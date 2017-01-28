BREAKING VIDEO: Raila TAKES Bungoma By STORM, Town comes to A STANDSTILL, Assures Supporters of CLEAN WIN in August Polls

Cord leader Raila Odinga has assured their supporters that the coalition will not allow the August 8 general election to be rigged.
Raila said in Bungoma that that they have sealed all loopholes that can be used by their competitors to influence the poll’s outcome.
He said the coalition has gathered enough experience from Ghana, which they will use in the scheduled election to avert foul play.
“Don’t panic about elections being stolen anymore. We have learned from an elaborate scheme of manning all polling stations the way Ghana did,” Raila said.
“What we only need from you is to register as voters. The winner will be determined at the end of the mass listing,” the Opposition leader told the gathering at Posta Grounds.
Raila said they will invest heavily towards the safety of the cast ballots to ensure that none of them are stolen.
“The result of this battle will be known at the end of voter registration. As my blood brothers, you have no option but to help me,” Raila said.
Comments
A true leader indeed.
KIGS says
Let me advise my fellow jubilants for free , u r wasting your time in western campaining.Lusaka and his cohorts knows it
Patrick says
if baba says your father is pregnant start buying for him pambers
Khalwaleist says
Baba President of Kenya
JASUGOI says
when the time is up baba will swon in as commander in chef of all amed forcess of republic of kenya
Pascal says
Somebody tell uhuru to start collecting his properties in advance be4 august the day he wll leave the office
david kakai says
uhuru ruto lusaka and opicho wa kamukuywa must go khangu khangu engo
samuel owino says
smart baba continue that way
Ken says
With the current situation of IEBC database accepting two people registering using one ID, I am sorry that system is fake. In real database scenario an ID field should be treated as unique and should throw an error in case it detects double registration and should be locked.