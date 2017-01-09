BREAKING! Uhuru Drives The Last Nail In His coffin, Signs Controversial Election Bill Into Law

President Uhuru Kenyatta has today signed the controversial Electoral bill into law. The bill will allow the Interim Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to resort to the use of a complimentary system of voter registration and transmission of results should Electronic system fails.

The Coalition Of Reforms and Democracy (CORD) had taken exception to the bill claiming it is a Jubilee window of stealing elections because they’ll lose terribly.

CORD leaders have convened an aspirant meeting at the Bomas of Kenya on Wednesday to discuss the move by Jubilee government.

It is however expected that they’ll call for mass action and announce the schedule. According to analysts, the President has put the nation in a risky path and it is expected to backfire on him.