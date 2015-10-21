DP Ruto building sh1.2 billion World class PALACE, SUPERIOR than President Moi’s Kabarak home

Deputy President William Samoei Ruto is constructing an imposing private residence near Eldoret town on alleged disputed land where IDPs have staked for years.
The DP is shifting base from his Turbo home to this new palace, located in Moiben Constituency.
When complete, the home will be the most luxurious residence for a political figure in East and Central Africa. It is only comparable to Mobutu Sesse Seko’s ‘paris in the jungle’ Gbadolite home, constructed at the height of Kuku Benda Wazabanga’s corrupt, ruthless rule, today a haunted relic of everything that went wrong with Mobutu’s Congo.
Among the foremost features of the home is an airstrip, an athletics stadium bigger than Migingo Island, a German-inspired bunker, three Olympic-sized Swimming pools, Â and a cow-shed big enough to accommodate 1000 cows, 900 sheep, 600 goats and 1300 rabbits.
The home is allegedly being constructed by a renowned Chinese constructor who is said to have constructed the home of the Prince of Monaco.
The guest house, detached from the main house, will be able to accommodate 200 men, 200 women and over 127 children.
The home is estimated to sit on a land the size of Mpeketoni, or Nairobi University main campus.
â€œIt will be a home befitting the status of a President,â€ a source familiar with the DP’s political activities said.
Chris says
Your fellow Kenyans are spiralling down into economic depression, and you decide to build a palace? Do you have any sense of responsibility towards them, Mr. Ruto?
Anonymous says
Mr ruto go a head and construct that palace yote ni mali ta dunia.
Abok Belindah says
Ruto u said ur an ustler how can an ustler build such a house.Fooling IDPS
Nyabis says
Two years in power 1.2b palace.This is how the country is being robbed.
xyz says
thts gd of hm he could hav built it in netherland huko ndio home
Rift valley ni home says
Ruto is Rift king…..We love him a lot. ….what about Raila…hana ata kiatu
Anonymous says
Raila hana ata kiatu because he has not stolen your money you kalejinga
Anonymous says
Hahaha kalenjinga! murrrda
bolya says
what do you expect from lowluos!
Anonymous says
umbwa
Janice says
I think that is a compliment to Raila. He not only preaches water but drinks it as well. He is living within his means if inspite of owning two factories of cylinder gas and ethanol, a and having been a PM for 5 years, he does not have ostentatious wealth. The only profession the hustler has been into from the time he left university is politics. Don’t you find something sickening about such ostentatiousness considering that people like moi who were in the top echelon of power for 24 years and even Museveni has been in power for a longer period has not found it necessary to bolster their ego as this? What is the need of having 3 Olympic size swimming pool. Am afraid he is displaying a sickness. He reminds me of the late Bokassa who built himself a golden throne and died miserably clutching notes of money.
kotumba says
I have never supported Raila Odinga before but I do find it very childish to constantly insert your painful words into his assology even if he has done nothing. Dont you find it very akward to keep on mentioning Railas name in every negative way. A grown up man is known by what he stands for but not how much he swings arround abusing people yet his father did not achieve even the slightest poltical contest in his community. Please just pretend to be a grown up man and stop swelling peoples stomach with nasty stench from your stenchy gap
Kipyego Sammy says
r.i.p english#kotumba
bwana says
for once shun stupidity of ta mind n reason constructively
starno kip says
Everyone has it own future plans n nobody will interfere.go a head mr. Dp.
NYAKWAR NYOKENDO says
This is quite irresponsible for a one term Dp to behave like he will be the next president of kenya.This is the most stupid idea a grown up like ruto, living in a third world country like kenya should think of!!
Lamboh says
Its called overnight transformation via corruption,yesterday you were selling chicken in Eldoret,today you put up a 1.2b mansion,isorait!
Anonymous says
It is your money. Choices!
Anonymous says
Oh my God ! And yet there is no money for trs , IDPS God will settle you soon haya mengine ni malimwengu tu
Abok Belindah says
Looting and robbing Kenyans for self interest
MSIMBARI says
ALL THOSE ROOMS N HE WILL SLEEP IN JUST ONE ROOM.
Jaujus says
That is not RUTO’S house; it’s in the US.. Do your research as well. Don’t just bank on everything you read prior to conducting your own unbiased research.
http://www.realtor.com/news/celebrity-home-showdown-petra-ecclestone-los-angeles-estate-vs-vera-wang-beverly-hills-abode/
Benja says
First of all IDPs wil haunt you, second this is a broke govt that cannot feed its people just like Zimbabwe…….1.2 b for an hustler………what an amazement for any Kenyan to hear……corruption at its best.God will judge everyone accordingly.
Anonymous says
I don’t see anything wrong here what’s the hullabaloo about the dp also has a right to transact his private businesses lyk anybody else criticise him when he fails in his official duties not his personal live
Anonymous says
watu wengine walizaliwa kweli?
Anonymous says
maze ni mehustle hata nipate tu doo za kujenga kahao ka one bedroom ama kasingle room. ruto plz niko hapa kahustler
Anonymous says
si semi k2 ni anzie wapi.wah!!!!!!!!!!
bingo says
wah sisemi kitu
Godfrey says
Hakuna hajaenda ya matusi.guys growup,either ruth is building or not you guys will not benefit.let us confirm first then,then let’s form a committee of inquiry that will speak 4 the people. Wakishindwa call me.I will come all the way from usa seattle Washington. I am a kenyan,na kwetu ni kikuyu.lastly tuachane ukabira.we are all kenyas,let’s bring solutions, so vita ya mdomo.
Godfrey says
Sorry ladies and gentlemen it’s ruto
Pato says
Ruto ni mwizi,unamcompare na Baba,we muombee kila kitu ni vanity
bingo says
sirigali saitia raiyaa, wacheni ulafi,unajenga nyumba ya 1.2b nikikosa hata 50,Bob ya unga, mungu anakuona, I voted for you
kosgey says
It is time for us all to stand and cheer for the doer, the achiever â€“ the one who recognizes the challenges and does something about it.,Mr DP is my hero whatever it cost,
Anonymous says
endeleeni kuroboka tu..si mjenge yenu ya 1.2 milion…nashanga na nyinyi wajinga..ruto tu akianza any project mnasema sujui ni corruption..sai anajenga nyumba mumesema corruption…si mngesoma ka rutto afue muwe viongozi…go on mr dp na plans zako..wacha waendelee kuongea nonsense..hata obama amejenga nyumba ya 120 bilion..sa ni corrupt uko usa?…wajijnga nyinyi leave alone dp.
Anonymous says
I luv my DP n may u live long coz u r my prezzo come 2022 n wonder y people r complaining yet when other political kingpins do it no one talks
Anonymous says
When did you ever visit USA n witnessed obama’s 120b house, ksh or $.some people are thick upstairs
Watcher says
We are watching!
Anonymous says
“a cow-shed big enough to accommodate 1000 cows, 900 sheep, 600 goats and 1300 rabbits” Good accomodation for his sycophants.
kirui moses says
kudos mr.Ruto if your wealth is from genuine sources but if u obtain it maliciosly think of other kenyans.the country has economic sanctions .
Anonymous says
welcome home to Moiben mr ruto
Maasai says
You people say it is impossible?they said it to many heroes before and in a heroes mans world it does not exist.Congratulations Dp William Ruto
Kituri says
Can’t a man just build his home in peace assholes!!! U have to make a big deal out of it. So silly. 2yrs kitugani. Kwani u’DP ndio kazi yake ya kwanza. N am sure the broke morons are the ones bitter here. Tengenezeni pesa zenu..nkt. Ruto, kama ina servants quarters nimeibook.
francis says
every people are talking about the money and the size of the house to me it his money how he have gotten it is not my business njenga karume was ones a charcoal burner ber died leaving behind an empire and being the most established man in the country but the issue is that there is question of IDP land that the property is being constructed on that is the only thing you people arent looking on and that is what you are to ague about
Anonymous says
Ruto is stupid, even from the shape of his head.
Anonymous says
hio yote ni vanity.
Anonymous says
The picture of the house shown here is a sham, that the aerial view of the 150 million dollar mansion of Aaron Spelling, the entertainment industry mogul, writer, producer and director in that industry in the US.
Anonymous says
Hague waits..Hague Beckons..IDPs will win
Anonymous says
All Ruto Should know is that Kikuyus won’t Vote for him ata kama atdpuka Kunyongwa Hague
ivor says
Keep up William Ruto,its your sweat.your deserve.
Tomorrowpeople says
Ruto is a warrior,a soldier and defense for such a man is crucial.that could be a big home with enough training ground. For over 1000 soldiers. Just thinking maybe it’s a second foot jesus.
Tomorrowpeople says
Fort*****
Kim says
Everyone is a hustler, only that we are hustling at different levels.
Nik says
Ahem, I normally don like sharing my political inclination especially at some point but are some of us genuine when they start talking about Ruto stealing our money???
How much do u think he is worth? How many avenues do u think funds his lifestyle?
Do u think being the DP of this nation is jst any other position that he can not afford the 1.2b?
Are u aware of his fiscal data anyway?
Why cant we focus on more serious issues to build our own and stop this crap since it’s a waste of resources….
Maritim says
I am sure the cost of this home is exaggerated. Even the way this amateur writer has described the building is just as stupid as whoever started passing 1.2b Ruto mansion propaganda. How can you compare with Mpeketoni, Migingo etc, places I am sure you have never been even. In fact, the upcoming building is placed in an area where there is an airstrip that will just be refurbished, the land was bought long ago by DP. 1.2 billion shillings can build a 25-storey tower in Nairobi complete with everything! You will be surprised to find that the whole building there is hardly 500 million shillings.
Jm says
Hmmmh!! Indeed, a real true hustler!! Now i know what hustler means,and i think am gonna be one soon!!!!!
mike hustler. says
its unbelievable!!!! it could even be better if he can built an industry which ll create employment to some of us.so Ruto should stop cheating us in public arenas that Kenya will develop by a double digit and yet he is busy building luxury house n yet many kenyans don’t have even single room to shelter there children.so he should think n re-think twice.
Anonymous says
Sir congratulation you are ablessed man of God and he will never live his children empty handed…sir i dont have a job i used to ride bodaboda and it was stolen over9t inside from wea i stays, kindly buy me one his excelesy and God will contineu shawaring and opening more and more flawd gates of heaven here is my contact and God bless u.0727707265
Anonymous says
I know Ruto as one of those generous persons. Would it be the reason for his blessings. He one day stepped in my village Lugango of Burimbuli in kakamega county. Mama Lock Is in danish had died and the family had no idea for her burial. Ruto gave the ksh. 20,000. It was unbelievable. They still pray for him. That was 2009. The same year when Hon. Charles Lilechi of Shinyalu passed on, Ruto marshalled maps for fundraising where I was the Mc. We raised enough. We still pray for him. He has passion for giving. That is my part.
Mwangi says
You keep receiving even when it comes from the devil’s den
Anonymous says
Why do pple think when Rutto does something it’s corruptiont.His insurance company alone generates more than he needs tto build that residence.
Anonymous says
because the name itself came from corruption
Anonymous says
Why do pple think when Rutto does something it’s corruptiont.His insurance company alone generates more than he needs tto build that residence.
On addition prior to 2013 election it was romoured that kenyatta family gave him 5bn for supporting Uhuru kenyatta.isn’t that cash more than enough to built him 3 such homes?
Anonymous says
kila mtu akae kwao kikuyu lik updowns na wizi tele
Anonymous says
kula ya last 4gt2 rle this cntry no kikuyu wil vot u
erick maina says
congratulation dp … this is pple we want . do your best and God will do the rest .those musheene guys leave them to talk , they can”t arm. well done.
tom says
ooooi!!!!
Evans Mutwol says
Omera what do i say!!!!!
Bisho sitati says
Those are our money.afungwe hague
Anonymous says
Please do your research well! This is not so true.
Anonymous says
by end of it all, each one of us will be answerable.
markronald says
that’s how Kenyans money being used ruthlessly!!!! wah…….
only God shall judge our so called the vitambis
MI NDIUE KUSEMA says
Si mjenge zenu, kwani ata kama ameiba ameiba yako? Achani upuzi wanaume and concentrate kujenga maisha yako ya wengine waachie wenyewe!!!
Anonymous says
Unajenga nyumba ya 1.2 bilion alafu unaenda boarding netherlands. Now thats sick and not cool. But on the brighter side, Hio nyumba iko na guest rooms kibao. ma IDP wata lala poa ukienda Hahue ufunzwe kuishi na viongozi haram kama wewe.
Stupid corrupt kalenjin
mainman says
if you work hard n smart enough you will build one instead of lazing around backbiting the d.p and bad mouthing his success just go get a life.
Julius says
Hate won’t heal this country at least be truthful even to those you don’tlike.
Junior says
Ww bna.
harrie says
Most of the people are corrupt its just lack of the oppoturnity.
kemboikizito@gmail.com says
all those are because of your hard work.Am always with you
Anonymous says
ruto shikilia hapo wenye wivu na panganga wajinyonge