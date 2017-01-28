BREAKING VIDEO: Raila TAKES Bungoma By STORM, Town comes to A STANDSTILL, Assures Supporters of CLEAN WIN in August Polls





Cord leader Raila Odinga has assured their supporters that the coalition will not allow the August 8 general election to be rigged.

Raila said in Bungoma that that they have sealed all loopholes that can be used by their competitors to influence the poll’s outcome.

He said the coalition has gathered enough experience from Ghana, which they will use in the scheduled election to avert foul play.

“Don’t panic about elections being stolen anymore. We have learned from an elaborate scheme of manning all polling stations the way Ghana did,” Raila said.

“What we only need from you is to register as voters. The winner will be determined at the end of the mass listing,” the Opposition leader told the gathering at Posta Grounds.

Raila said they will invest heavily towards the safety of the cast ballots to ensure that none of them are stolen.

“The result of this battle will be known at the end of voter registration. As my blood brothers, you have no option but to help me,” Raila said.

