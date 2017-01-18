DAVID OSIANY: RAILA’S right-hand man that gives DALMAS OTIENO sleepless nights

By Comrade Alberto

Hon David Osiany, incoming Rongo Member of Parliament is a man of impeccable character. Hon Osiany is the most popular political figure in Rongo today. Osiany is a man of unparalleled sterling guts and highest unmatched morals. According to the sophisticated people of Rongo Constituency, Osiany is the only man not only qualified to lead them, but is also in the mould of his boss Raila Odinga. Just like Prime Minister Raila Odinga, Osiany espouses the ideologies our founders and foundressess of this great nation.

Nonetheless, one man that never goes to sleep is the incumbent Rongo law maker.

After his efforts to secure an appointment with ODM chief Raila Odinga bore no fruit, Rongo Member of Parliament hon Dalmas Otieno was nearly squeezed his balls today when he tried to force himself into an ODM rally in Kisumu, has sensed defeat.

According to Orange House operatives, Dalmas has made more than ten fruitless attempts to secure an appointment with Prime Minister and apologize for his past mistakes.

After having a premonition of losing his parliamentary seat to hon David Osiany, a former vibrant student leader at the University of Nairobi, the old Kanu man has been having endless nightmares. He has been trying to get a comeback formula through the Rt. Hon Raila’s mercy albeit it’s apparent the Prime Minister is disinterested in him.

Hon Dalmas who had decamped from ODM went missing from his constituency for a year.

According to sources, Dalmas has signed a Memorandum Of Understanding with Paul Abuor, his erstwhile competitor during the 2013 election. The deal is that Dalmas will financially benefact Abuor at the ODM primaries so as to try and defeat the Raila man David Osiany. He believes that by so doing the Abuor supporters will back him up later and Hon Osiany’s chances will be slim.

The local opinion survey buttresses the common assumption that the people of Rongo want a switch to youthful leadership at constituency level and Osiany seems to be their favorite candidate.