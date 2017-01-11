I DON’T FEAR DEATH, Keep your security to yourself – Fearless Joho dares Uhuru

Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho famously known as Governor 001 has asked the Jubilee government to keep its security. Joho arrived in Bomas driving himself with no single security detail and was welcomed by hundreds of cheering youths and was led to an NTV bench where he was interviewed by media socialist Larry Madowo. Governor Joho asked the Jubilee government to stop overrating the conversation about the withdrawal of his security because he has never complained about it. He also warned Uhuru against relaunching projects that were launched by the NARC administration.

Joho Told the Jubilee government that he is not afraid of dying. He said that he is a Muslim and that if they dare kill him at 12 am, he’ll be buried by 2 pm and he is not afraid as long as he dies defending the rights of his people.

“I want to ask the Jubilee government to stop peddling my name out there in the name of security details withdrawn from me. I want them to put a stop to it because personally, I have not complained of the same. I want to put it clear that I have nothing to fear because it is God who protects his people” He said.

“I will never allow Uhuru to come to Mombasa and start launching projects that were launched in 2010 and fully funded by World Bank and the French government. That is ridiculous, shameful and I’ll never allow that. Let Uhuru bring fresh projects of his own” He added.