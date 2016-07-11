BUNGOMA ODM officials CELEBRATE Hon Waluke’s RESIGNATION, he was an ABSENTEE Chairman

ODM officials in Bungoma county have downplayed the resignation of Sirisia MP John Waluke as the party’s chairman in the region.
“We are shocked to hear Waluke saying he has resigned as Bungoma ODM chairman yet we know he ceased the role and has been engaging in affairs of the Jubilee coalition,” Khalaba MCA Majimbo Okumu said.
The officials, including former Kanduyi MP Alfred Khangati and 14 area MCAs, said that the MP had been replaced from the post long ago after he showed signs of not being serious with the role.
They said the post had been given to Maraka MCA Ali Machani Balala, leader of minority in the region’s county assembly.
Balala said Waluke’s move only confirms long standing fears that the he was a ‘Jubilee mole’ who has been out to wreck ODM.
“His move to step down from the ODM post was long overdue,” Balala said, adding that the MP had done nothing to popularise the Orange party in Bungoma.
“Instead he has been seen attending Jubilee functions where he has campaigned against ODM,” he said.
Waluke dealt a blow to the already waning support of Raila Odinga’s party in the western Kenya stronghold after he announced that he has relinquished his post.
But the ODM officials said they have plans to popularise the party across the nine constituencies in Bungoma ahead of next year’s polls.
Balala said that western region is the greatest shareholder of ODM and that they will not be affected by a few individuals who have been bought to wreck the party.
Comments
Anonymous says
Wamirembe!
Mbona mbona mu kigogoi jinsi hii mpaka munanunuliwa kiufala jinzi hii.
Kuna faida gani kuwa na chama cha wizi mamlakani?
Je hizo fedha ambzo zimetumika kuwa nunua, msha zi gawa na wa piga gura wenu ama mume zikula wenyewe na kuwa danganya wapiga kura eti ODM ni mbovu. Nyinyi ni vibaraka wa ajabu and ni mafizi wasio na nia njema kwa hii nchi kabisa.
Ole wenu.
onserio says
Raila Amollo Odinga, ditched Moi, leading to the fall of
KANU, and was sung as a Hero, He then Ditched one
Simon Nyachae, then walked out of The Government of
Mwai Kibaki, and before I forget, 1997 elections, Moi
rigged Kibaki out, the Opposition United to try petition
the rigging, then guess what, Raila Amollo Odinga, was
on 1pm news claiming the elections were free and fair,
and that his party (can’t even remember the name) will
start cooperating with KANU, paving way for merger.
Anyone remembers Ka’jwangi singing the National
Anthem at kasarani, it was just symbolic, NDP flag was
coming down, and KANU flag was going up, a mind alot
of cheers.
So, what’s goes around, comes around.
OTIENO says
And remember raila was against the IPPG that led to the rigged elections of 1997, while Kibaki suported it only to complain latter. So how could RAO suppot his sentiments that elections were riged. Don’t joke, RAO si ngazi ya mtu.
0nyango says
He is not that smart
Anonymous says says
WHO ELSE HAVE NEVER ACCEPTED DEFEAT
Anonymous says says
WHO ELSE NEVER TRUST ANY OF THE COUNTRY’S INSTITUTIONS
Emmanuel says
Name any one of them who can do the same and still be popular with the masses? Name any one of them who has the balls to resign from ODM and go for re-election just like Raila did?
0nyango says
Who can be an area mp for 20 yrs and do nothing for them.?
Anonymous says
Ignorance will send you to an early grave! Moi rigged Kibaki out of what? I thought Moi was the incumbent in 1997. The reason Raila dumped Kibaki, Karume and Ngilu to congratulate Moi was when they wanted Raila to lead his supporters to Uhuru park to interrupt Moi’s swearing in as per their previous arrangement but only Ngilu turned up on the material day, Kibaki and Karume vanished the last minute. The script of using others is familiar in Gemaland.
OMONDI says
Even wako is set to decamp Odm Surport in western will be drop to 25% in 2017. It’s over pharoa no longer has a last bullet he is shiting blanks.
mwana says
very true they are just paralysing our community in the name. even if they resign nothing will change luyias from being in opposition. my question is that if odm is not good why do they not join Ford kenya or wiper, this people are playing tricks to cord and luyias at large, and we luhyas we are watching close let us see if they will unity. remember new Ford kenya is now in jubilee it has be come the first party to desolve. they cannot even wait tna or urp or any central party to start. very shamful,
Anonymous says
Ina itwa ushenzi.
Khalwaleist says
Decamp to where??TNA??
Larmy says
60% of these MPs on transfer window now will not make it to parliament come 2017. That is the way it has always been. This time it might be worse since the electorate now knows what our Tumbocrats Leaders stand for.
This is the Best Advise Available for Luhyas at the Moment, Our People & Land Cannot develop and prosper if we are divided, the best bet is to unite.
Its Obvious The Political Cards in Western are in Realignment Mode, Grounds are shifting very fast, its obvious A Political Tsumani is in the Works.
Our Best Chance is this, Dissolve Our Parties and Rally Behind One Party, best bet is Ford KENYA (since it has a reformist, pro revolutionist image) or ANC its a Brand new Outfit formed by our very own and apart from Ford KENYA, its has Political Seats/ & Members from other areas of Kenya.
The Party of Choice Should Have its Constitution Amended To Have Party delegates choose a Flag Bearer, The Flag Bearer can only be the Party Leader for Two Electoral Cycles, He has to seek a fresh mandate from the Party every five years just before the National General Elections Period, Hence giving others a chance, The Winner will also lead the community in forming coalitions with other parties with the hope of forming a Govt or having a stake in the next govt. Western Electorate themselves should judge any individual who goes against the wishes of the Mulembe Nation.
moses akuma says
Jubilee hasn’t lost a vote from 2012. .we can downplay the exit of the few Western politicians but its a big blow to CORD. Every mp has not less than 5k followers who will follow him to hell and back. Walukes extended family is enough to garner Jubilee 50+1.
Wacheni kutubeba ufala Kenya today
Khalwaleist says
CORD has won all by-elections!!
wafula-budalangiman says
USEFUL Raila is a SUCCESSFUL Politician in Kenyan History. HE IS the Father of Democracy…The bless he has is that he will be the next president, even after I acknowledge of all his struggles,
Raila is a true politician, elderly and useful .
In terms of succession, As wise, he could groomed people like me,Ababu, Joho, etc.
But a Clever man will always give space to other people. And Cleverness is the Raila type of political mentality. Long live ODM, Long live the future president.God bless Kenya.
Kuon kende says
Nyinyi nyote ni mafala
Anonymous says
Njiga ya mtu
Pascal Modiangi says
ODM is still big party in western, because as these idiot defect they don’t go wit our pple , they only move with there big stomach bt not our pple.
Gordon Muga says
Let Them Go Coz Sisi Kamawana Cord Atutaki Wasaliti Kwahivyo Heri Wajitoe Mapema Hivyo Ndio Tuwajuwe .The Upcoming Genaral Election Tutawaondoa Wote Ndio Tuone Kama Wataendelea Nahizo Mapan’gan’ga Zao ,juu Every Coming Election Hao Viogozi Kutoka Western Lazima Wanunuliwe Alafu Wakisaenda Huku Tena Wana Tusiwa Huku Ati Mashetani Wametokea ,sasa Wacha Waende Kitu minajua Awatatoboa
Anonymous says
am ashamed to be aluhya.TNA and urp are still there new fort Kenya from luhyaland hv disbanded the part.
Anzo says
Luhyia leaders are reading the signs of the time. They are taking a strategic position whose time has come. They will not get stuck with raila with his single bullet that is destined to miss target. They will not wait to be herded together into opposition as baba is retired. Ababu has staged a coup to whoever raila was making heir by taking his luyia to new horizons away from the ego centric old raila.
Omwami says
First impression matters. Who do you guys have as your leaders? Wetangula, Jirong’o, Nyachae and Rao. These guys are old, used and almost expired. They have looted and still trying to hold on power to loot some more. Look at their life style, they never invest in their communities but elsewhere just incase things go south. Best example, Rao several helicopters, a palace with a helipad in Kisumu, a house at Karen right next to Kebira . You see what I’m talking about. Wetangula: FORMER MINISTER,beaten by his and wife. to make the matter worse, reported the case to the police. Do you want me or anyone else believe that he is the man to lead the nation? He is a joke on streets.
Go down the line and tell me. West block need to reorganize and determine your future
Anonymous says
How did Kibaki get that scar on his head and how old was he when he became president?
Anonymous says
so what… ababu may even loose the budalangi seat….watch this space
