airstrip that will just be refurbished, the land was bought long ago by DP. 1.2 billion shillings can build a 25-storey tower in Nairobi complete with everything! You will be surprised to find that the whole building there is hardly 500 million shillings.

    Reply Report comment

  42. its unbelievable!!!! it could even be better if he can built an industry which ll create employment to some of us.so Ruto should stop cheating us in public arenas that Kenya will develop by a double digit and yet he is busy building luxury house n yet many kenyans don’t have even single room to shelter there children.so he should think n re-think twice.

    Reply Report comment

  43. Sir congratulation you are ablessed man of God and he will never live his children empty handed…sir i dont have a job i used to ride bodaboda and it was stolen over9t inside from wea i stays, kindly buy me one his excelesy and God will contineu shawaring and opening more and more flawd gates of heaven here is my contact and God bless u.0727707265

    Reply Report comment

  44. I know Ruto as one of those generous persons. Would it be the reason for his blessings. He one day stepped in my village Lugango of Burimbuli in kakamega county. Mama Lock Is in danish had died and the family had no idea for her burial. Ruto gave the ksh. 20,000. It was unbelievable. They still pray for him. That was 2009. The same year when Hon. Charles Lilechi of Shinyalu passed on, Ruto marshalled maps for fundraising where I was the Mc. We raised enough. We still pray for him. He has passion for giving. That is my part.

    Reply Report comment

  46. Why do pple think when Rutto does something it’s corruptiont.His insurance company alone generates more than he needs tto build that residence.
    On addition prior to 2013 election it was romoured that kenyatta family gave him 5bn for supporting Uhuru kenyatta.isn’t that cash more than enough to built him 3 such homes?

    Reply Report comment

  56. Unajenga nyumba ya 1.2 bilion alafu unaenda boarding netherlands. Now thats sick and not cool. But on the brighter side, Hio nyumba iko na guest rooms kibao. ma IDP wata lala poa ukienda Hahue ufunzwe kuishi na viongozi haram kama wewe.
    Stupid corrupt kalenjin

    Reply Report comment

