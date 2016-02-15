Kenya Today

BREAKING: FAILED City Comedian cum Politician John Kiarie KJ DECAMPS ODM Joins to Mt Kenya in Jubilee Party

TV Commedian John Kiarie has allegedly decamped ODM for Jubilee Party. Kiarie popularly known as KJ contested the Dagoretti South parliamentary seat but lost in ODM primaries to Hon Simba Arati. The constituency largely inhabited by Kisii and Luyha in Kawangware estate. Kawangware is the old headquarters of the Gusii community in Nairobi.

Kiarie joins a list of Mt Kenya politicians who have rode on Raila’s Odinga’s name to get top appointments and business deals. Just like Mathare MP Hon Stephen Kariuki Kamangu-Wanjiru who has also expressed his intention to join Jubilee in 2017.

For the record KJ defection is inconsequential to the change movement- a party stalwart told this writer

See Kiarie’s Voter Registration campaign poster with a rallying call ” Kamwana with Kamwana meaning him and Uhuru are ONE!
  7. Haa haa, then this free health care should start in Nyeri wea fools chops off their dicsks in the name of unfaithfull wives! It should also av effect in Muranga we men don’t errect due to Muratina, hence their ungry wives chopping of their dicks for they term the transormers useless.

    Reply Report comment

    • STOP NONSENSE NYALWANDA!!!DO YOU KNOW THE ORIGIN OF THIS ILLICIT BREWS LIKE CHANGAA!!!ITS FROM NYANZA WHERE SOME GUYS FROM UA REGION HAVE GREATLY BENEFITTED FROM ALL THAT MESS IN OUR PEOPLE!!!TTELL THEM THEY R FINISHED AS WE HAVE DECLARED WAR ON THEM….Muratina is a Traditional beer which HAS NO SIDE EFFECTS…BE EDUCATED STUPID GUY!!!

      Reply Report comment

    • Wait for Ababu namwamba also. Atahepa na certificate ya ODM on registration day then demos will be allover ati amepewa envelope na Ruto. He should be kicked out mapema like yesterday. Aladwa and owalo next the carry too much failure from history of odm. They are too cursed and incompitent to be leaders in our party.

      Otherwise….

      Otherwise…

      Prepare for a beating from jap

      I rest my case

      Reply Report comment

  14. Napenda sana. All our votes will be in one basket as we raid the opposition. Dont be amazed if it comes to 60% against 35% consdering mdvd anasimama, kisii is half half, kambas are undecided and coast is inconsiquential.

    Reply Report comment

  18. kiare my brother it has been long overdue! welcome to the party that is taking Kenya places,hunging around aman who is always complaining & with a lust for state house & not telling us his plans for Kenya was a pure waste of time.

    Reply Report comment

  26. I BEG TO CORRECT THE TITLE OF THIS STORY. IT SHOULD BE “CITY COMEDIAN” DEFECTS TO WHEREVER…

    ODM IS NOT FOR LOSERS ..
    NOR IS IT KINDERGARTEN FOR POLITICS.
    THIS PARTY ENJOYS UNWAVERING SUPPORT IN 6 OF 8 PROVINCES. ASK IEBC

    Reply Report comment

  29. kwani how many times will he decamp he decamped last year he had decamped 2014 & 2013 respectively. just a clown seeking attention. Churchill should consider him & fix him somewhere.

    Reply Report comment

  30. WEWE KIARIE LEAVE LOOSERS ALONE!!!hata nilikuwa na kuhurumia ukifuatana na WATU AMBAO HUWA HAWATUMII THEIR COMMON SENSE PROPERLY…HOW WERE U ARGUING WITH THEM MY BROTHER!!!!HOPE THEY DIDNT INFECT YOU BROTHER!!!WELCOME HOME…

    Reply Report comment

  31. We we kiarie na Hao watu wenyu wa nyuba sijui mubi mtaona baba raila amollo odinga dawa ya wezi wa Mashamba na pesa za NYS mtaona tukiingia state house na baba saa kumi na mbili asubuhii na mapema, sisi sio watu wakukatwa mboro na wanawake mashetani nyinyi

    Reply Report comment

