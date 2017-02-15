BREAKING: Court Appeal ORDERS RELEASE of JAILED Doctors, Raila and his Lawyers Succeeds !

A Court of Appeal has ruled that seven doctors jailed on Monday should be released from prison with immediate effect.

Judges Wanjiru Karanja, Hannah Okwengu and Jamilla Mohamed said negotiations will take place over seven days and that they will return to court on February 23.

The talks are to come up with a report aimed at calling off the strike that has lasted more than two months and that private doctors had joined.

The Kenya National Human Rights Commission will lead the negotiations. The Council of Governors has also agreed to take part in the talks alongside KMPDU officials.

Officials set for release are chairman Samuel Oroko, secretary general Ouma Oluga, treasurer Daisy Korir, deputy treasurer Evelyne Chege, Allan Ochanji, Mwachonda Chibandzi and Titus Ondoro.

Cord leader Raila Odinga earlier accompanied lawyers to the Supreme Court to appeal the ruling that jailed the union officials.

Oluga and six others were handcuffed and taken to various prisons on Monday to serve their month-long sentence.

