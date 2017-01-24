DILLEMA and CONFUSION in STATEHOUSE as Ground Shifts AGAINST Uhuru, PR Not Working even in Kiambu

2013 ICC propaganda propelled them. They whipped tribal emotions during a well organised fake prayer rallies organised by tribal clergy bimpos in their backyard. They shed deceiving tears on pulpits. Their tribal following didn’t question their campaign agendas and concentrated on ICC as their main cornerstone campaign agenda. Their tribal following swallowed this without raising a doubting finger.

They concentrated much in blaming and insulting other leaders labeling them traitors who wanted them jailed – a fact that remained a LIE. One of their own cooked a prophesy called tyranny of numbers. They used the most biased media outlets to make this sink down Kenyan throats.

Fast forward, it’s 2017. The tyranny of numbers has been exposed. It was a heavy intelligence con of all time. The same prophet from Mt Kenya now says, tyranny of numbers doesn’t exist. The Jubilee duo have no agenda for Kenyans. What they promised 2013 wasn’t fulfilled. For a period of one week they uhuruto have experienced the following:

1. Mt Kenya is recording the lowest vote turn up even after Uhuru hit the ground and lowered himself down into a tribal radio station to whip his masses.

2. In Meru county, Uhuru encountered resistance. It shocked him.

3. In Narok, DP was heckled, jeered and booed.

4. In Isabenia DP was chased away as locals chanted pro opposition slogans.

5. In Isiolo Jubilee caravan led by Uhuru was heckled.

6. In Garissa, the constituency of Hon Duale, DP Ruto together with the host Duale were heckled. Forced to cut down their speech and left in a huff.

7. In Bungoma town, youths barricaded the road, lectured and embarrassed DP Ruto

8. In Mumias, Jubilee leaders finding it extremely hard. Their homes surrounded by police after word went viral that their houses may be burned down due to their political support for the Government.

9. Mombasa and Kilifi are no go zones for Jubilee.

Kenyans, let’s welcome the incoming new leadership and give Jubilee time to rest at home. They have really ‘worked hard’.

May God bless Kenya!