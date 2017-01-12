David Ndii – Jubilee spent Sh4.5b on the 19th Century old school Chinese locomotives

The Jubilee administration has shocked Kenyans by importing old-school locomotives as opposed to the speed trains they promised in their manifesto during the campaigns.

Renowned Kiambu scholar Professor David Ndii yesterday stripped naked President Uhuru Kenyatta and the Jubilee administration over corruption activities.

He took issue with the Ksh4b Jubilee spent in purchasing the 1954 locomotives from China as opposed to the bullet train they promised in their manifesto during campaigns.

Speaking at the Bomas of Kenya during the opposition aspirant caucus, professor Ndii revealed that Morocco expended the same amount of money to buy modern bullet trains that travel at 150km/h as opposed to those of Jubilee that travel at 80km/h.

According to Ndii, the Jubilee government promised to transport oil from Turkana land to as far as Rwanda and beyond but has not shown any sign of fulfilling their promise. He blamed it on the cartels in government that owns transport lorries. He said they are killing the SGR even before its commissioning.

The professor also blamed President Uhuru for gallivanting around the country looking for non-existence projects to launch.